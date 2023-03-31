BREAKING: Confidential Pfizer Documents confirm Graphene Oxide is in the COVID Vaccines & here is how to remove it from your body

Speculation has been rife for over two years that the Covid-19 injections contain Graphene Oxide. A toxic substance that causes strange blood clots and destroys red blood cells.

It has a natural negative charge, whereas red blood cells are naturally positively charged. When the reduced Graphene enters the body and red blood cells, it immediately starts to cause the cells to stack up onto themselves.

This can possibly lead to strange blood clotting, strokes/aneurysms and at worst death. This has been proven by scientists previously (see here).

Medicine Regulators have denied the substance is in any of the Covid-19 injections. But this denial is most likely why The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of a safety review on December 11th, 2020.

However, in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered the FDA to release 55,000 pages per month. Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website.

The first batch of documents revealed that Covid-19 vaccination was most likely going to lead to depopulation. With 2 million excess deaths in just the ‘Five Eyes’ countries and just over half of Europe two years after the roll-out, it appears that revelation is true.

But we could not find any reference to Graphene Oxide.. until now.

A full investigation conducted by The Expose of the findings is to come very soon.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the evidence contained the previously confidential Pfizer documents handed to the FDA-

So, now that it has been confirmed that Graphene Oxide is definitely a secret ingredient of the Pfizer Covid-19 mRNA injection, we can guarantee you are going to want to know how you can remove the toxic substance from your body.

Because it doesn’t just remain in those who have been vaccinated. It is also transmitted to anyone within the vicinity of a Covid-19 vaccinated person (see here). xide.

The image below is of a blood sample from a vaccine-free, or unvaccinated, three-year-old child. It shows pieces or “shards” of graphene that “are the result of shedding,” in other words the graphene has been transmitted from “vaccinated” parents to their unvaccinated child.

Therefore, most of the unvaccinated population has most likely been exposed to Graphene Oxide.

Graphene Oxide is poisonous to humans and now it has been discovered in the Covid 19 “vaccines”, in the water supply, in the air we breathe through chemtrails, and even in our food supply.

The toxic substance interacts and is activated by electromagnetic frequencies (“EMF”), specifically the broader range of frequencies found in 5G which can cause even more damage to our health.

“Coincidentally”, the symptoms of Graphene Oxide poisoning and EMF radiation sickness are similar to those symptoms described as Covid.

But the good news is, now that the toxic substance has been identified as a contaminant, there are ways to remove it from your body and restore your health.

This is a holistic approach of using several different methods simultaneously for the best effect. Including, specific supplements to degrade the graphene oxide in the body, and controlling EMFs in the environment to minimize graphene oxide activation.

This information comes from several sources and is based on scientific studies. Links are referenced below.

Understanding Glutathione

Glutathione is a substance made from the amino acids: glycine, cysteine, and glutamic acid. It is produced naturally by the liver and involved in many processes in the body, including tissue building and repair, making chemicals and proteins needed in the body, and for the immune system. We have a natural glutathione reserve in our bodies. This is what gives us a strong immune system.

When glutathione levels are high in the body, we have no problems and our immune system functions well. But when the amount of graphene oxide in the body exceeds the amount of glutathione, it causes the collapse of the immune system and triggers a cytokine storm. The way that graphene oxide can rapidly grow to exceed glutathione in the body is by electronic excitation. Meaning, EMF’s that bombard the graphene to oxidise it, which rapidly triggers the disease.

At the age of 65 glutathione levels fall drastically in the body. This can explain why the population most affected by Covid-19 are the elderly. Glutathione levels are also very low in people with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, obesity, etc. Likewise, glutathione levels are very high in infants, children and athletes. This can explain why Covid-19 has not affected these people.

Graphene oxide when oxidised or activated by specific EMF frequencies overruns the body’s ability to create enough glutathione, which destroys the immune system and causes the illness. In events of illness (such as Covid symptoms and all the “variants”) it is necessary to raise glutathione levels in the body in order to cope with the toxin (graphene oxide) that has been introduced or electrically activated.

