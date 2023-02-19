Offshore wind farm will make North Atlantic Right Whales extinct

On the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, green groups throw their once-sacred “precautionary principle” to the wind. A wind farm planned off the shores of the East Coast of America will endanger the remaining population of the North Atlantic Right Whales, a species that is already on the brink of extinction.

Net-zero zealots and those profiteering from their ideology are not only engaged in an assault on our lives, our rights and our liberties but also on our natural world.

Source: Momentum Grows to Save The North Atlantic Right Whale, Public, 2 February 2023 (4 mins)

By Leighton Woodhouse and Michael Shellenberger

Since the passage of the 1973 Endangered Species Act, environmentalists have fought for strict protections for endangered species. They have demanded that the government apply what is known as the “precautionary principle,” which states that if there is any risk that a human activity will make a species extinct, it should be illegal.

And yet here we are, on the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, watching the whole of the environmental movement — from the Audubon Society and the National Wildlife Federation to scientific groups like the Woods Hole Institute, New England Aquarium, and Mystic Aquarium — betray the precautionary principle by risking the extinction of the North Atlantic Right Whale.

The cause of this environmental betrayal is massive industrial wind energy projects off the East Coast of the US The wind turbine blades are the length of a football field. Sitting atop giant poles they will reach three times higher than the Statue of Liberty. The towers will be directly inside critical ocean habitat for the North Atlantic Right Whale.

There are only 340 of the whales left, down from 348 just one year earlier. So many North Atlantic Right Whales are killed by man-made factors that there have been no documented cases of any of them dying of natural causes in decades. Their average life expectancy has declined from a century to 45 years. A single additional unnatural and unnecessary death could risk the loss of the entire species.

Surveying for, building, and operating industrial wind projects could harm or kill whales, according to the US government’s own science.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) has given the wind industry 11 “incidental harassment authorisations,” or permits to harass hundreds of whales, including 169 critically endangered Right Whales.

The industry will bring more ships into the areas that could strike and kill whales. Submarine noise pollution from the wind farm’s construction and operation, and entanglements in equipment, also add to the risk. So too could air turbulence generated by the turbines harm or destroy zooplankton feeding grounds.

And, now, wind developers are demanding higher speed limits for their boats. If they don’t get them, the industry claims, it will need to build hotels for the workers at the sites, right in the middle of the Right Whale habitat.

Defenders of the wind projects say they can reduce and mitigate the noise and ship traffic from the wind farm construction, but a senior scientist with the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) contradicted that claim last spring when he wrote in a letter that “oceanographic impacts from installed and operating [wind] turbines cannot be mitigated for the 30-year lifespan of the project unless they are decommissioned.”

Scientists representing many of the same environmental groups supporting the industrial wind energy projects wrote in a 2021 letter that “the North Atlantic Right Whale population cannot withstand any additional stressors; any potential interruption of foraging behaviour may lead to population-level effects and is of critical concern.”

Industrial wind projects “could have population-level effects on an already endangered and stressed species,” concluded the NOAA scientist, Sean Hayes. What are “population-level effects?” In a word: extinction.

What is going on? How is it that nearly every major conservation and environmental organisation is actively championing industrial energy projects that could lead to the extinction of a whale species?

[In November 2021, a local citizens group announced the creation of the Save Right Whales Coalition, which is determined to stop offshore wind turbine projects that could harm whales. During a Zoom teleconference, political and environmental author and activist Michael Shellenberger said the coalition is composed of members from organisations that include Nantucket Residents Against Turbines, the national Wildlife Energy & Community Coalition, and California-based Environmental Progress, for which Shellenberger is founder and president.]

Twelve New Jersey mayors have called for an “immediate moratorium” on building offshore industrial wind turbines until scientists can properly study the issue. The mayors made their call after yet another dead humpback whale washed ashore.

About the Authors

Michael Shellenberger is a best-selling author and the founder and president of Environmental Progress, the co-founder of the Breakthrough Institute and co-founder of the Apollo Alliance, now the Blue-Green Coalition.

Leighton Woodhouse is a freelance reporter and documentary filmmaker. He has written for numerous publications, including The Intercept, The New Republic, The Nation, Vice News, The Free Press, UnHerd, Real Clear Investigations, Tablet, and The Spectator.

The two men are the founders of Public which aims to produce investigative and explanatory journalism in the public interest. You can subscribe to and follow Public on Substack HERE.

Featured image: Save Right Whales Coalition on Twitter