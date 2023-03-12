What The Lockdown Files do and don’t say; Calls grow for an investigation and Midazolam Matt seeks immunity from prosecution

The Lockdown Files show UK officials were conspiring, consciously and coercively, against the public. So far, the calls for an investigation focus on Midazolam Matt – not only for his role in “Project Fear” but also for his role in the use of Midazolam to murder the elderly.

Below we summarise what the Lockdown Files, as reported by The Telegraph, are and aren’t highlighting since our previous article.

What the Lockdown Files Aren’t Saying

Project Fear and “Conspiracy Theorists”

On 17 December 2021, Neil Ferguson warned there would be 5,000 Omicron deaths daily unless tighter restrictions were returned within a week or two. We know variants were part of the plan to ramp up the fear: the Omicron variant was used to prompt another campaign of fear, wrote Professor Carl Heneghan and Dr. Tom Jefferson.

A year earlier, “Project Fear” authors discussed when to “deploy” a new covid variant. Hancock’s plan to “frighten the pants off” the public to ensure compliance with lockdown measures was exposed in the leaked WhatsApp messages. According to The Telegraph, the discussion (see below) came two days after Hancock was informed of the emergence of a new variant – known as alpha or the Kent variant, on 14 Dec 2020. A surge in cases later led to the effective cancellation of Christmas on 19 December.

According to The Telegraph, the above exchange of messages happened on 16 December 2020. On 19 December the “proper behaviour change” was enforced. Speaking on the BBC‘s Andrew Marr Show and Sky‘s Sophy Ridge on 20 December 2020, Hancock suggested the new tier 4 restrictions announced the day before may have to remain in place for several months until vaccines had been administered across the country.

There is a “long way to go” before a return to normality, former health secretary, Matt Hancock, warned – after saying the new covid variant was “out of control” in the UK.

“Realising that fear was part of the process isn’t surprising for most. However, the fact that the messaging was put in the hands of just a few individuals is alarming. Fear messaging doesn’t come without costs,” wrote Prof. Heneghan and Dr. Jefferson. Some of the costs inflicted on the public have been published in The Telegraph’s Lockdown Files reports.

Chronicle Live has reported that Hancock has asked for “immunity” from prosecution on “care home deaths.” Hancock spoke to “a team of top lawyers” about his book: ‘Pandemic Diaries: The Inside Story of Britain’s Battle Against covid’. Just days before the WhatsApp messages he sent during the pandemic were published, Hancock told a gathering of city lawyers he should be immune from court action over covid blunders. such as the Department of Health and Social Care’s failure to safeguard care home residents, simply because he was Secretary of State. Instead, he said that “HMG” – the whole Government – should take the blame. This comes as prominent campaigners call for the ex-minister to be prosecuted.

The Lockdown Files are exposing the kind of sociopathy we are coming to understand is a psychic feature of our political class, Canadian Trish Wood noted.

And Paul Collits noted several things the WhatsApp messages highlight that we already know about modern day democratic politics and politicians, and how they played out during covid:

our worst fears about our politicians are underlined;

the covid decision-making framework was built upon fear;

there was precious little science;

optics and “comms” were everything;

the politicians were clueless;

the “vaccine” was always seen as a get-out-of-jail- free card for the political class, nothing more and nothing less; and

the thesis that the lockdown versus “vaccine” narrative, instigated by Bill Gates, was always a false binary.

Too many “awake” stalwarts – who really should know better – have been treating “this silly distraction,” the Lockdown Files, as if it were some kind of game-changer, James Delingpole wrote. “Even more hard-bitten, red-pilled cynics can be found on social media saying things like ‘Oh come on! It’s a start. At least, it’s going to make one or two of the Normies out there ask a few more pertinent questions…’.”

The reason for our objection to the “Lockdown Files” story is not that we’re a bunch of miseryguts with an ideological aversion to taking wins. It’s because we recognise that whatever it is that’s on offer here, it most definitely isn’t a win for our cause. My personal view – and it’s the one I take because the facts support it – is that the case for all this being a conspiracy is stronger than ever. The Monster Under the Bed Is Real. But Most of Us Would Still Rather Bury Our Head Under the Pillow…, James Delinpole, 10 March 2023

To use the words of Paul Collits: These figures were conspiring, consciously and coercively, against the public; they were conspiring against anyone who attempted to reveal any aspect of the conspiracy; they used the word “conspiracy theory” as a clever way of distracting from their own conspiring; and they should not be let off the hook just because we do not want to risk being called “conspiracy theorists.”

Midazolam and Murder of the Elderly

As if things couldn’t get any worse for Matt Hancock, Maajid Nawaz noted, another much bigger story – that is certainly not a distraction – is gaining momentum. Calls are growing for the police to investigate more than just lockdown policies.

What the Lockdown Files Are Saying

Below is a summary of the articles The Telegraph highlighted to its readers. The date shown at the beginning of the section indicates the date The Telegraph published articles on that topic. Previously we published articles of topics highlighted by The Telegraph between 28 February and 7 March, read HERE and HERE. The following is a continuation to these articles.