ICU Intubated Covid Patients Healed Within Hours When Treated with Glutathione And NAC, Example from Ricardo Delgado

“We have seen clinical trials with hundreds of patients who were in the ICU, on a respirator and intubated, practically on the verge of death. With bilateral pneumonias caused by the spread of graphene oxide and subsequent 5G radiation in the lung plaques. Well, this diffuse stain in these patients is symmetrical, which would not happen with a biological agent since it would be rather asymmetrical, as for example when there is a pneumococcal infection, right? Well, in that case a diffuse stain usually appears in one part of the lung, but not in another, not in both symmetrically. So, when treated with glutathione via direct intravenous —or even orally as well— or with N-acetylcysteine (NAC) 600 mg or higher doses, people within hours began to recover their oxygen saturation” – Ricardo Delgado, La Quinta Colmuna

N-acetylcysteine (“NAC”) is a supplement that causes the body to produce glutathione, it is known as the precursor to glutathione and causes the body to secrete glutathione endogenously, just as it does when you do sports intensely. NAC comes from the amino acid L-cysteine and is used by the body to build antioxidants. Antioxidants are vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that protect and repair cells from damage. You can get NAC as a supplement or a prescription drug.

Zinc in combination with NAC are essential antioxidants used to degrade graphene oxide. Ricardo Delgado states that with these two antioxidants he has personally helped people affected by magnetism after inoculation. This is in people with two doses of Pfizer who have become magnetic and after these supplements they no longer have this symptom.

Other supplements that can be taken to assist in the removal of graphene oxide are:

Astaxanthin

Melatonin

Milk Thistle

Quercetin

Vitamin C

Vitamin D3

For more information on these supplements for graphene oxide removal please see this LINK.

Understanding The Connection Between EMF, 5G, Graphene Oxide, Hydrogels and Covid

Graphene oxide is activated by EMF, specifically the frequencies that are part of the 5G spectrum. All materials have what is known as an electronic absorption band. An absorption band is a range of wavelengths, frequencies or energies in the electromagnetic spectrum which are characteristic of a particular transition from initial to final state in a substance. This is a specific frequency above which a substance is excited and oxidises very quickly. Frequencies beamed at human beings that have a build-up of graphene oxide in their body can cause the graphene oxide to multiply very rapidly, breaking the balance of glutathione and causing a cytokine storm in a matter of hours.

Graphene oxide is the main ingredient in DARPA-patented hydrogels. It is these hydrogels that are in the Covid injections, the PCR test swabs and the masks. A conductive hydrogel is a polymer-like material that has substantial qualities and applications. They are developing different kinds of conductive hydrogels that are being used in many things, in our food, and our water, and injected into our bodies in vaccines. Conductive hydrogels contain nanotech that locks onto your DNA and can be controlled by 5G sensors. They allow for DNA collection and manipulation. Conductive hydrogels allow for the tracking and tracing of human beings. There are thousands of peer-reviewed scientific studies and articles discussing conductive hydrogels. We’ve put together a short list of some relative studies as backup documentation.

Summary of Hydrogel & Quantum Dot Nanotechnology Characteristics – Click to Download

It is from these studies that we can summarise some of the characteristics of conductive hydrogels.

Characteristics of conductive hydrogels: self-recoverability, electrical conductivity, transparency, freezing resistance, stretching, self-healing, and stimuli responsiveness which means it does certain things when 5G hits it (or other frequencies for that matter).

We are surrounded in EMF radiation from cell phones (or mobile phones), TV’s and Wi-Fi. Many areas are also turning on 5G and there have been investigations done showing the correlation between the 5G networks and the Covid outbreaks in an area. To best protect yourself from graphene oxide poisoning and the activation of graphene oxide in your body it is necessary to do several things to limit your EMF exposure.

