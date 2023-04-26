WHO is forging ahead with plans to implement a Global Digital Health Certificate

The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (“IHR”) are a completely different set of proposals to the “Pandemic Treaty” that will not need to be signed by any President or Prime Minister, nor would the proposed amendments require the advice and consent of the Senate or Parliament.

Amendments to the IHR were adopted in 2022 without Senate/Parliament confirmation. The amendments that are currently being proposed could easily be adopted in the same manner in either May 2023 or 2024.

Among the 307 amendments to the IHR proposed by 94 member nations of the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) are several that would seek to implement a Global Digital Health Certificate.

The World Health Assembly (“WHA”) meets from 21 to 30 May 2023. In preparation for this meeting, they have been uploading documents. These documents include a progress report referred to as ‘Report O’. This report states that they going to implement a Global Digital Health certification network.

30. The Secretariat has also been exploring options for the digitalisation of the International Certificate for Vaccination or Prophylaxis, particularly in the context of the measures implemented in relation to covid-19 pandemic, and will continue to explore options for interoperability platforms for the verification of validity of such digital certificates. As referred to in document A76/37 (Report O), WHO is working with partners to establish a Global Digital Health Certification Network, which is intended to enable Member States to verify the authenticity of vaccination certificates issued under International Health Regulations (2005), as well as other health documents. [Emphasis our own.] Implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005), World Health Organisation, 21 April 2023, page 7

“They say, ‘Oh well, it’s on a voluntary basis’. [But] what they’ve been doing is building the infrastructure – if you could imagine the infrastructure needed to be able to track and trace everybody on the planet, it’s a large systems task,” James Roguski told Steve Bannon’s War Room. “Building these systems – it takes time, it takes money.” This perhaps is an indication they don’t really intend for it to be “voluntary” for long.

Also, considering the context that the Indonesian Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, referred to the Global Digital Health Certification at the B20 Summit last year, it seems unlikely the intention for it is to be on a “voluntary basis” despite what they claim.

Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 began on 1 December 2021. In November 2022, Sadikin boasted of what Indonesia had achieved during its G20 presidency at the B20 Summit. B20 is the official forum for G20 dialogue with the global business community. It is yet another organisation that is blurring the lines between public and private interests and pushing the world closer to the ideology of a world run by unelected businessmen who will of course ensure they cannot be held to account while they manipulate government policies to maximise profits regardless of the cost to human life, liberty or rights.

Sadikin told the B20 attendees that Indonesia needs to invest in “emergency medical countermeasures” and the “business opportunities” this creates:

What are the business opportunities for you? Then business for emergency medical countermeasures which is diagnostic, vaccine, therapeutics or medicine will grow very very fast globally. B20 Summit Indonesia 2022 | Day 1, 13 November 2022

“Countermeasures” is a military term and is the same term Sasha Latypova highlighted in her research. Referring to what was marketed to us as “covid vaccines,” Latypova explained that the US Department of Defence ordered “demonstrations” from pharmaceutical companies using the same secretive framework they use to order weapons. While telling us they were pharmaceutical products, for legal reasons they described them as emergency use authorised “countermeasures.” No pharmaceutical regulation applies to countermeasures, Latypova warned.

At the B20 summit, Sadikin then went on to market the idea of a global surveillance system using the language of a war-like footing while at the same time emphasising the business opportunities it offers:

We understand that our enemy is not human being. Our enemy is pathogen … These pathogens need surveillance system like when you are being attacked by alien out of the country. Globally, all countries will link the radar system so they have a great surveillance if the enemy is coming from outside the Earth. Now the same thing happens we need to strengthen and link our radar system for pathogen … And what are the opportunities for you? This is an opportunity for you to move into biotechnology. Because this is the biggest threat of humanity. So, people, the government, will politically be push to spend into this sector. The fourth agreement that we’ve achieved … when we have another pandemic, we understand that to stop the spreading of the virus we have to limit not stop the movement of the people … so let’s have a digital health certificate, acknowledged by WHO, if you have been vaccinated or tested properly then you can move around. G20 country has agreed to have this digital certificate using WHO standard and we will submit into the next World Health Assembly in Geneva as the revision to International Health Regulations.

B20 Summit Indonesia 2022 | Day 1, 13 November 2022

Roguski’s concerns about the Pandemic Treaty and the amendments to the IHR centres around the Global Digital Health Certification which was adopted into the declaration by the G20 leaders. The G20 leaders issued a declaration at the end of the two-day G20 Summit on 15-16 November 2022 hosted by the Indonesian G20 presidency in Bali. The declaration stated, among others:

We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods, under the framework of the IHR (2005), to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognising digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations. We support continued international dialogue and collaboration on the establishment of trusted global digital health networks as part of the efforts to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics … [Emphasis our own.] G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration, Bali, Indonesia, 15-16 November 2022, pt. 23, pg. 8

And then, “Report O in [the documents uploaded in preparation for the upcoming WHA meeting] stated that, basically, they’re just going to do it. They’re just doing it. They’re just implementing a global digital health certification network. Forget the Treaty, forget the [IHR] amendments, they’re just busy implementing it,” Roguski said.

You can find the show notes for the interview below on James Roguski’s Substack HERE and you can find out more about the Global Digital Health Certificate at Reject Digital Enslavement.