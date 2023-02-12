Tragic Cost of Profit, Secrets & Lies: Half a Million American Youth have “Died Suddenly” due to COVID Vaccination; Secret CDC Report Confirms

Amidst growing concerns over the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, a shocking report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals the devastating impact of the injections on children and young adults.

The data shows a staggering increase in mortality rates among vaccinated children, with triple-vaccinated children being 45.23 times more likely to die from any cause than unvaccinated children. Meanwhile, mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds and highest among vaccinated 19 to 39-year-olds.

This alarming trend is echoed by a secret CDC report, which confirms that half a million American children and young adults have died following the Covid vaccine roll-out, resulting in nearly 118,000 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

These staggering figures raise serious questions about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines, the impact they are having on our youth, and why they were ever granted emergency use authorisation for use among children and young adults in the first place.

Despite the U.S. Government’s reputation for poor publication of relevant and up-to-date data regarding the consequences of rolling out Covid-19 injections, a surprising discovery has been made through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC).

The OECD, an intergovernmental organization with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to promote economic growth and global trade, houses a treasure trove of information on excess deaths.

Thanks to figures provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and found in the OEC database, a chart has been created to showcase the excess deaths among children and young adults aged 0-44 across the USA by week in 2020 and 2021.

The grim reality of the situation has been revealed through official figures.

When the alleged Covid-19 pandemic struck the United States in early 2020, there was only a slight increase in excess deaths among children and young adults. However, with the advent of a Covid-19 vaccine, one would have expected a decrease in the number of deaths in this age group. Unfortunately, the opposite occurred.

The year 2021 saw significantly higher excess deaths among children and young adults every week, with the exception of weeks 29 and 30. But then, in week 31, a shocking event took place that caused excess deaths to skyrocket among children and young adults.

Tragically, official figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reveal that this trend has persisted into 2022.

The CDC’s latest publication would spark major concern among the public if the mainstream media bothered to publicise it.

This is because the numbers paint a grim picture of the impact the Covid-19 vaccine has had on children and young adults.

But as it happens, they and the authorities have instead chosen to sweep the data under the carpet.

The data, which goes as far as the week ending October 9th, 2022, shows an alarming increase in excess deaths within the age group.

Comparing the figures from 2020, the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, to 2022, the increase in excess deaths is undeniable. In 2022 alone, there were 7,680 more deaths among children and young adults compared to the same time frame in 2020.

However, the year 2021 stands out as the worst year for deaths in this age group, with a staggering 27,227 more excess deaths by week 40 following the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The official CDC data provides a sobering look at the effects of the vaccine, with the figures showing a continuous rise in deaths after its rollout on December 14th, 2020.

The grim figures reveal a haunting reality – the year 2022 saw a staggering 1,352 more deaths among 0-44-year-olds by week 40 compared to the same period in 2020, despite the latter being at the height of the alleged COVID pandemic.

But the most concerning aspect of the data is the overall number of deaths and excess deaths since the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

With millions of Americans being coerced into getting the injections, and millions of parents being forced to get their children vaccinated, the truth of the matter lies in the mounting number of deaths among young Americans.

Nearly half a million people aged 0 to 44 have lost their lives and this has resulted in a devastating 117,719 excess deaths compared to the 2015-2019 average.

The average life expectancy in the US in 2020 was 77.28 years, which begs the question – how can the staggering number of deaths, including 231,987 children and young adults up to the age of 44 and 40,365 excess deaths, be explained as an unfortunate consequence of COVID-19?

However, the real shocker lies in the further increase in death among children and young adults in both 2021 and 2022, despite the official narrative that Covid-19 injections are safe and effective. The data provided by the CDC, and even further data published by the UK Government, reveals a sinister truth.

Because the official narrative that Covid-19 injections are safe and effective has been debunked by a report quietly published by the UK’s Office for National Statistics on July 6th, 2022.

A report that proves beyond doubt the Covid-19 vaccines are not what authorities claim them to be.

The report is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.#

According to the data in Table 2 of a report by the UK’s Office for National Statistics, the consequences of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign are shocking.

The report contains the monthly age-standardized mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths from January to May 2022. The data shows that in every single month of 2022, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were more likely to die than unvaccinated individuals in the same age group.

To put it into perspective, the data shows that in February, triple-vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 27% more likely to die than unvaccinated individuals, with a mortality rate of 26.7 per 100,000 among the triple-vaccinated and 21 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated.

And by May, the situation had significantly worsened, with triple-vaccinated individuals 52% more likely to die, with a mortality rate of 21.4 per 100,000 compared to 14.1 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated.

However, the most concerning figures are among the partially vaccinated, with May seeing partially vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds 202% more likely to die than unvaccinated individuals.

These findings raise serious questions about the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, and it’s imperative that further research is conducted to understand the impact of these vaccinations on public health.

The report on the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status in England up to May 2022 would have raised alarm among the public if it was publicised.

But yet again it wasn’t and was instead swept under the carpet.

Because the same data contained in Table 2 of the report, gathered by the Office for National Statistics, also reveals the dire consequences of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign on children.

The figures are horrific.

The mortality rate for unvaccinated children equated to 0.31 for Covid-19 deaths, however, for one-dose vaccinated children the rate skyrocketed to 3.24 per 100,000 person-years.

The rate is even more concerning for triple-vaccinated children, with a staggering 41.29 per 100,000 person-years.

The report also revealed the impact of the vaccinations on non-Covid-19 deaths, with unvaccinated children having an all-cause death mortality rate of 6.39 per 100,000 person-years, and partially vaccinated children having a slightly higher rate of 6.48.

However, the rates rapidly increased following each injection, with double-vaccinated children having a 97.28 all-cause death mortality rate and triple-vaccinated children having an alarming 289.02 per 100,000 person-years.

These figures, which are age-standardised and rates per 100,000 population, provide conclusive evidence of the devastating impact of Covid-19 vaccination.

Double-vaccinated children are at least 15.22 times more likely to die from any cause compared to unvaccinated children, and triple-vaccinated children are a staggering 45.23 times more likely to die.

The numbers don’t lie, and they paint a disturbing picture of the devastating effects of the Covid-19 vaccines.

This information, therefore, proves that the vast majority of the 118,000 excess deaths among half a million deaths suffered by children and young adults – in the secret report given to the OECD by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – are a shocking and tragic consequence of Covid-19 vaccination.