Eugenics, Transhumanism and Jeffrey Epstein’s Network

A lot of people that funded eugenics causes in the past, like the Rockefeller family, are big proponents of transhumanism today. Transhumanism is an attempt to manipulate consciousness and memory. It is also tied up with depopulation. It is the new path of eugenics. Eugenics hasn’t disappeared it has just been rebranded.

Last year in November, Whitney Webb joined Glenn Beck for a discussion on eugenics, transhumanism and how a few major players are attempting to create a new class of slaves using transhumanism.

Her new two-volume book, ‘One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein’, examines Epstein’s elaborate network of corruption and power, from Bill Clinton to Ghislaine Maxwell and many more. Her research into transhumanism has given her a terrifying perspective on the World Economic Forum and tech oligarchs, including Elon Musk. She also told Beck the dark truth about Biden’s push for electric vehicles that she noticed while living in Chile.

Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites. She currently writes for her own outlet Unlimited Hangout and contributes to The Last American Vagabond and MintPress News.

The Glenn Beck Podcast: How Elites Will Create a New Class of Slaves | Whitney Webb, 5 November 2022 (84 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can watch it on Rumble HERE or Bitchute HERE.

The following are some topics discussed in the video above.

Jeffrey Epstein and Blackmail

Jeffrey Epstein was at the centre of a lot of scandals but not necessarily at the top. “I think he was more maybe middle management, in a sense, but very central to a lot of these things going on” and the networks of people involved, Webb said. “He definitely had intelligence connections.”

Robert l was very close to the Eastern Bloc. He had a very close relationship with intelligence figures in the KGB, Bulgaria, British intelligence and Israeli intelligence and he was involved in aspects of what later became known as Iran-Contra – which involves aspects of US intelligence.

Robert Maxwell was very interested in having his family be like the Kennedy family, a political power dynasty. Ghislaine Maxwell was sent to New York to be his emissary or ambassador. He was aiming to build an empire and use his children to that effect.

Ghislaine was managed by her father from a very early age. For example, Robert tried to manage her romantic life and he tried to manage what job she would have. Consequentially, she was very dependent on him. When Robert died in 1991, she attached herself to someone who possessed a lot of characteristics that her father had – Jeffery Epstein.

Further reading: Meet Ghislaine: Heiress to an Espionage Empire, Whitney Webb, 17 March 2022

Allegations have been made by people who worked with Robert Maxwell in the 1980s that Jeffrey Epstein was seen frequently in Maxwell’s United Kingdom offices. During that period, it was known that Epstein was active in the United Kingdom – he was allegedly being mentored by a British arms dealer named Douglas Leese who had British intelligence connections.

In the 1980s Epstein described himself as a “financial bounty hunter.” He was hiding or finding looted money for powerful people. Part of Epstein’s role was to recruit people by getting on tape people committing horrific sexual crimes and raising money so they were “in the pocket.”

“Today I think we’ve moved away from the type of model that Epstein used for sexual blackmail. It’s [now] an era of electronic blackmail. And you don’t even have to do anything wrong they can just plant it on your devices and play ‘gotcha’ that way. So, it’s really an unprecedented situation,” Webb said.

Webb doesn’t believe we will ever find out who’s in Epstein’s “black book.” The FBI has been compromised from the very beginning. In her new book ‘One Nation Under blackmail’, Webb goes into detail about J Edgar Hoover who was blackmailed by the mob. He realised the power of blackmail and started using blackmail himself. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) comes in to cover things up and to go after people whom they don’t want to advance in their careers.

The Clinton-Epstein relationship is much more damaging than the Trump-Epstein relationship. But they are obvious reasons for concern in both Clinton’s and Trump’s relationship with Epstein. It’s not just the horrific evil sex trafficking, it’s the massive corruption and financial crimes.

Further resources: Articles on Jeffrey Epstein by Whitney Webb published on Unlimited Hangout

Transhumanism

Julian Huxley, the brother of the famous author Aldous Huxley, was the president of the British Eugenics Society. After World War II the United Nations was created and Julian Huxley was put in charge of UNESCO. In writing his vision for UNESCO Julian Huxley said about eugenics “we need to make the unthinkable thinkable again.” Ten years later he coined the term “transhumanism” in a 1957 book ‘New Bottles for New Wine’ and talks about how the new eugenics is going to be merging man with machine so this is eugenics rebranded.

