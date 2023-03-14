German Health Minister admits a serious covid “vaccine” injury rate of 1 in 10,000 doses

During an interview on Sunday, Germany’s Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach admitted to severe vaccine injuries occurring at a rate of less than 1 in 10,000 doses. That’s doses, not people. “There are severe disabilities, and some of them will be permanent … we don’t yet have the drugs for treating them,” Lauterbach said.

When asked about a claim he had made in the summer of 2021 that the covid injections had no side effects, Lauterbach responded “I once made in a misguided tweet … I had already commented very, very often on the side effects of vaccinations.”

Despite this admission of the harms, Lauterbach doesn’t denounce mass vaccination and still thinks overall the benefits outweigh the risks.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Steve Kirsch commented that the actual rate for serious injury is approximately 100 times greater than Lauterbach said. “[It is] closer to 1 in 100 doses.”

Kirsch also noted that the rate for death from covid “vaccines” is around 1 per 1,000 doses, consistent with studies by Rancourt as well as the published paper by Skidmore. So, “it’s important to note that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks,” he said.

Lauterbach’s interview below on the state media programme ZDF Heute Journal is in German and if the English subtitles do not automatically show, you can watch it on YouTube and select English subtitles from the settings menu or you can read an English translation HERE.

ZDF Heute Nachrichten: Today’s journal Vaccination damage, ALMA telescope, Oscars, 12 March 2023

Sources for this article include: