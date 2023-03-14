MP and American cardiologist call on the UK Parliament to hold the US government accountable for violation of the Biological Weapons Treaty

UK Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen and Dr. Richard Fleming have jointly called on the UK Houses of Parliament to hold the USA government accountable for their violation of the Biological Conventions Weapons Treaty resulting in the covid pandemic and unprecedented use of experimental genetic vaccines.
In a press release dated 13 March 2023, Mr. Bridgen and Dr. Fleming – a Physicist, Internist, Cardiologist and Nuclear Cardiologist – encouraged the US Congress to investigate the US funding of covid and highlighted that British citizens were paying the price for the US biological viral weapon and genetic vaccine programme funded by the US NIAID and Department of Defence. “Either the US will hold its criminals accountable or we should.”
“The world death count from the viral bioweapon is over 6.7 million, including more than 203,000 deaths in the UK. Based upon information as of 3 months ago (October 2022) there have been more than 2,400 deaths in the UK following the use of the genetic vaccine products, which are copies of the US biological viral bioweapon,” the statement said.
The statement also noted that there have been 1.6 million adverse effects reported to the Yellow Card system after being injected with the “genetic vaccines.” It continued:
“We call upon the Houses of Parliament to demand accountability on the part of the US Government for their violation of the Biological Weapons Convention Treaty resulting in the Covid pandemic and unprecedented use of experimental genetic vaccines that turn red blood cells grey and cause blood to clot upon contact, thus causing heart damage including prion disease (amyloidosis) and myocarditis, strokes, cancer, miscarriages and death.”
We have included an image of the full press release below.
The press release follows a tweet from Mr. Bridgen on Sunday where he confirmed that during his visit to Washington DC at the end of last year he was “informed that the US DoD were responsible for both the virus and the vaccines. Fort Detrick was named. Also, a facility in Canada. By the end of the month, I expect to see the start of criminal proceedings against the many politicians and officials who are responsible around the world.”
Is this the start of a joke? The U.S. Corporate Government is subservient to the rule of the British Crown.
Not only does the U.S. Military take its orders from England, it is also paid by another English Corporation called SERCO.
At the behest of Charles fat fingers III and his British Pilgrims Stooges, the U.S. Military were instructed to carry out the global genocide and its monitoring.
What this article portrays is propaganda in an attempt to divert attention away from the biggest criminals on the world stage that reside from Blighty. You will find them in Westminster, UK INC, the Monarchy and the banking cartel.
You forgot to mention Freemasonry, Lions, Livery Companies, the Pope, Bilderberg. Dont ignore the impact of blue Smarties ( or M&Ms ).
Hi John, if someone took you to court to challenge your claims, would you be able to defend your claims in a court of law and win your case?
There’s a huge difference, and a huge difference in consequences, between being a commentator on social media etc and being an MP who publicly speaks out in his professional capacity. Bridgen has to be able to prove, beyond doubt, what he publicly claims.
If Andrew Bridgen is unable to prove the US government’s subservience to the British Crown it would be foolish for him to publicly make the claim.
PS Many hold a different view of the British Crown being in charge of the operation. No one really knows for sure how it works at the top of their international criminal gang, or which family is dominating the gang, so a lot of the hierarchy in their organisation relies on leaps of faith. Having said that, on balance, my personal opinion is that the seat of power is in the UK. But I suspect that there is often jostling of positions to try to establish who is the mob boss. It could be wishful thinking on my part, but I have a suspicion we are now seeing signs of such a power struggle within the global mafia. Let’s hope so, and let’s hope they start taking eachother down – divide and conquer, one of their tools used on us, will hopefully lead to their downfall and I look forward to seeing it happen.
People are aware of what is going on. While Governments are fully aware of who is responsible for this 3 year debacle. Currently there are 2 in-house wars taking place. A war between the Democrats and Republicans which is a war between the fake monarchy and the Vatican.