8 March 2023

MP lobbied NHS chief on behalf of firm that paid him £1,600 a month

The chairman of the health select committee lobbied the head of the NHS on behalf of a firm paying him £1,600 a month.

Steve Brine, a former health minister, told Michael Gove he had been “trying for months” to convince the NHS to hire anaesthetists through Remedium, a recruitment company he worked for. A WhatsApp message reveals Mr. Brine contacted Simon Stevens, then chief executive of NHS England, as well as the Department of Health to suggest they use the company, in an apparent breach of two lobbying rules.

9 March 2023

Covid variant that ruined Christmas hidden by scientists from ministers for months

Government scientists failed for months to tell ministers about the new covid variant that led to Christmas being cancelled. Hancock said that it was a “total outrage” and demanded an immediate briefing when he realised the team sequencing the virus had known for around three months that it had mutated in cases in London and Kent. Hancock, who was health secretary at the time, then appeared to try to cover up the issue by asking for a breakdown of who knew what and when to be prepared as “advice to ministers”, so it was not subject to Freedom of Information laws.

Hancock’s covid memoirs censored over Wuhan lab leak comments

The Lockdown Files, exposed that Hancock was advised to steer clear of Wuhan lab leak comments in his covid memoirs by the Cabinet Office.

Hancock was censored by the Cabinet Office over his concerns that the covid pandemic began with a lab leak in Wuhan, The Lockdown Files revealed. The former health secretary was told to tone down claims in his book, Pandemic Diaries, because the Government feared it would “cause problems” with China. Hancock wanted to say that the Chinese explanation – that the virus being discovered close to a government science lab in Wuhan was coincidental – “just doesn’t fly”. But, in correspondence from late last year, the Cabinet Office told him that the Government’s position was that the original outbreak’s location was “entirely coincidental.” Hancock was warned that to differ from this narrative, which resembles China’s version of events, risked “damaging national security.”

The statement from the Cabinet Office marks the first time that the Government has commented directly on the lab leak claims, and is among a number of instances where officials asked for criticism of China to be removed. It is in contrast to the US, where the FBI and the Department for Energy have recently said that they believe that a lab leak theory is plausible. The disclosure also comes just days before Rishi Sunak prepares to set out a new defence and security strategy that is expected to take a less aggressive tone to China than that proposed by his predecessor, Liz Truss. Separately, The Telegraph also revealed the inside story of the 60 days that led to Boris Johnson telling Britain to stay at home as the covid crisis hit.

The Telegraph’s Science Editor Sarah Knapton explored how the lab leak theory was widely dismissed in favour of “international harmony,” and why the world has now changed its tune. “It is now more than three years since the start of the pandemic and, despite an unprecedented search, no animal host for covid-19 has ever been found. Perhaps because it never existed in the wild,” she concluded.

10 March 2023

No 10 to consider Wuhan lab leak theory after backlash

Simon Case is under further pressure after No 10 distanced itself from the Cabinet Office’s claim that it was “entirely coincidental” covid was discovered close to a Chinese laboratory.

Downing Street has distanced itself from the Cabinet Office’s claim that it was “entirely coincidental” covid was discovered close to a Chinese government laboratory. The Telegraph revealed on Wednesday that Hancock was asked to remove passages from his book, Pandemic Diaries, about his concerns of a lab leak because of fears they could “damage national security”. But No 10 declined to repeat the suggestion and said it was willing to consider the theory. A spokesman for Sunak said that there were “still questions that need to be answered about the origin and spread of covid”. Whitehall sources said that ministers would not hesitate to condemn China and support the theory if evidence were presented by the World Health Organisation.

The episode will put further pressure on Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, after messages revealed by The Telegraph showed him criticising Boris Johnson and joking about travellers forced to quarantine in hotels during the pandemic. Senior civil servants are understood to have criticised his “weak” leadership in light of the revelations, while a former colleague said yesterday that he was in the “endgame” of his civil service career. Separately, leaked messages show that ministers feared covid was spreading more rapidly among “non-compliant” communities, but were worried they would be labelled “racist” if they highlighted the issue.

Simon Case warned Boris Johnson of the “terrible” consequences of lockdown

Cabinet Secretary told the then Prime Minister of the need to be “brutally honest with people” about shutdown’s effect on “non-covid health.”

The Cabinet Secretary warned Boris Johnson that lockdown is “terrible for other outcomes” – days before the then prime minister shut down the UK.

The Lockdown Files also disclose a “rapid review” undertaken into an alarming rise in the “sad deaths of children” in mental health inpatient units across England, as well as fears over an “upcoming epidemic” in children’s respiratory viruses caused by lockdown suppressing infection.

The serious concerns, expressed in the WhatsApp messages, show alarm among senior ministers at the collateral damage caused by locking down the UK to prevent the spread of covid.