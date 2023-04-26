California: Legal challenge to stop Geoengineering launched

Solar Dimming, also known as stratospheric aerosol injection or colloquially as “chemtrails,” has been covertly underway for decades. Today, the negative consequences create an irreversible feedback loop as the world stays in denial.
After a winter of hell in California and skies adulterated by non-stop aerosol spraying, a substantial legal challenge has been launched against America’s biggest perpetrators. The perpetrators who are the subject of the legal challenge have not yet been named. “There’s a multitude of different reasons, a multitude of different agencies and players and actors involved,” Reinette Senum said. “It could be a university doing research, it could be a power company.”
Reinette Senum, former Mayor of Nevada City, California, can no longer simply sit and watch the geoengineering activities taking place and so has launched a legal challenge to stop it. “I am, and many of us are, sick and tired of being sitting ducks,” she said.
In the video below beginning at around timestamp 37 mins, host of Counterspeech Deana Pollard Sacks and Senum discussed the weaponisation of weather and why the legal challenge to stop geoengineering has been launched. Pollard Sacks was one of the attorneys who participated in the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion in early 2022. Now, she is leading the legal team that will challenge the geoengineering activities taking place in US skies.
“We’ve got a government out of control,” Pollard Sacks said, “and everyone seems to think: ‘Well, they’re the government they can do that’. No, they can’t.”
Stop US Geoengineering Legal Challenge
If you have been following my posts over the last few months, you are familiar with the hellish winter we Californians went through. While, yes, we can have rough winters, this was anything but normal.
Nothing around us is normal any longer, and there is one significant factor why; geoengineering.
In the past, I have interviewed Dane Wiginton of Geoengineering Watch. If you are still unfamiliar with what I am discussing, start with this interview.
Our forests are completely failing, and trees are dying and falling around us. Our bee population has plummeted. Our insects have vanished. Our birds are all but gone. Our forest fires are now unnatural and terrorise us throughout our summers. Our weather is weaponised, and after recently testing our snow and rainfall, the results are coming back with extraordinarily alarming amounts of heavy metals.
Over the years, we have witnessed an exponential increase in the unabated aerosol spraying over our heads, and this planet and everything on it is paying the price.
This stratospheric spraying is unabated, killing us slowly, and I won’t take it anymore.
So, I have reported on this aerosol spraying. I have documented and protested against it as well. I have clamoured over it for years and am tired of complaining.
I’m tired of being a sitting duck.
So, after weeks of conferring with legal experts (and frustrated citizens) and after getting some of the best minds to jump into the fight, I have now, only moments ago, launched a crowd-funding campaign to cover the legal fees this is going to require.
And, yes, I know there is 5G, chemicals, and a whole host of factors destroying our planet, but this one is as ubiquitous as the air we breathe, and our tax dollars are paying for it.
While some of you may ask why bother, the courts are rigged…. not all courts are rigged, and simply mounting a bona fide legal court battle against this beast will wake more people up to its existence.
We will not be backing down. It’s now or never…. and if we don’t stop this, who will?
You can find the link to the GiveGoSend campaign HERE.
Featured image: World’s Largest Geoengineering Study Triggers Major Controversy, 2 April 2017
The people who spray the skies are killing everything.
I am just baffled at how many people are still in denial. I mean, it’s obvious, just look at the sky !!
There are so many videos out there proving that the goo is coming out of special valves at the wings, etc. that you must make a real effort to be able to deny it.
Humanity in general are just such dumb f**ckers, so easy to manipulate and betray, it is hopeless.
Yes and it’s because they’re programmed in primary school to believe whatever the authority figure says.
We can see even passenger aircraft have a effect on weather, I see it every day in my greenhouse. If its been added to on a deliberate and regular basis it needs stopping, questions asked and those acting antisocially to answer in court.
The WEF are pulling the strings of all the Governments in the world(or as many that let them) and they are intent on killing us one way or another.
It isnt just depopulation its anti human. its anti animal anti plant its anti our planet. I dont have a solution, but we are going to have to find one if humanity is going to survive. Whatever sits above the WEF is intent on destruction. This evil is coming at us fast.
“ and our tax dollars are paying for it “. This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to paying for our own destruction. How much did the taxpayers fork out for the covid con-job? Green industries that produce products that cannot be disposed of due to their toxicity? I could keep going. This is all due to governments selling out their citizens and their sovereignty to the globalist demons.