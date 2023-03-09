Official UK Gov. data suggests most COVID Vaccinated Brits developed Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome in 2022

A large pile of UK Health Security Agency Vaccine Surveillance report figures show that booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine massively accelerate immune system degradation and that most triple/double vaccinated people in the United Kingdom may have developed some new form of Covid-19 vaccine-induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome by the end of February 2022.

By a concerned reader & The Expose team

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) used to publish a weekly ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ report containing statistics on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status across England over a period of four weeks.

By comparing two of the previously published reports we have been able to calculate the real-world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections over a period of 6 weeks as well as the immune system boost or degradation among everyone over the age of 18 in England.

The following shows the immune system boost/degradation in each age group between week 47 and 50 in 2021 according to the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 51:

Cases reported by specimen date between week 47 & 50 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1043608/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_51.pdf

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

The following shows the immune system boost/degradation in each age group between week 49 and 52 2021 according to the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 1 – 2022:

Cases reported by specimen date between week 49 & 52 2021 – https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1045329/Vaccine_surveillance_report_week_1_2022.pdf

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

The following graph shows the concerning immune system degradation among all age groups between week 47 and week 52 of 2021 according to the data contained in the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance reports –

Click to enlarge

These figures show an absurdly alarming rate of immune system destruction. If we extrapolate forward assuming the same rate of immune degradation as we saw in the Christmas fortnight, then we get the following…

A vaccine efficacy of -100% means that the vaccines have totally destroyed your immune response to Covid-19. You are defenceless against it when compared to an unvaxxed person (i.e. someone who still has an immune system response).

The vaccinated will be condemned to be indefinitely reinfected like triple+ vaccinated Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

It is important to realise that this is NOT vaccines failing to work or waning in efficiency.

That would just lead to a 0% vaccine efficacy. If the vaccines were merely failing to work, their efficacy would be approaching from above the efficacy of unvaxxed immune systems.

But it is not doing that. Vaxxed cases are many times worse than the unvaxxed case numbers. Vaxxed efficacy is diving miles below unvaxxed efficacy. These figures are a catastrophe for the vaccinated.

Every cell that they infect starts to produce pathogenic spike proteins. Your immune system recognises this (even if you don’t) and sends killer T cells to destroy those cells.

Because unlike the present generation of politicians, pharmaceutical salesmen and NHS bureaucrats your immune system is desperately trying to keep you alive.

The more boosters you take, the more spike proteins you make, the more cells you lose and the larger the fraction of your limited immune system response is directed into a self-inflicted civil war against vaccinated cells.

You may not recognise vaccines as alien, as dangerous and as lethal to your body, but your immune system would beg to differ. It is right now destroying absolutely every vaccinated cell in your body (if you are vaxxed).

It is your immune system which is keeping you standing and keeping you breathing and stopping you from keeling over due to Myocarditis, not the vaccines. (Incidentally for all those who have fallen for the lie of mild Myocarditis, please read the final section of this article.)

These UKHSA figures are a catalogue of progressive vaccine destruction of your immune system which we first identified and published in the Expose on October 10th 2021.



These vaccines reprogram your immune system to fail and to therefore require more drugs from Pfizer and Moderna, just like an HIV AIDS patient.

No true vaccine would ever have a negative efficacy.

These vaccines are immune disruptors disguised and sold as immune boosters. They have no direct effectiveness against COVID at all. Especially Omicron.

So this variant exposes their true nature as immune system poisons. This may well be a criminal deception. Many who care have been trying to expose this for months. But now the UKHSA has done our job for us.

These figures show that Pfizer and Moderna are in the business of manufacturing and selling immune disruptors as vaccines.

The only question now remaining is how much of your immune system was 100% destroyed by the end of February 2022? How much of the immune response to Covid-19 is needed to fight cancer, bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis, other viruses, auto-immune diseases etc. etc.?

If you stopped poisoning your body over a year ago, then it may have now recovered. But if you continued to poison it, then all we can do is apologise and wish you the best.

All the red ink in the Vaccine Efficacy table above declares that Vaccine Passports were the precise opposite of what was required to fight this alleged pandemic. It was and is the vaccinated population who are spreading Omicron. Not the unvaccinated, and the more vaccined you have taken the faster your immune system is degrading.

