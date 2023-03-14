German Health Minister admits a serious covid “vaccine” injury rate of 1 in 10,000 doses

During an interview on Sunday, Germany’s Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach admitted to severe vaccine injuries occurring at a rate of less than 1 in 10,000 doses. That’s doses, not people. “There are severe disabilities, and some of them will be permanent … we don’t yet have the drugs for treating them,” Lauterbach said.
When asked about a claim he had made in the summer of 2021 that the covid injections had no side effects, Lauterbach responded “I once made in a misguided tweet … I had already commented very, very often on the side effects of vaccinations.”
Despite this admission of the harms, Lauterbach doesn’t denounce mass vaccination and still thinks overall the benefits outweigh the risks.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Steve Kirsch commented that the actual rate for serious injury is approximately 100 times greater than Lauterbach said. “[It is] closer to 1 in 100 doses.”
Kirsch also noted that the rate for death from covid “vaccines” is around 1 per 1,000 doses, consistent with studies by Rancourt as well as the published paper by Skidmore. So, “it’s important to note that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks,” he said.
Lauterbach’s interview below on the state media programme ZDF Heute Journal is in German and if the English subtitles do not automatically show, you can watch it on YouTube and select English subtitles from the settings menu or you can read an English translation HERE.
Sources for this article include:
- Karl Lauterbach, in substantial reversal, says vaccine injuries are “dismaying,” complains of “exorbitant” pharmaceutical profits, calls for vaccine manufacturers to fund an institute for those harmed, Eugyppius, 13 March 2023
- Good news! The finger pointing phase has begun, Steve Kirsch, 13 March 2023
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
WE URGENTLY NEED YOUR HELP…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Categories: Breaking News, World News
Don’t believe those numbers for a second. Likely more like 1 in 500. Way too many people dying from these jabs to claim 1 in 10,000, which by the way is too damn many. Chances from death from the jab now higher than death from the disease. STOP the entire process before more die for no reason, especially young children.
I know dozens of people – and not friend of a friend – but people that either myself or my wife know from work or social circles that have died or been severely injured i.e. multiple and inoperable blood clots on the brain – from the convid jab – these were perfectly healthy people before the jab, including a teenage girl who died. One of our friends, a marathon runner, was chatting to his son on the phone with his wife and literally collapsed and died in front of her – it is absolutely appalling and these people who are responsible will be held accountable. Pick off the low hanging fruit and they will give up the next branch to save their necks – rinse and repeat.