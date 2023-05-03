Globalist scientists whose job is to control the “narrative” are named

The covid narrative architects have surprisingly few “experts” on their team to push their “narrative.” That’s why they have to recycle them and use them over and over, writes Dr. Meryl Nass. On the plus side, “[it] allows us to see the game and the players.”

Three of the narrative “experts” Dr. Nass identifies also advised Sajid Javid, the then Chancellor of the Exchequer (2019-2020) and subsequently the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (2021-2022), regarding the response to the covid “pandemic.”

Although it’s not the subject of this article, it’s worth taking note of Javid’s career before politics. Before being first elected as Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove in 2010, he worked in business and finance. Aged 25, he became a Vice President at Chase Manhattan Bank, now JP Morgan Chase. He later moved to Deutsche Bank in London to help build its business in emerging market countries. Sajid left Deutsche Bank as a senior Managing Director in the summer of 2009 to “give something back through politics,” his website states.

His ties with JP Morgan, where he started his career, have continued to this day. Six months after quitting his position as UK Chancellor, Javid took up a role on JP Morgan’s advisory council for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”).

He is also a “digital member” of the World Economic Forum. Despite then Prime Minister Boris Johnson banning ministers from attending, Javid attended WEF’s Davos 2020.

At the #WEF my message is clear – Britain is back – and uncertainty over. We will level up our country and lead the way on climate change and beyond. pic.twitter.com/hQCSpn1Z32 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) January 22, 2020

Although we do not explore the answer in the following article, the above raises an interesting question: To whom is Javid giving something back through politics?

By Dr. Meryl Nass

Maria van Kerkhove is an American expatriate who went to Europe to do postgraduate work for notorious professor Neil Ferguson – the disaster modeller for each pandemic over the past 20 years who never got it right – who never came home, finding work with the dark side instead. I wrote about Kerkhove 10 days ago HERE – she is in a network; a fixer, not a scientist.

Only 3 plus years too late, she represents the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) in calling for more data to be released on covid origins. Immediately! Can you imagine her stamping her foot?

Share all SARS-CoV-2 data immediately, Science, 6 April 2023

Science magazine links to her other publications. So, I thought I would give them a look and see who her co-authors are. Mind you, there is no evidence any of these people actually wrote these articles, given the number of people in their agencies paid to do so. But they signed them, getting feathers in their caps but exposing their linkages.

#1 is just Maria.

#2 is Maria and her WHO governance buds Mike Ryan, physician from Ireland and Tedros, PhD from Ethiopia.

#3 gets interesting. Marc Lipsitch from Harvard, who has been toeing the narrative line. Arnold Monto, emeritus at the University of Michigan, who is the temporary dictatorial chair of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, pushing through covid vaccine approvals. The guy who cuts people off when they veer too close to a truth. Why is he writing a paper with Maria from Geneva? Neil Ferguson, her former boss from many years ago, who got in trouble for screwing his married lover when he was supposedly locked down, because he was a major voice in requiring the lockdown.

#4 includes William Hanage, Francois Balloux, Andrew Rambaut and Neil Ferguson. Hanage was also an Imperial College student, now a Harvard professor and a predictable Henny Penny about covid restrictions, like Ferguson. Balloux is another Henny Penny who advised [Sajid Javid who later became] the Health Minister of the UK.

Note that the letter that Maria and Francois Balloux co-authored was in 2009, and the technical comment she co-authored with Ferguson and Lipsitch was in 2012.

In 2020 Maria, Lipsitch and Balloux were 3 of the 4 “experts” advising the [future] UK Health Minister on how to conduct the pandemic response.

#5 (also from 2009) co-authors include, in addition to Maria, William Hanage, Francois Balloux, Neil Ferguson and Andrew Rambaut. Rambaut was a co-author of the Nature Medicine coverup article.

See, if you play nice, you get to play on the big boys’ team. And you get to stay on it forever. You’re taken care of. You just have to do some funny stuff every so often. But really, it’s worth it.

But isn’t it strange how few players the big boys’ team has? They have to recycle them over and over. Which allows us to see the game and the players.

Dr. Nass invites readers to help identify the “experts” who are “on the dark side” in the comments section under her article HERE.

About the Author

Dr. Meryl Nass is an internal medicine physician and was the first person in the world to prove that an epidemic was due to biological warfare. She investigated the world’s largest anthrax epizootic in Zimbabwe and developed a model for analysing epidemics to assess whether they are natural or man-made. She has given 6 US Congressional testimonies regarding anthrax, biological warfare, Gulf War syndrome and vaccine safety, and has consulted for the Cuban Ministry of Health, the World Bank and the Director of National Intelligence. She regularly publishes articles on her Substack page HERE.

Dr. Nass’ medical license was suspended in January 2022 for providing early covid treatment and spreading vaccine “misinformation.” The Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine withdrew the accusations of “misinformation” on 26 September 2022, shortly before her first hearing date on 11 October 2022. Hearings to determine whether Dr. Nass will be able to continue practising medicine are ongoing.