On a different note, you are wealthier than you think. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RczFkYCiXoY
That is why this is happening in England .https://theenglishcountiesassembly.co.uk/
plus globally https://globalfamilygroup.com/lrps.html
You cannot access your vast sums of credit and thus prevent its use by the degenerates, until you change your political status to one that is the natural jurisdiction.
It is the ONLY route to freedom and being able to survive once Fiat money is no more.
Hi John, I take a different view to how the global mafia is run. The British monarchy is not at the top of it, it is perhaps in the third layer. The Vatican is a layer below that, if not one more layer down below and under the Jesuits.
So in my view (which of course I have no proof and takes a leap of faith as no one truely knows whow it works) the Republicans are in the Rockerfeller camp and the Democrats are in the Rothschilds camp. The US is, possibly, in a unique situation where two or more crime families/factions are equally dominant. In all other countries one or another of the crime families largely dominate and almost unchallenged, or very seldom challenged. The Rothschild’s camp and the Rockefeller camp don’t always agree on everything, and not all the time. Sometimes these little spats spill out into the world that is visible to us. This is of course an oversimplification of what is happening in secret, in the underworld that is kept hidden, and maybe not the most accurate way to view it. But it helps me see the moves of the pieces on the chessboard and put things in perspective so I don’t get lost in all the details they throw at us day to day to keep us distracted and confused.
Republicans are controlled by the British Terratorial Government for the Vatican. The Democrats are controlled directly by the Vatican (Municipal Government). Fact.
ALL legal fiction NAME’s are the property of the Crown Corporation while ALL other Corporations are directly controlled by the Unholy See.
It began in England (1666 Cestui Que Vie Act). It will end in England.
There was no evidence that a “pandemic” occurred. No statistically relevant excess deaths worldwide and miraculously flu ‘disappeared’. Covid death numbers were artificially inflated and case numbers faked with tests not capable of diagnosing anything. The gain of function nonsense and weaponisation of viruses (which was a total failure in terms of research) is being used as theatre to reinforce the notion of lethal viruses requiring of extreme action by governments and global bio security martial law under WHO acting as global governance. Wake the fuck up people!
Existing systems are a joke. We need to think about what WE want next, because the WEF’s plans are doomed to fail. Over a year ago, we rejected the WEF’s Nazi passports. They then tried the Slava Ukraine thing, which doesn’t appear to be going too well for them either – funny how the virtue-signaling dropped off the proverbial cliff when the first gas bills of the winter landed on people’s door mats! I think that their next plans will fail too; for reasons of self-interest, there’s no way that Sebastian Red Trousers from Surrey will accept 15 minute cities or other lifestyle restrictions which will reduce their material standard of living. In contrast, asking people to wear a slave muzzle in return for furlough or WFH was an easy sell. They won’t stand for 15 minute cities. The other thing to factor in is that there’s way more people awake now than there were when we pushed back and beat them on the Nazi passports. Programmable CBDCs will not be accepted by ‘normie’ consensus huggers either because they’ll see it as being against their self-interest. The globalists cultivated a moral decline, and now the selfishness that THEY created will be their own downfall. And that’s why Klaus and the gang are screwed! The economy and our current financial system will collapse though, so we will have an opportunity to reshape society, because something new will be needed. The old normal has gone. This is video outlines what I would like to see next, and why. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zevCyJQsBe8
The average age of people who died of covid-19 was 83 years old with four comorbidities (Cancer,heart disease, diabetes, obesity, etc). Im sorry, but if you’re 83 with four comorbidities you are already on death’s doorstep. You literally have weeks to live, regardless of covid. 83 years old is five years beyond the average lifespan in the U.S., which is 78. Combine that with a completely bogus PCR test as used and its evident that a million people who died of natural causes were simply recategorized as covid deaths.
Dr Richard Fleming PhD, MD, JD testifies unequivocably that COVID-19 and the so-called “vaccine” contains the same GP120 spike protein found in HIV.
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-richard-fleming-testifies-that-covid-19-is-a-bioweapon/