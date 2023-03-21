UK Government confirms 1 in every 310 people died within 48 days of receiving the first COVID Vaccine Booster

Official figures published by the UK Government confirm 1 in every 310 people who received a third dose of the Covid-19 injection in England by 31st December 2021, sadly died within 48 days.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics and the recognised national statistical institute of the UK.

On 8th September 2022, the ONS published an unnoticed dataset titled ‘Characteristics associated with the risk of death involving coronavirus (COVID-19) among people receiving a booster vaccination, England: January to March 2022’, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here.

Table 1 of the ONS dataset reveals that between January and March 2022, 62,801 people who had received a third dose of the Covid-19 injection by 31st December 2021 had sadly died.

(Please note the following are unaltered screenshots of the original ONS document and the Office for National Statistics has mistakenly listed the date as 31 December 2022 instead of 31 December 2021. It should read 2021)

The same dataset reveals that the average time between receiving a booster and the person losing their life was 48 days / 7 weeks.

Of the 62,801 deaths, 4,781 were considered to be Covid-19 deaths.

The dataset does not reveal how these figures compare to the unvaccinated, but another dataset published by the ONS on July 6th 2022, does.

The dataset, which can be downloaded here and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that between 1st January 2022 and 31st May 2022, the vaccinated population accounted for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths, and 91% of those deaths were among the triple/quadruple vaccinated.

According to the ONS, by 31st December 2021, 8,901,895 males and 10,671,705 females had received a third dose of the Covid-19 injection. Meaning 19,473,570 people had received the booster in total by this date.

So based on the fact 62,801 triple-vaccinated people died within an average of 48 days, this equates to 1 in every 310 people who received a third dose of the Covid-19 injection in England by 31st December 2021, sadly dying within 7 weeks.

These figures do not take into account other factors such as age, but this is still a considerable difference and is most definitely concerning when we look at the actual mortality rates per 100,000 by vaccination status and age group.

We can find those figures in table 2 of the same ONS dataset on deaths by vaccination status.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 for each age group –

Click to enlarge

Source

Click to enlarge

Source

The official figures unfortunately confirm that mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated population in every single age group in England. And the data reveals the gap between the unvaccinated and vaccinated populations in terms of mortality rates is widening by the month.

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

This is sadly why 1 in every 310 people in England lost their lives between January and March 2022 within an average of 48 days of receiving a third dose of the Covid-19 injection.