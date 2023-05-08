The Black Nobility, a New World Order and Charles “The Great Reset” King

Few are aware of just how dark the history of the British royal family is, or just how twisted Charles “The Great Reset” King’s vision for the future of the United Kingdom – and, indeed the world – really is.

In the half-hour documentary below, James Corbett briefly covers the history and several accusations against the British royal family. He looks beyond the headlines and talking points so that we can meet King Charles, the Great Resetter. You can read the transcript of Corbett’s video HERE.

The Corbett Report: Meet King Charles, The Great Resetter, 5 May 2023 (34 mins)

In the video above, Corbett noted the late Prince Philip’s eugenic tendencies by highlighting his infamous desire to be reincarnated as “a particularly deadly virus” to contribute to the depopulation of the planet.

Eugenics is a set of beliefs and practices that aim to “improve” the genetic quality of a human population. Historically, eugenicists have attempted to alter human gene pools by excluding people and groups judged to be inferior or promoting those judged to be superior. The most well-known application of eugenics occurred in Nazi Germany in the lead-up to World War II and the Holocaust. After World War II, the notion of eugenics became widely viewed as repugnant. But eugenics hasn’t disappeared it has just been rebranded.

The new path of eugenics is transhumanism. Transhumanism is an attempt to manipulate consciousness and memory and is also tied up with depopulation. Former intelligence officer, and author of several books, Dr. John Coleman cut to the heart of the transhumanist agenda and described it as Satanic.

The Club of Rome is subservient to the Committee of 300

Eugenics isn’t the only thing that has been rebranded. In his book ‘The Club of Rome’, Dr. Coleman wrote that the British East India Company (“BEIC”) is known today as the Committee of 300, the most powerful and controlling body in the world.

On page 29 of his book, Dr. Colman stated that an important international foreign policy arm of the Committee of 300 is the Club of Rome (“COR”). “The Club of Rome represents the command structure of the Illuminati,” he wrote. “It is very easy to see the connecting link between the plans of the BEIC and the present policies of the COR.”

The modern Club of Rome is but an ongoing, unbroken succession of secret societies that have as their goal, the destruction of liberty and freedom. [pg. 13] It is a body dedicated to ushering in the New World Order in which the so-called privileged few, the Committee of 300, will rule. [pg.83] [According to the Illuminist and high priest of the COR, Willis Harmon,] our Western ideals, belief in family, the sanctity of marriage, belief in one’s country, national pride, national sovereignty, pride in our religious beliefs, pride of race, our trust in an omnipotent God and our Christian beliefs, are all obsolescent. [pg. 42] [Harmon] believes that “being too successful” springs from being too successful as an industrialised nation with full employment and a people enjoying a decent standard of living. [pg. 42] Harmon meant that Americans, thanks to an industry-based society, were enjoying too much freedom and this led to a position, where there are just too many people, who must, therefore, be corralled and culled, so that the COR can curb industrial growth, and therefore population growth. [pg. 43] [Co-founder of the COR, Aurelio Peccei, gave] the whole game plan away [when he said]: “Since man opened the Pandora’s box of new technology, he has suffered uncontrollable human proliferation; the mania for growth, the energy crisis, actual potential scarcities, degradation of the environment, nuclear folly, and countless other afflictions.” [pg. 57] It was not long after his speech [in 1965?] that Peccei adopted the “World Dynamics” model, constructed for the Committee of 300 by Jay Forrester and Dennis Meadows. [pg. 58] The Club of Rome, Dr, John Coleman, 2008

The doomsday “World Dynamics” model was the basis for the COR’s book ‘Limits to Growth’. There are, in fact, two models: a World2 model that was developed by Forrester in 1971; and, by adding new features to the World2 model, Meadows produced the World3 model. Both the models and COR’s book were the product of Forrester and Meadows. The same Meadows who is an honorary member of the COR and who during an interview in 2017 promoted the genocide of 86% of the world’s population.

Dr. Coleman also gave a warning about NATO. “Those of you who place your hopes in NATO better get wise to what is going on. NATO is a creature of the COR, and does the bidding of that organised servant-body of the Committee of 300,” he wrote.

Members of the Committee of 300

After naming the institutions and organisations under its control, beginning on page 231 of Dr. Coleman’s book ‘The Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300’ (1991) he names “past and present members of the Committee of 300.”

As well as unsavoury characters such as Henry Kissinger, Maurice Strong, David Rockefeller and members of the Rothschild family, Dr. Coleman’s list included: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; and, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, amongst other aristocrats.

