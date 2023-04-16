Pfizer is killing Children for Profit: Europe suffers unprecedented loss of lives among its Children with 760% increase in Excess Deaths since EMA’s Emergency Approval of COVID Vaccine for Kids

It was the summer of 2021 when the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. The decision was met with unjustified excitement and relief by many parents who had been eagerly waiting for a vaccine for their children.

However, soon after the vaccine rollout for children began, a shocking rise in excess deaths among children was reported across Europe.

And sadly, there has been a 760% increase in excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 as of week 12, 2023.

COVID-19 vaccines were still in the early stages of development and had not yet completed the full regulatory approval process by the end of 2020.

In order to make the vaccines available as quickly as possible, regulatory agencies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for the vaccines.

An EUA is a regulatory mechanism that allows the use of a medical product in an emergency situation, such as a pandemic before it has completed the full regulatory approval process.

One of the main reasons why mRNA vaccines had not been used on a large scale in the general population prior to December 2020 was due to Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE).

ADE is a phenomenon where a previous infection or vaccination can lead to a more severe form of the disease upon subsequent exposure. In the case of COVID-19, there were concerns that vaccination with an mRNA vaccine could trigger ADE and make the disease worse in people who were vaccinated.

One example of ADE occurred during the development of a vaccine for dengue fever. In clinical trials, the vaccine appeared to provide protection against the virus in people who had not been previously infected. However, in people who had previously been infected with a different strain of the virus, the vaccine appeared to increase the risk of severe disease.

This has been the case in many animal studies, with potential “vaccines” causing lung inflammation or other adverse effects when the animals were later exposed to the virus. This is thought to occur because the vaccine-induced immune response is not effective in neutralizing the virus, and instead causes damage to the lung tissue.

Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED) has also been observed in some vaccine trials for respiratory viruses, including coronavirus.

For example, in clinical trials for a vaccine for RSV, some infants who were vaccinated experienced an increased risk of hospitalization and more severe respiratory illness when they later contracted the virus.

It is believed that the vaccine-induced immune response did not effectively protect against the virus and instead led to an overreaction of the immune system that worsened the symptoms of the disease.

Respiratory viruses, such as coronaviruses and RSV, were known to cause severe illness in vulnerable populations such as infants and the elderly.

But the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is an exception and has little to no effect on children.

This of course leads to questions as to how medicine regulators around the world could possibly extend the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Covid-19 injections to children when there was no emergency when it came to children.

It certainly wasn’t to prevent the spread of the virus because as we can see from real-world data, the Covid-19 vaccinated population are actually more likely to become infected and transmit Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in England between 3rd Jan and 27th March 2022, separated by age group and week. The data has been extracted from the the Week 5, (page 43), Week 9 (page 41) and Week 13 (page 41) UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance reports –

Click to enlarge

The following chart shows the Covid-19 case-rate per 100,000 by vaccination status in England between 3rd Jan and 27th March 2022, separated by age group and week. The data has been extracted from the the Week 5, (page 47), Week 9 (page 45) and Week 13 (page 45) UKHSA Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance reports –

Click to enlarge

The figures showed that the case rates were highest among the triple vaccinated in all age groups. But not just by a little bit, instead by a million miles. And the gap between the unvaccinated and triple vaccinated had been getting worse by the month.

Therefore, these figures indicate the Covid-19 injections make recipients more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

Now, a new analysis of data from across Europe has sadly found a concerning link between the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children and an increase in excess deaths among children.

The data has been provided to an organization called EuroMOMO by the relevant official statistical departments of each country in Europe. The data we analyzed covered up to week 12 2023 and had been gathered from 27 participating countries across Europe.

For context, there are actually 44 countries in Europe and the latest data does not include deaths in Ukraine. Therefore, the ongoing war cannot be blamed for what we found.

In week 21 of 2021, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) extended emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15, and a few months later extended it to 5 to 11-year-olds.

But in the weeks following the approval, a shocking rise in excess deaths among children was reported. And the rise in excess deaths has continued ever since.

Between week 22 of 2021 and week 52 of 2021, there were 754 excess deaths among 0 to 14-year-old children.

In contrast, between week 1 and week 21 of 2021, there were 309 fewer deaths than expected. The increase in excess deaths correlates perfectly with the EMA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

Sadly the increase in deaths among children continued between week 1 and week 52 of 2022. The data shows that there were 1,358 excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 across 27 countries in Europe.

And as of week 12 of 2023, there have been 336 excess deaths, bringing the total number of excess deaths to 2,448 during the 95 weeks following the EMA’s Emergency Use Approval of the Covid-19 vaccine for children.

This is a huge cause for concern because the previous 95 weeks from week 30 of 2019, to week 21 of 2021, saw 371 fewer deaths among children aged 0 to 14 than expected. With 360 excess deaths between weeks 30 and 52 of 2019.

Minus-422 excess deaths throughout the entirety of 2020.

And then minus-309 excess deaths between weeks 1 and week 21 of 2021.

This means excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 across 27 countries across Europe, including the UK, Frane, Spain, Italy and most of Germany, have increased by 760% ever since the European Medicines Agency extended the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

A vaccine that was still in the early stages of development.

A type of “vaccine” never before used in Humans due to the risk of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED).

And a vaccine that never needed to be administered to children because they were not at risk of suffering serious illness due to the alleged Covid-19 virus. As is evident from the 521 fewer deaths recorded among children aged 0 to 14 across Europe in 2020 from when the alleged Pandemic hit the continent to the end of the year.