A lot of people that funded eugenics causes of the past, like the Rockefeller family, are big proponents of transhumanism today, Webb said. “A lot of the money that was used to set up the Nazi eugenics program came from the Rockefeller Foundation and they’re funding a lot of this [transhumanist] stuff now.”

Robert Califf, the new head of the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), is a former Google Health executive. Google Health has a joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline called Galvani Bioelectronics – the former head of Galvani was Moncef Slaoui who was Head of Operation Warp Speed – and their focus is what they call bioelectronic medicine which is injectable nanotechnology that can manipulate your central nervous system. What are the implications of that?

We have the person that just purchased Twitter, Elon Musk, who owns a brain chip company – Neuralink. He’s also a major contractor to the US military and has a major conflict of interest with Chinese Silicon Valley equivalents such as Tencent. “If you look at [Neuralink], they had animal trials [and] many of the monkeys that were tested died after the brain chip was put in. If that were my company, I would reformulate everything or shut it down if it was going to kill that many animals – but it’s already moved into human trials,” Webb said.

Further reading: Neuralink: what you need to know about Elon Musk’s brain chip company, Reuters, 7 December 2022

Transhumanism is an attempt to manipulate consciousness and memory and it is also tied up with depopulation. This is the new path of eugenics and so people who are promoting transhumanist ideology ultimately don’t care about how many people are left after imposing their experiments on mankind. People like to act like eugenics disappeared and it hasn’t – it’s just been rebranded.

A lot of the policy documents of the World Economic Forum and the Biden Administration have as one of their main focuses rebuilding trust with the public. But it’s not working. “I think they may be looking at drastic interventions to make it work and I think if we’re transhuman, using for example nanotechnology, they may shoehorn us,” Webb said.

There have been a lot of mergers between Silicon Valley companies and Big Pharma. They’re framing these mergers as healthcare but it’s eugenics being framed as healthcare. “It has to be stopped. Unfortunately, covid has set this precedent where it can be mandatory or where you can lose your livelihood, where you [are not] able to travel, you can basically be placed under house arrest unless you agree to it,” Webb said.

As far as humans being “upgraded,” Webb said she didn’t think that was the intention. She explained: “That’s how they’re selling it to people [as an upgrade]. [But] if you look at, for example, the British Eugenics Society where a lot of this came from, if you look at someone like H.G Wells best known as a science fiction writer but also a devout eugenicist – he predicted that in 100 to 200 years there would be two human races. There would be the upgraded augmented ‘elite’ who were intellectual and attractive and “we’re the ones that did everything.” And then [there would be] a dwarf-like, troll-like squat underclass that eats bugs. They’re looking at feudalism and how [to] create a class of slaves that cannot even cognitively rebel ever again.”

“I think a lot of transhumanism is aimed at creating a drone-like workforce that will never be able to challenge their working conditions or ask for a bigger piece of the pie.”

Who’s running the show?

The World Economic Forum describe itself as the premier promoter of public-private partnerships. “For lack of a better word that is fascism,” Webb said.

“Then you have the family history of Klaus Schwab: his father ran a Nazi model company and funded the atomic bomb. And you basically have him being in this position where he’s promoting fascism on a global scale.

“They want everyone to focus on him and think that it’s just him and just the World Economic Forum. [But] there’re other organisations that are promoting this too. The Young Global Leader program, that’s not exclusive to the World Economic Forum – there’re lots of other institutions with similar agendas that seek not just public-private partnerships and fascism but global governance. There’re a lot of these organisations seating their people in certain places.”

A lot of the banks are very involved with the World Economic Forum and with the proposed Central Bank Digital Currency, which is programmable money, the state decides whether you save or whether you spend. They decide what you can and can’t buy. “All the central banks, even in places like Russia where Vladimir Putin talks a good game about nationalism and protecting our culture, they’re going full steam ahead with that too,” Webb said.

The USA becoming like China is the goal of a lot of people at the highest levels of Silicon Valley in the US government. In fact, Webb explained, “they say we have to go beyond China in terms of their implementation of surveillance technology, the use of artificial intelligence, moving away from private car ownership – which they refer to as a legacy system – [and] in-person doctor visits to the AI-powered alternative. This was in 2019, before covid.”

