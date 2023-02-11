A secret plan in 1989 to microchip every man, woman and child

A newspaper article in 1989 described implanting microchips into all of us to link us to a master computer. “Plans for such a system are already underway,” the article written over 30 years ago stated. “Sources say the tiny transmitters can be injected painlessly … in humans without them even knowing it through a nationwide vaccination program.”

On page 444 of Milton William Cooper’s 1990/91 book ‘Behold a Pale Horse’ is an image of an article from a newspaper dated 1 August 1989. Although the image in Cooper’s book doesn’t show which newspaper or magazine published the article, it is reputed to have been published by The Sun. Which version of The Sun – UK, USA or Australia – is not clear and there seems to be no easy way of checking as demonstrated by THIS effort to find the origins of the article in 2009.

You can view the image of the article in a digitalised copy of Cooper’s book on Internet Archive HERE. Below is the text of the article.

BIG BROTHER’S COMING! Revealed: Secret plan to tag every man, woman and child

By Joe Frick, 1 August 1989

CODED MICROCHIPS implanted in every person in the country would tie all of us into a master computer that could track anyone down at any moment, and plans for such a system are already under way whether you like it or not!

The secret scheme is being touted as a service for the protection of the people by high government officials, but some insiders who object to the move say it’s just another way for Big Brother to control its subjects.

Transmitters

“Top-level national security agents are trying to convince sources in the Bush Administration to begin the project in which every man, woman and child will be implanted with a tiny transmitter,” claims Davis Milerand, a critic of government intervention who says he has received leaked information from inside sources.

“They’re trying to say this will be a good way for authorities to quickly track down missing persons and children, as well as criminals and spies.

Injections

“But with the astounding technology of today, everything about you could be contained in one tiny microchip, which would be connected to a government computer.”

“Any government agency will know what any person has done and is doing at any time.”

Behold a Pale Horse, Milton William Cooper, pg 444

Other sources say the tiny transmitters can be injected painlessly from a tiny gun in humans without them even knowing it through a nationwide vaccination program.

“All the government would have to do is make up something like the swine flu vaccine,” Milerand says.

“Imagine if they said there was a vaccine for AIDS. People would rush in droves to get shots.

“The doctors themselves may not even know what they’re injecting. They could be told the microchips are genetic implants that reprogram the body into fighting disease.”

He adds: ”The program would require all federal, state and local government workers to undergo the injections.”

“It would only be a matter of time before everyone is implanted with a microchip, a slave to the government.”

