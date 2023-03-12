Confidential Documents prove your Government is using COVID Vaccination to cause Depopulation

As public outrage and concern have grown over the mounting evidence of Covid-19 vaccine-related deaths and health issues, some have begun to speculate on the sinister motives behind the Governments of countries around the world’s continued push for mass Covid-19 vaccination.

Whistleblowers from within the pharmaceutical industry and Government agencies have spoken out, claiming that the push for vaccination was never about public health at all, but rather about profits and control.

Some have even claimed that the pharmaceutical companies paid off Government officials and regulatory bodies to push through the approval of the vaccine without proper testing, despite the known risks.

Whilst others are suggesting, based on the evidence that the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out is part of a larger agenda to depopulate the planet or to control the population through the use of nanotechnology.

The more we have dug, the more we uncovered evidence of collusion between Governments, big pharma, and the media to downplay the risks of the vaccine and discredit anyone who dared to speak out against it.

Despite the mounting evidence of harm caused by the vaccine, Governments have remained steadfast in their insistence that vaccination was the only way to end the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

This has led to questions of whether there is something more nefarious at play. Such as whether Governments were knowingly sacrificing the health and lives of their citizens in pursuit of some greater goal.

The concrete truth remains elusive. But for those who had lost loved ones to the vaccine or suffered its ill effects themselves, the damage has already been done.

The world has changed, and it will never be the same again. And with millions of excess deaths being suffered since the roll-out of these experimental injections, the following evidence strongly suggests that Covid-19 vaccination is causing depopulation.

The world was in turmoil as the response to an alleged coronavirus pandemic raged on, with people losing loved ones due to questionable healthcare policies and economies collapsing.

When the Covid-19 vaccine was finally released, it was hailed as a beacon of hope, with people eagerly lining up to get their shot.

However, rumours had circulated for months that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had something to hide when it came to the safety data for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Now, it appears that those rumours were true.

The FDA had attempted to delay the release of the vaccine’s safety data for an astonishing 75 years. The move was widely condemned by critics, who argued that it was a blatant attempt to cover up the risks associated with the vaccine.

But in early January 2022, the tide began to turn. Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered the FDA to release the safety data, and they were forced to comply. Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website.

The release of the first batch of documents – 12,000 pages – was met with a mix of relief and horror, with many shocked by the scale of the cover-up.

As more and more pages were released each month, the full extent of the FDA’s deception became clearer. It was not just a matter of fast-tracking the vaccine’s approval – there were clear indications that safety concerns had been swept under the rug, and that the vaccine had been approved despite known risks.

The confidential Pfizer documents revealed a shocking truth. The vaccine had devastating consequences for pregnant women, with 90% of those who received the vaccine losing their babies.

Pfizer tried to deny any wrongdoing and claimed that it was just a coincidence, but the evidence was damning.

Pfizer state in the document that by 28th February 2021 there were 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy.

Forty-six per cent of the mothers (124) exposed to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection suffered an adverse reaction.

Of those 124 mothers suffering an adverse reaction, 49 were considered non-serious adverse reactions, whereas 75 were considered serious. This means 58% of the mothers who reported suffering adverse reactions suffered a serious adverse event ranging from uterine contraction to foetal death.

A total of 4 serious foetus/baby cases were reported due to exposure to the Pfizer injection.

But here’s where things get rather concerning. Pfizer state that of the 270 pregnancies they have absolutely no idea what happened in 238 of them.

But here are the known outcomes of the remaining pregnancies –

There were 34 outcomes altogether at the time of the report, but 5 of them were still pending. Pfizer note that only 1 of the 29 known outcomes was normal, whilst 28 of the 29 outcomes resulted in the loss/death of the baby. This equates to 97% of all known outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child.

When we include the 5 cases where the outcome was still pending it equates to 82% of all outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child. This equates to an average of around 90% between the 82% and 97% figures.

The findings make it all the more outrageous that UK authorities announced it was perfectly acceptable for every single pregnant woman in the United Kingdom to have one of the experimental Covid-19 “vaccines” in April 2021.

Especially when you consider some of the things the authorities demand you avoid when pregnant – smoked fish, soft cheese, wet paint, coffee, herbal tea, vitamin supplements, processed junk foods… the list is endless.

Further revelations from the same documents showed that the Covid-19 vaccine also accumulates in the ovaries, which can lead to severe health problems.

In the first 15 minutes following injection of the Pfizer jab, researchers found that the total lipid concentration in the ovaries measured 0.104ml. This then increased to 1.34ml after 1 hour, 2.34ml after 4 hours, and then 12.3ml after 48 hours.

The scientists, however, did not conduct any further research on the accumulation after a period of 48 hours, so we simply don’t know whether that concerning accumulation continued.

The UK government tried to bury the evidence, but the numbers spoke for themselves.

With limited data available, it was left to Public Health Scotland to reveal that ovarian cancer cases in 2021 were significantly higher than the average from 2017 to 2019, leaving many women worried about their future health.

Ovarian Cancer – Source

Click to enlarge

The above chart shows up to June 2021, but the charts found on Public Health Scotland’s dashboard now show figures all the way up to May 2022, and unfortunately reveal that the gap has widened even further with the number of women suffering from ovarian cancer increasing significantly.