The Expose pointed out in October that boosters give you a short-lived immune system stimulation that will soon be followed by an even faster rate of decline in immune response. My God was that an understatement – A 70% immune system degradation in 2 weeks for 70-79 year olds?

Here is what we published in October 30 – https://expose-news.com/2021/10/30/gov-reports-show-fully-vaccinated-and-children-developing-ade/

“At the other end of the age scale, the 80+ group saw a major improvement in Week42, due to the boosters which will buy them a couple of months of improved covid immunity which will hide the continuing gradual immune system degradation. These boosters are the same as the original vaccinations (because no other shot has yet been approved and because the drug companies have so far only been indemnified against the original vaccines). So the worry is that whilst, Covid-19 immunity may be improved for a couple of months, their general immunity is now degrading even faster than it would have done had the booster not been taken. We shall see if that turns out to be the case from future data.”

Well, we now have the future data, and regrettably, we can see that it was the case.

Dr Steve James of King’s College Hospital South London

We must quote Dr Steve James at King’s College Hospital in South London here, responding to UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid and saying:

“So, I’ve had COVID at some point, I’ve got antibodies, and I’ve been working on COVID ICU since the beginning. I have not had a vaccination, I do not want to have a vaccination. The vaccines are reducing transmission only for about 8 weeks for Delta, with Omicron it’s probably less. And for that, I would be dismissed if I don’t have a vaccine? The science isn’t strong enough,” James said.

The UKHSA figures confirm his representations. And we must give Sajid credit for asking the question which prompted the Doctor’s response. Dr James continued:

“If you haven’t had the vaccination, to not get it, because the protection I’ve got from transmission is equivalent to somebody who’s vaccinated.”



“Yes,” the health secretary replied, adding, “but at some point that will wane as well.”



“But if you want to provide protection with a booster, you’d have to inject everybody every month,” James pointed out. “If the protection’s worn off from transmission after two months, then after a month you still have a bit of protection – but if you want to maintain protection, you’re going to need to boost all staff members every single month, which you’re not going to do.”

These last comments are the key and have not been widely reported. But this is a cardiac ICU Doctor at a major South London Hospital saying do not get vaccinated.

Myocarditis has a 56% mortality rate within 4.3 years according to the American Heart Association

Dr Anthony Hinton, a consultant surgeon with 30 years of experience working for the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), has warned that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine”-related myocarditis has a 20 per cent fatality rate in children after two years and a 50 per cent fatality rate in five years.



In a tweet, Hinton explained that viral myocarditis is “not mild,” adding that “[i]t’s dead heart muscle.” To even suggest that myocarditis is in any way mild is akin to saying that a person is “a little bit pregnant,” added Scottish television presenter and author Neil Oliver.



The American Heart Association medical journal Circulation explains that myocarditis results in a 56% mortality rate in 4.3 years. Giant cell myocarditis had an 80% mortality rate in five years.

The Myocarditis Treatment Trial reported mortality rates for biopsy-verified myocarditis of 20% and 56% at 1 year and 4.3 years, respectively. These outcomes are similar to the Mayo Clinic’s observational data of 5-year survival rates that approximate 50%. Survival with giant cell myocarditis is substantially lower, with <20% of patients surviving 5 years – https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/circulationaha.105.584532

VAIDS

According to the UK Governments own data, by the end of February 2022, most fully vaccinated people in the UK most likely destroyed their immune systems to the point where they had developed full-blown vaccine-mediated AIDS.

This is what has caused a massive burden on the NHS and it is what has caused massive pain, suffering and death, all of which have been inflicted upon us by a corrupted healthcare system.

We can see this from figures that have been provided to both the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) and EuroMOMO by each country’s Government organisations.

The above figures aren’t independent estimates.

The U.S. data has been provided by the Centers for Disease Control. The UK data has been provided by the Office for National Statistics. And Australia’s data has been provided by the Australian Bureau of Statistics etc. etc.

They are official Government-authorized figures. And they show that by week 34./38/49 of 2022, the ‘Five Eyes’ countries and 26 other countries across Europe suffered 1.99 million excess deaths since the Covid-19 injections were first granted emergency use authorisation.

This must be the biggest own goal in medical history.