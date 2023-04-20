Ex-NZ PM Jacinda Ardern’s COVID Dictatorship caused 3203% increase in Excess Deaths due to Mandatory C-19 Vaccination Laws

The year 2021 was one of hope and promise for New Zealand, as the world began to recover from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But according to official figures quietly released by the Government of New Zealand, the opposite happened.

The island suffered 2,169 excess deaths in 2021 and then a shocking 5,286 excess deaths by week 49 of 2022. These are terrifying figures for a small island with an estimated population of just 5 million.

Especially when compared to 2020, when no excess deaths were suffered and 160 fewer deaths were actually recorded than expected at the height of the Covid pandemic and prior to the rollout of the Covid injections.

This means New Zealand suffered a shocking 3,203% increase in excess deaths in 49 weeks throughout 2022 compared to 53 weeks throughout 2020.

The figures have been provided to the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) Government of New Zealand. So these aren’t independent estimates. They are official Government-authorized figures. And they show that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been an absolute disaster and official UK Government data support this.

The very thing that you were told would end the alleged pandemic and put a stop to the alleged colossal rise in deaths across the world in 2020, has ended up having the opposite effect.

Instead of reducing deaths, COVID vaccination has increased deaths exponentially.

The figures that prove this can be found in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.

And that table reveals that mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 for each age group –

Source

Click to Enlarge

Source

Click to Enlarge

( You can read a full investigation of the above figures broken down by age group here. )

These figures prove that the Covid-19 vaccines are not effective and are causing side effects so severe that they are resulting in increased mortality.

This should be of grave concern to everyone, especially those who have been vaccinated.

And it should be on the front page of every newspaper, and the main topic of discussion on every news channel.

The science is definitive, and authorities and Governments should withdraw the Covid-19 vaccines immediately from future use.

If they do not do this then they are proving to the public that they have an ulterior motive to reduce the world’s population.

Because this is precisely what will happen if the repeat rollout of these experimental and dangerous injections is allowed to continue.