Ovarian Cancer – Source

Click to enlarge

The situation took a turn for the worse when newborn baby deaths in Scotland hit critical levels for the second time in just seven months.

The rate of neonatal deaths increased to 4.6 per 1000 live births in March 2022, a 119% increase on the expected rate of deaths.

The last time it breached was in September 2021, when neonatal deaths per 1000 live births climbed to 5.1. Although the rate fluctuates from month to month, the figure for both September 2021 and March 2022 is on par with levels that were last typically seen in the late 1980s.

Click to enlarge

Source

The information was not publicised in the mainstream media, but the small proportion of the public who did find our were left reeling, with parents demanding answers from the authorities.

As if that wasn’t enough, U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine increased the risk of suffering a miscarriage by at least 1,517%.

The full study confirming the increased risk can be viewed here, but the results of the study were as follows –

This was a shocking revelation that left people wondering if the vaccine was really worth the risk.

The UK Government’s delayed report on deaths by Covid-19 vaccination status was even more alarming.

It confirmed that the vaccine was deadly, with mortality rates per 100,000 being the lowest among the unvaccinated throughout the whole of 2022.

On the 21st of February 2023, a UK Government agency, known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published data on deaths by vaccination status in England up to 31st December 2022.

The overdue dataset from the ONS is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 1 of the latest dataset contains figures on the mortality rates by vaccination status for all-cause deaths not involving Covid-19 and we have extracted the data and produced the following two charts –

Click to Enlarge

Source Data

Click to Enlarge

Source Data

As you can see from the above, the mortality rate per 100,00 among the unvaccinated remained at pretty much the same level throughout the entirety of 2022, with no major increases, or dips.

But what’s concerning is the fact that the unvaccinated mortality rate was lower than the one dose vaccinated and two dose vaccinated for the entire year. And the 3+ dose vaccinated for 8 months of the year.

However, if it were not for the fact the 3 dose + data includes those who have also had a fourth, or even fifth dose, we fully believe that the mortality rate would still be higher than the unvaccinated mortality rate for the entire year.

As you can see from the above chart, the fall is far too dramatic. And it coincides with the rollout of the Autumn 2022 Booster campaign as confirmed in a press release published by the JCVI –

Shockingly, the ONS report also revealed that the triple+ vaccinated accounted for 92% of Covid deaths in 2022.

A full analysis of the data can be viewed here, but it proves that unfortunately, the mass Booster campaign in the winter of 2021 did absolutely nothing to alleviate the huge number of deaths among the vaccinated population.

In all honesty, the data suggests that the booster campaign actually made things worse, as you can see in the following chart showing the total number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status throughout 2022 –

In all, there were 28,041 Covid-19 deaths in England between 1st January 2022 and 31st December 2022, and shockingly, 25,758 of those deaths were among the fully vaccinated population, while just 2,273 deaths were among the unvaccinated population.

This means the fully vaccinated population accounted for 92% of all Covid-19 deaths throughout the year 2022.

However, the situation is even worse for children.

Prior to the approval of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, there were no excess deaths among children in Europe.

According to EuroMOMO, in the first 21 weeks of 2021, there were 346 fewer deaths than expected, meaning there were minus-346 or 0 excess deaths.

But official government reports show that excess deaths among children started to rise significantly as soon as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the vaccine for children.

So much so, that by the end of 2022, excess deaths among children had increased by a shocking 1,580%.

Official NHS data for England is equally disturbing. It shows that only 3,832 people died specifically of Covid-19 within 28 days of a positive test result in England hospitals between March 2020 and August 25th, 2021.

However, after months of trying to conceal the data, the Office for National Statistics published a report that contained figures on deaths by vaccination status. The report revealed that 30,305 people had died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England between January 2nd and July 2nd, 2021.

This equated to 8 times more people dying due to Covid-19 vaccination over six months than died of Covid-19 over 18 months in England.

But the most shocking data of all is perhaps the buried data found on the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) website alongside the buried data found on EuroMOMO‘s website.

The data has been provided to the OECD & EuroMOMO by the Governments of the US, UK, most of Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and it reveals 2 million excess deaths were recorded among those countries by week 34/38/52 of 2022 (depending on the country) ever since the mass roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Secret reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also sadly confirm that 535,000 American children and young adults had died by week 2 of 2023 ever since the FDA approved the COVID-19 vaccine.

This represents a 50% increase in excess deaths among the age group compared to 2020 at the height of the alleged COVID-19 pandemic.

As the death toll continues to climb, and as more and more families are devastated by the loss of loved ones, the pressure is mounting on the authorities to come clean about what they knew about the Covid-19 injections prior to granting Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

But it is likely that the cover-up runs far too deep, with too many people invested in keeping the truth hidden.

So with all the above said, you can now see that the situation is dire. And we can only hope that many people have now lost faith in the experimental vaccine that they were falsely told would save them from an alleged disease that only killed those who were isolated in hospitals or care homes and then treated with extremely questionable healthcare policies.

Because the evidence is clear. Covid-19 vaccination is causing depopulation on a mass scale.