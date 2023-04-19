The world has woken up to the Climate Scam

Yesterday, for a second day in a row, #ClimateScam was trending on Twitter. Here are some of the top tweets revealing the climate scam.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (“BoM”) caught red-handed cooking the temperature books. A FOI request, which the BoM was fighting in court, reveals the agency’s newer electronic probes give readings 0.7C above traditional mercury thermometers.

Read more: Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology caught red handed cooking the temperature books, Electorverse, 18 April 2023

Referring to reports that 97% of published scientific papers support the so-called consensus on man-made global warming based on a paper by John Cook et al, Australian science commentator, Joanne Nova, said: “They tell us 97% of climate scientists agree, but they don’t tell us that that’s only 75 people. We can name 31,500 scientists who agree with us!”

"They tell us 97% of climate scientists agree, but they don’t tell us that that's only 75 people. We can name 31,500 scientists who agree with us!"#ClimateScam #ClimateCult #NetZero… pic.twitter.com/Q9eRDfFAAk — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) April 18, 2023

During an interview with What’s Your Voyage in August 2022, Geologist Ian Plimer explains why your electricity bills are so expensive these days: “This is one of the biggest scams that’s ever existed.”

Here it is – right here …… If you think this has always happened then you’re an idiot.

If you think this has always happened then you’re an idiot.#ClimateCult #ClimateScam #ChemTrails #GeoEngineering pic.twitter.com/iCUqrbtXUo — Concerned Citizen (@cotupacs) April 18, 2023

The great climate scam to lock you down.

THE GREAT CLIMATE SCAM TO LOCK YOU DOWN pic.twitter.com/WFwO51V3Q7 — Chris Wick News (@ChrisWickNews) April 18, 2023

Using a graph published by Science in 2019, Earth’s hottest period was 600 million years ago, pre-humans. The Climate Change crowd started blaming humans the past 100 years.

Based on the graph we probably have 30M to 100M yrs before we're toast. lol #ClimateScam aka #MoneyMaker pic.twitter.com/Eb3qsvUFFD — Top Secret (@ICU1010) April 18, 2023

Natural Healing destroys the climate change narrative with their own numbers. The climate lie is so laughable, I can’t comprehend how any sane person can fall for it. And chemtrails are fine but cows farts are gonna kill us all!

And #chemtrails are fine but cows farts are gonna kill us all!🤦‍♂️#ClimateScam pic.twitter.com/fOEA4ICE23 — Natural Healing (@coachsadji) April 18, 2023

A week ago, US Congressman Doug LaMalfa asked witnesses at a House Transportation Committee a simple question …

When a farmer asks the climate change experts a simple question…‼️‼️☝️🤔🥴🙏👇👇#ClimateScam #ClimateHoax pic.twitter.com/zV1hzGkJVM — Suzan Dahl (@mariusknulst) April 17, 2023

During a 2009 interview with New Mexico in Focus, Geologist, Astronaut and former US senator Harrison Schmitt said: “There’s no clear scientific evidence at all to link a CO 2 rise to any kind of temperature rise. In fact, it correlates much more closely with solar activity than it does with anything caused by CO 2 .”

"There’s no clear scientific evidence at all to link a CO2 rise to any kind of temperature rise. In fact, it correlates much more closely with solar activity than it does with anything caused by CO2".#ClimateScam #ClimateCult… pic.twitter.com/0jgr78wHfq — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) April 17, 2023

