Moderna threatens to expand use of its dangerous mRNA injections to all sorts of diseases

Vaccines for the world’s most deadly diseases, like cancer and heart disease, will likely be ready by 2030 and could save millions of lives, according to the top doctor at one the world’s leading drug companies.

The announcement is yet another sign of what many are calling “the golden age” of vaccine development [please don’t fall for their smooth words], which is largely credited to the pandemic’s use of mRNA technology to create covid-19 vaccines [which have been a disaster].

“I think what we have learned in recent months is that if you ever thought that mRNA was just for infectious diseases, or just for covid, the evidence now is that that’s absolutely not the case,” Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton, MD, PhD, told The Guardian. “It can be applied to all sorts of disease areas; we are in cancer, infectious disease, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune diseases, rare disease. We have studies in all of those areas, and they have all shown tremendous promise.” [Would these studies be as unscrupulous and biased as those done to establish the “safety and efficacy” for covid “vaccines.” Or perhaps to avoid complications of being asked too many awkward questions they’ll skip all pre-clinical trials and simply use the population as lab rats from the outset?]

The Moderna executive made the statements in advance of last week’s annual update on its vaccine pipeline projects, which it calls “Vaccines Day.” [They want to make it a religion.]

In all, Moderna expects “six major vaccine product launches in the next few years,” the company said in a statement, adding that it expects the covid-19 booster market alone to be valued at $15 billion. [They want you sick. Big Pharma does not make money from healthy people. Do not allow them to inject you with anything until you have fully researched the negative effects for yourself. Follow the example of those who did their own research regarding covid injections because they have saved themselves a lot of heartache.]

Read the full article published by Medscape HERE [comments in square brackets are not part of the original article. If you'd like to understand more as to why the comments in square brackets have been made, please browse our website for the numerous articles we've published over the years about the harmful effects of the covid mRNA injections].