Some suggestions on how to do this include: do not live in a city with a lot of towers if you can help it, turn off your Wi-Fi at night and stay away from smart meters and other smart devices if at all possible. Another option is to use EMF protection products such as orgone energy devices to help transform the EMF radiation to mitigate the harmful effects.

Orgone Energy, EMF Protection and Graphene Oxide

Since graphene oxide is activated by EMF, you want to create a protective barrier in your immediate environment that mitigates the EMF so that it does not activate the graphene oxide. In the 1930’s a discovery was made that can be applied today to help with EMF protection. During a series of experiments, the late Dr. Wilhelm Reich discovered that living samples placed within containers made from alternating layers of steel and non-conductive organic material were able to harness healthy “cosmic energy” from the environment. He called this energy “orgone.” These orgone accumulators and had the ability to: preserve blood samples for longer periods of time; sprout healthier plant seedlings; and, provide pain relief for his patients who sat inside them.

Today, instead of using sheets of steel and plastic we use a composite made from a blend of iron oxide, steel, brass, shungite and crystal powders encased in epoxy resin. The end result is a harmoniser that is able to transform the harmful wireless fields from cell towers, smart meters, smartphones, internet router and your television, into more beneficial energy for you and your plants and pets. The effects of this scientific phenomenon were replicated and well documented in studies done by the University of Pennsylvania and the Heraclitus Microscopic research laboratory.

Striking Resemblance of Reich Blood Test to Recent Graphene Oxide EMF Blood Samples

The most striking study in light of recent discoveries of graphene oxide can be found in the “Reich Blood Test” performed by the Heraclitus Microscopic Research Laboratory. In this test, they show the effectiveness that orgone energy has on the blood. They took two blood samples and put one in a control box and the other in an orgone energy box. Over time they took microscopic photos of the blood samples and witnessed that the orgone energy sample was able to maintain its life force for a longer period of time (it was like the fountain of youth for blood).

When a red blood cell has defects and starts to die, they can develop something called Acanthocyte formation, where multiple spiky like projections of varying lengths protrude from the cell. The pictures below show what it looks like when a blood cell dies.

Decaying blood cells forming into what Dr. Reich called “bions” from the Reich Blood Test work done by Hericlitus Labs.

Orgone Energy Blood Test, 30 September 2020 (23 mins)

These slides above are showing the bionic disintegration of living and non-living matter. The healthier cell has a more solid membrane with blue light around it. This blue light is actually the life force or “Aura” of the cell. It is what Dr. Reich called “orgone” energy. As the cell dies and disintegrates, the membrane wall forms spikey protrusions coming out of it.

The graphene oxide-based nanoparticles used in the Covid injections is designed to penetrate the membrane of the cells in order to get the mRNA into them. This constant penetration of the cell membrane wall could be what is causing these membrane deformities. According to A Laboratory Guide to Clinical Haematology at the Open Education of Alberta:

“Acanthocyte formation occurs as a result of either hereditary or acquired membrane defects. Defects that cause an imbalance between the membrane cholesterol and lipid content affect the RBC’s ability to deform resulting in more rigid plasma membrane”

Now shown below are three photos taken from recent [updated 1 October 2021] blood work from Dr. Robert Young.

His conclusion is that what we are seeing in these blood cells is from the effect of EMF radiation poisoning, graphene oxide poisoning. He calls the formation of the blood cell membranes the “corona effect” and the “spike protein effect”.

This looks identical to the behaviour of the dying blood cells in the Reich Blood Test experiment. What we are seeing here are cells that have been poisoned and are dying. We also see the formation of the spike protein in the last slide.

A striking discovery is found in the Reich Blood Test that shows how the orgone energy devices slow down and stops this decay of blood cells. This is showing, at a cellular level, how the orgone energy devices protect the human body from harmful EMF.

The slide below shows the results of the Reich Blood Test. The sample on the left is the one that was inside the orgone accumulator box. The rate of cell death and decay is 5%. The sample on the right is the one that was not in the orgone accumulator box. The rate of decay is 50%. Clearly, the orgone energy is doing something to help preserve the life force and health of the blood.