Breaking News

German Health Minister admits a serious covid “vaccine” injury rate of 1 in 10,000 doses

By on ( 2 Comments )
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

During an interview on Sunday, Germany’s Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach admitted to severe vaccine injuries occurring at a rate of less than 1 in 10,000 doses.  That’s doses, not people. “There are severe disabilities, and some of them will be permanent … we don’t yet have the drugs for treating them,” Lauterbach said.

When asked about a claim he had made in the summer of 2021 that the covid injections had no side effects, Lauterbach responded “I once made in a misguided tweet … I had already commented very, very often on the side effects of vaccinations.”

Despite this admission of the harms, Lauterbach doesn’t denounce mass vaccination and still thinks overall the benefits outweigh the risks.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Steve Kirsch commented that the actual rate for serious injury is approximately 100 times greater than Lauterbach said. “[It is] closer to 1 in 100 doses.” 

Kirsch also noted that the rate for death from covid “vaccines” is around 1 per 1,000 doses, consistent with studies by Rancourt as well as the published paper by Skidmore. So, “it’s important to note that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks,” he said.

Lauterbach’s interview below on the state media programme ZDF Heute Journal is in German and if the English subtitles do not automatically show, you can watch it on YouTube and select English subtitles from the settings menu or you can read an English translation HERE.

ZDF Heute Nachrichten: Today’s journal Vaccination damage, ALMA telescope, Oscars, 12 March 2023

Sources for this article include:

Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

WE URGENTLY NEED YOUR HELP…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.

Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…

Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support

Death stalks mRNA vaccination in New Zealand
MP and American cardiologist call on the UK Parliament to hold the US government accountable for violation of the Biological Weapons Treaty
FACT CHECK: Member of House of Lords uses Mainstream Media to claim that “Antivaxers are a global menace who must be defeated”; So why did the Triple+ Vaccinated account for 92% of all COVID Deaths in 2022? And why are Mortality Rates per 100k LOWEST among the Unvaccinated (Antivaxxers)?
WHO pushes for a One World Government by issuing guidance to national parliamentarians
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, World News

Tagged as:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James
James
1 hour ago

Don’t believe those numbers for a second. Likely more like 1 in 500. Way too many people dying from these jabs to claim 1 in 10,000, which by the way is too damn many. Chances from death from the jab now higher than death from the disease. STOP the entire process before more die for no reason, especially young children.

0
Reply
raj patel
raj patel
1 hour ago

I know dozens of people – and not friend of a friend – but people that either myself or my wife know from work or social circles that have died or been severely injured i.e. multiple and inoperable blood clots on the brain – from the convid jab – these were perfectly healthy people before the jab, including a teenage girl who died. One of our friends, a marathon runner, was chatting to his son on the phone with his wife and literally collapsed and died in front of her – it is absolutely appalling and these people who are responsible will be held accountable. Pick off the low hanging fruit and they will give up the next branch to save their necks – rinse and repeat.

0
Reply