Further reading: Techno-Tyranny: How the US National Security State Is Using Coronavirus to Fulfil An Orwellian Vision

“The National Security Commission on AI was run by Eric Schmidt former head of Google and the co-chair was a very top guy that works closely with Schmidt that was at the Department of Defence. And [so] it’s the intelligence community, the military and Silicon Valley – and those are the people increasingly running the show. And they think if we don’t go beyond China’s surveillance system – its Mega City, Smart City model – we will fail.

“You have people with major conflicts of interest running our national security policy on things like AI that have conflicts of interest with China. Eric Schmidt just wrote a book with Henry Kissinger and these guys basically argue in order to avoid a war, a cataclysmic war, with China we have to make good and cooperate with China. And the model for that is basically the World Economic Forum, I mean they argue the same thing, global governance and technocracy following the China model [in the USA].”

Then you have people like Elon Musk saying “I’m going to take over Twitter for ‘free speech’.” But he also says “I want to make Twitter into something like WeChat.” WeChat is essentially a surveillance app used in China. “[It’s] for your finances, your social media, pretty much everything. They even call it the ‘everything app’,” Webb said. And that’s Musk’s model. The parent company of WeChat is Tencent which is one of Tesla’s shareholders and most active advisors.

The problem is you’re having the people that control Silicon Valley behind this, Webb explained. “They control where most people get their information, where most people socialise today and they’re increasingly censoring people from platforms. They’re waging, basically, a war on dissent.”

Gender Identity

Webb explained that if your ultimate goal is total control, you need to have a population that has no national identity that has no personal identity. If identity can be fluxed and moved whenever convenient for the people controlling things then they’re easier to control. But, Webb said, “if people have an identity and know who they are and know where they stand [then] they’re a lot harder to control. If you make all of that fluid at every level it’s a lot easier to exert your will over them because you know they don’t have their feet firmly on the ground.”

Climate Change

Activism as displayed by Just Stop Oil is the activism that’s put in front of young people today and they’re being told that’s what activism is. It’s seen as “in Vogue” because it’s shown and treated by corporate media as sticking it to the man. Just Stop Oil is funded by the Getty and Rockefeller families. Families that made their money out of oil but who also have a long-time interest in eugenics. They helped create this new environmental movement that downplays pollution and plays up carbon dioxide as all we should be worried about.

What it’s [really] about, Webb said, is controlling how much energy people can use. “If you control how much energy a household can use [then] you can control their economic activity [and] you also control how big their family can get. And I think that’s ultimately what it’s about. It’s not about the environment for these people.”

“A lot of it is Wall Street driven. You look at the United Nations [and] a lot of the people they put in charge of a climate change policy. You have Mark Carney, a former head of the bank of England and the Bank of Canada … he’s one of the guys that came in to rescue HSBC when they were caught money laundering for Mexican drug cartels. Not exactly a good guy and it’s very unlikely that he is driven by concern about the environment.

“And then the other person is Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York and billionaire guy. And so, these are the people who are crafting the solutions. And just like covid, you don’t have time to think about what we’re telling you – you just have to accept these solutions because if you don’t something really really bad will happen.

“And it’s the same it’s a similar narrative to what was played out with covid. It’s fear-driven to get people to accept policies they otherwise wouldn’t accept because they’re told this cataclysmic event is just down the line and – trust us.

“The solutions are coming mostly from Wall Street and they’re things like carbon markets. They’re things like debt for climate swaps – which back in the day used to be debt for land swaps.

“Then you have people like Larry Fink of BlackRock and Michael Bloomberg and Mark Carney coming together in something like GFAN saying why don’t we give Wall Street direct control of the IMF and the World Bank [because of] ‘climate change’.”

How do we fight against this?

Webb believes there is factional infighting to an extent but it’s difficult to know how the infighting is going at any given time. And “there’s an obvious effort by powerful interest to stop nationalist politicians from reaching the highest level,” she said.

“Communities have to become self-reliant. If the banks are de-platforming people you can’t use their financial system. Are you going to go to the CBDC land where eventually you won’t be able to spend money without a microchip in your hand?

“There are obvious red lines people can’t cross. How are you going to feed your family? How are you going to keep your house heated in winter? Basic needs. I think we should probably be taking some lessons from the Amish, to be honest.

“We have outsourced our needs to corporations that want to enslave us so we have to start producing our own stuff at a local level. It’s all about exit and build and that’s what we have to do. And the more people that do that the better off we will be.”