According to Dr. Coleman’s ‘The Club of Rome’, the Venetian Black Nobility is part of the Committee of 300. The Black Nobility consists of the richest and most ancient of all European families, their wealth far surpassing that of, for example, the Rockefellers. They are called “Black Nobility” because of their “black” deeds – their use of dirty tricks, murder, terrorism, unethical behaviour and worship of Satan. The Black Nobility and European royalty are also prominent members of the COR.

The basic religion followed by the Club of Rome is Gnosticism and the cult of the Bogomils and Catharis. Members of the British monarchy are firm believers in these “religions” and in the main, it is accurate to say that certainly, the royal family members are not Christians. [pg.13] Most of the Black Nobility and European royalty are connected through marriage to Britain’s oligarchical families going back to Robert Bruce, who founded the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. [pg. 33] The Club of Rome (COR) is but an extension, an ongoing alliance of the ancient Black Nobility families of Europe, dominated by occult beliefs and practices dating back for thousands of years. [pg. 50] The Club of Rome, Dr, John Coleman, 2008

The British Monarch controls the Committee of 300

“One of the oldest of the Venetian Black Nobility dynasties is the Guelph dynasty. Queen Elizabeth II, for instance, is a Black Guelph - her great grandmother Victoria descended from that family.” – Dr. John Coleman, The Club of Rome (2008), pg. 14

The Welf Dynasty, in English Guelph, is a dynasty of German nobles and rulers. It dates back to the Meuse-Moselle area in the 11th to 20th century. It was closely related to the imperial family of the Carolingians and later included the Hanoverian Welfs who became rulers of Great Britain with George I’s accession to the British throne in 1714.

According to Britannica, the origin of the “Elder House” of Welf is a matter of controversy, since Welf in the Carolingian period seems to have been rather widespread as a baptismal name. The first clearly discernible ancestor of the dynasty is the Count Welf who had possessions in Bavaria in the first quarter of the 9th century. The Carolingian dynasty (750-887AD) is a dynasty that a family of Frankish aristocrats established to rule Western Europe. The dynasty’s name derives from the large number of family members who bore the name Charles, most notably Charlemagne.

As well as becoming rulers over Great Britain, the Hanoverian Welfs attained the status of electors of the Holy Roman Empire (1692) and kings of Hanover (1814). The British sovereignty of the Welfs ended with Queen Victoria – the descendants of her uncle Ernest Augustus lost Hanover in the Seven Weeks’ War of 1866.

In his book ‘The Conspirators’ Hierarchy’, Dr. Coleman stated that Queen Victoria was the matriarch of the Black Nobility Guelphs:

The Committee of 300 is the ultimate secret society made up of an untouchable ruling class, which includes the Queen of England, the Queen of the Netherlands, the Queen of Denmark and the royal families of Europe. These aristocrats decided at the death of Queen Victoria, the matriarch of the Venetian Black Guelphs that, in order to gain worldwide control, it would be necessary for its aristocratic members to “go into business” with the non-aristocratic but extremely powerful leaders of corporate business on a global scale, and so the doors to ultimate power were opened to what the Queen of England likes to refer to as “the commoners.” [pg.162] The Committee of 300 is for the most part under the control of the British monarch, in this case, Elizabeth II … The Committee of 300 is filled with members of British aristocracy which has corporate interests and associates in every country of the world, including the USSR. [pg. 169] The Knights of the Order of the Garter are the leaders of the Committee of 300, Queen Elizabeth II’s most trusted “privy council.” [pg. 193] The Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300, Dr. John Coleman, 1991

What appears to be described above is an aristocrat-commoner partnership with much the same aims as the invasive World Economic Forum-United Nations (“WEF-UN”) partnership that we see attempting to “reimagine” and “reshape” every aspect of our lives. Could it be that the WEF-UN partnership is a façade for the Black Nobility’s conspiracy? Could this explain why Charles attended WEF’s Davos meeting for the first time in 30 years in 2020 to launch the Sustainable Markets Initiative (“SMI”)? And, why he then launched The Great Reset six months later through his SMI and WEF? Was 2020 the year the Black Nobility, fronted by Charles, began to make their final moves?

If Charles “The Great Reset” King has taken over where his mother, Elizabeth II, left off then he has been given significant control over the Committee of 300 and he is following the Black Guelph family tradition that began more than a century ago – a conspiracy to gain worldwide control.

Featured image: Charles “The Great Reset” King coronation, Henry the Lion, Duke of Bavaria, House of Welf (inset)