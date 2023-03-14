Death stalks mRNA vaccination in New Zealand

As we enter into another year, excess all-cause deaths for the first six weeks of 2023 in New Zealand are running at 700 deaths higher than the long-term 2010 to 2019 average (as reported by the authoritative Human Mortality Database which tabulates official New Zealand government data).

Allowing for an increase in the population of New Zealand since 2019 of 269,000, excess deaths are running approximately 17% above 2019 rates and 24% higher than the excess death rate over the same six-week period in 2022. In other words, the rate of excess deaths appears to be accelerating. That should be alarming and certainly cause for discussion and analysis, but apparently, no one in authority cares.

Quite the reverse actually, government experts are busy trying to hide what is going on. NZ vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris and epidemiologist Michael Baker have been giving interviews to the international press to refute widely circulating claims that the NZ excess deaths might be related to mRNA vaccination.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

A 9 March USA Today article masquerading as a Fact Check (???) concedes 2022 NZ all-cause mortality was actually 10% higher than 2021 but quotes Michael Baker who says:

“There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination is causing excess mortality. Quite the contrary, high vaccination coverage in New Zealand has prevented many deaths that would have occurred if this virus had circulated before the population had the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Helen Petousis-Harris goes one step further telling USA Today:

“The fact that vaccinated people are less likely to die than unvaccinated people directly refutes this fantasy.”

Baker and Harris omit to mention the recent data released by the NZ Ministry of Health revealing that in 2022 boosted individuals disproportionately suffered increased deaths when compared to the unvaccinated (check it out HERE). Petousis-Harris didn’t present evidence to support her claim, and USA Today didn’t ask for it. Her university position and her record as a paid Pfizer advisor was enough for them. So much for USA Today as a fact checker, it merits an F grade or something lower.

Petousis-Harris also conveniently forgot to tell USA Today about her RNZ media interview in October 2022 in which she said:

On a fourth booster: “I wouldn’t be running out to get myself boosted. I don’t think it would be particularly useful. I don’t see any evidence to suggest it is going to benefit me.” On the Moderna bivalent booster: “I think that the expectations for the new bivalent vaccines exceed the evidence. Probably not a lot[of protection against Omicron]”

So, 2023 NZ excess deaths are running up 17% on the long-term average, on track to top 2022, but our local experts are scurrying around shilling for the government line that there is nothing to see here. How could that be? You tell me. I’m puzzled and I’m not alone. Substack commentator Steve Kirsch reports: “New Israeli MoH study shows covid vax increases your risk of death over time,” but the authors of the study blame not the vaccine but something they call the “Healthy Vaccinee Effect,” or HVE.

Put rather crudely, HVE theory suggests that people were about to die but received the covid “vaccine” and as a result, their health picked up. Four months later their fate caught up with them and they died anyway. None of this stacks up statistically and doesn’t match the data, but faith in mRNA “vaccines” is so high among those highly paid to administer, promote, and research them that almost any crazy argument is acceptable to hide the rising excess deaths and make covid “vaccines” sound wonderful.

You can see what is happening can’t you? Unlike Petousis-Harris, the authors of the Israeli study are obliged to admit that people are consistently dying in the months post-vaccination. So, they make up an argument that fits their “vaccines are wonderful” narrative, even if it doesn’t match the data. All this makes you wonder what on earth is going on. Have these people lost their marbles? Do they think that we are so dumb we won’t notice?

At this point in time, the evidence for the dangers of covid “vaccines” is utterly overwhelming. Sometimes we naively think we can use logic, data, and scientific evidence, to persuade covid vaccine proponents of the dangers, but this is not working out. Like addicted gamblers, they are unable to change tack, they are placing their same dud bets again.

As a result, we are faced with a situation fraught with multiple potential dangers whose final outcomes are very uncertain. It is a perfect storm of factors and no one in authority wants to know:

Excess all cause death rates related to vaccination are increasing.

The scope and volume of biotechnology experimentation is growing.

The range of vaccine injuries is expanding to include rare conditions.

Governments are doubling down on mRNA vaccine promotion.

If there is one thing the pandemic data should have told us by now: don’t mess with DNA – it is the anchor that our whole life depends on. DNA is the vital part of the integrated physiological network that supports health, consciousness, and everything that makes us human. How DNA achieves that is little understood and in fact largely unknown, but one thing is clear: DNA achieves this automatically without our personal intervention.

In the process, DNA makes trillions and trillions of healthy decisions on our behalf every day. mRNA “vaccines” do the reverse. They constrain the DNA deep inside the cell nucleus to express itself differently, overriding natural immune responses in the cells affected. According to eminent geneticists writing as early as January 2020, disastrous outcomes are inevitable including total system collapse.

This results from a perfect storm of factors, particularly including suppression of immune efficiency. Another factor is contamination of covid “vaccines” with left-over expression vectors used in the manufacture of mRNAs. Recently reported assays could point to contamination levels 100-fold higher than originally proposed and imply trillions of replication-competent DNA circular plasmid molecules per vaccine dose. These could possibly be responsible for turbocharging cancers and/or bacterial infections.

The safety research to investigate these possibilities was never undertaken. If you go to threads dealing with vaccine injury you will see multiple cases of septic shock following covid vaccination, which can result in amputation of limbs. The tenor of these reports is that simple infections like flu can suddenly turn into rare life-threatening diseases as in this case reported in the NZ Herald on Sunday (without mentioning mRNA vaccination). If the immune system is suppressed, total system stability of physiology is at risk.

Our health depends on a healthy relationship between our DNA and the global biosphere. The quality of our food sources and water, climatic conditions including sunshine, rainfall, wind, temperature, the air we breathe, seasonal and daily routines, and family and social interactions all play their part, but overriding all of these factors and commanding the dance of life, DNA is the silent controller of immunity. DNA is orchestrating health, it is automatically doing so through the instrumentality of all the laws of nature. If you think you can do better than that, think again. The data is in, mRNA “vaccines” alter the way DNA expresses itself and that can be fatal. They don’t work, and more than that, they are very dangerous. Death is stalking mRNA vaccination.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). You can subscribe to his websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology.