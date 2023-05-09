Dr. Clare Craig shares some facts about “vaccines” with the UK Covid-19 Inquiry

At the beginning of 2022, the UK launched a Covid-19 Inquiry to investigate the “preparedness and resilience” of the UK’s response to the covid pandemic.

Diagnostic pathologist Dr. Clare Craig was asked to submit a statement regarding deaths associated with the covid “vaccine” rollout in the 15 to 19-year-old age group. Of course, it is impossible to share these details without explaining the “bigger picture” concerns about the injections. There is little hope the Inquiry will conduct a fair review of the evidence but at least the evidence will be recorded and there can be no claims of ignorance in the future.

Dr. Craig’s submission is 175 pages with almost 700 references. Although she has not published her witness statement, she has shared some points she made to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in a Twitter thread. Below is Dr. Craig’s thread followed by a brief timeline of the Covid-19 Inquiry so far.

I have been very busy recently preparing a witness statement for the Covid Public Inquiry. They asked me to share details of deaths in 15 to 19-year-old males associated with vaccine rollout so I had to explain the bigger picture regarding concerns with these vaccines. I said [the following.]

Feb 2020 Whitty said:

The rate limiting steps are late clinical trials for safety & efficacy, & then manufacturing. For a disease with a low (for the sake of argument 1%) mortality a vaccine has to be very safe so the safety studies can’t be shortcut. So important for the long run. Covid not deadly enough to fast-track vaccines, Chris Whitty advised ministers, The Telegraph, 7 March 2023

The belief that vaccines were safe had led to a circular belief that vaccines required fewer safety checks than other novel therapies.

Novel vaccines take a decade or more to go through safety checks. Flu vaccines don’t. These novel drugs were treated like flu vaccines for regulatory purposes.

Pharma skipped testing for genotoxicity, carcinotoxicity and even studies showing how much spike is produced, for how long and where in the body it reaches. They said these studies were “not considered necessary.”

The trial info sheet said:

Due to the urgent need for a vaccine against Covid-19, with agreement from the MHRA, some of the tests usually required for a newly manufactured vaccine have been modified, in order to make the vaccine available more quickly for assessment. A study to assess a new covid-19 vaccine in healthy adults, Participation Information Sheet, NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility, 21 April 2020

The regulators let the pharma companies get away with trashing the placebo group after ~2 months by giving them the novel products. This was despite us knowing that narcolepsy caused by Pandemrix vaccine took on average 8 months to be diagnosed. Refer: Norwegian study links flu vaccine to narcolepsy risk, Science Norway, 28 March 2017

AstraZeneca issued a press release claiming 100% efficacy against hospitalisation and death after only 2 severe covid hospitalisations and one death in the placebo arm. This claim was repeated widely and was believed.

Refer:

The priority was to protect the old and vulnerable who accounted for 98% of covid deaths. There were going to be 15 million jabs to freedom.

However, the WHO started a campaign in August 2020 that “no-one is safe until everyone is safe.” This penetrated and vaccines started to be aimed at healthy and ever younger arms. Refer: No one is safe, until everyone is safe, World Health Organisation or as archived on Wayback Machine HERE

The manufacturers decided to use the WHOLE chinese spike sequence rather than parts of it, or peptides, which have been shown to be safer for vaccine design.

Refer:

Some manufacturers modified the spike so that it could not bind to the receptor and enter a cell. This might have reduced some harm but the spike was delivered into cells – spike was produced INSIDE the cells in the first place.

AstraZeneca did not modify the sequence.

From Nov 2020 it was clear that parts of AstraZeneca spike could be shed outside of cells.

Refer:

There was total regulatory failure in allowing these products to be given to anyone which was compounded by not withdrawing them promptly once evidence these issues were clinically relevant became clear.

The huge numbers of failings have been set out by Perseus Group in The Perseus Report. Refer: Main Report, Perseus, April 2023

To touch on a few points:

Since 2005 there were concerns about the regulator losing “sight of the need to protect and promote public health.” Refer: From FDA to MHRA: are drug regulators for hire? BMJ Investigation, 29 June 2022

The CEO claims the MHRA is now an “enabler” not a “watchdog.”

Somerville College Oxford: Medics Day 2022: Speeches from Dr June Raine and Dame Kate Bingham, 18 May 2022 (53 mins)

No human studies were carried out to see what happened to the synthetic modified RNA. No-one knows how long it takes to be removed from the body. There is evidence that in some it lasts between at least 28 days and 4 months in the blood.

Here's a quick thread on how long the modified synthetic mRNA lasts in the body.



This study showed it was present in the opposite arm from the injection, one month later. https://t.co/GhVHxIyqPC — Dr Clare Craig (not one of her impersonators) (@ClareCraigPath) February 6, 2023

The lipid nanoparticles that deliver the modified synthetic mRNA is toxic.

This mechanism was shelved in 2016 for conventional gene therapy because of the multiple doses needed.

Refer:

It was claimed it could still be used in vaccine technology because that only requires one dose …

The viral vector used for delivering the AstraZeneca DNA message was reported in 2007 to cause platelet activation, which can lead to blood clots. Refer: Adenovirus-induced thrombocytopenia: the role of von Willebrand factor and P-selectin in mediating accelerated platelet clearance, Blood, 5 December 2006

The Pfizer and Moderna clinical trial data shows a higher rate of serious adverse reactions from vaccine (12.5 per 10,000) than any reduction in serious events from covid (2.3 and 6.4 per 10,000 for Pfizer and Moderna respectively). Refer: Serious Adverse Events of Special Interest Following mRNA Vaccination in Randomized Trials, SSRN

The adverse reaction alarm system blared red from January 2021. It was claimed this was due to over reporting because more people were informed about the system. Over the same time period reports for other drugs did not rise.

Norman Fenton: Speech by June Raine shows the MHRA is not fit for purpose, 23 April 2023 (18 mins)

The US VAERS reporting system has been forced to release its data which shows signals of harm for 770 conditions 2/3rds of which were a stronger signal than for myocarditis and pericarditis which were acknowledged as a genuine adverse event in mid-2021. Refer: CDC Finally Released Its VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses for COVID Vaccines via FOIA, Josh Guetzkow, 4 January 2023

The spike protein is the most toxic part of the virus. It damages lungs, vessel walls and causes clots. Refer: The Spike, Tablet, 21 April 2023

Part of the sequence is identical to a region of a bacterial sequence that can bind directly to a particular type of white blood cells resulting in lethal cytokine storms. Refer: Superantigenic character of an insert unique to SARS-CoV-2 spike supported by skewed TCR repertoire in patients with hyperinflammation, PNAS, 28 September 2020

This part of the sequence was heavily mutated in the Omicron variant making it less lethal. However, even the most recent injections contained the original Chinese spike sequence with this dangerous sequence.

Refer:

Because the mechanism of harm is likely to be a combination of impacts on immunity causing autoimmune attack and small vessel damage, it is not surprising that almost every organ system can be affected.

And small vessel damage was not rare:

Devastating Nature article for mRNA vaccines:



Prolonged (12Ws) increased risk of retinal vascular occlusion (can cause blindness) in all ages.



2y risk is doubled with 1 additional case for every 300 (65+) & 1000 (18-64) vaccinated!



How long we’ll ignore the safety signals?… — Retsef Levi (@RetsefL) May 4, 2023

It has been difficult to measure the adverse reactions from the vaccines for three separate reasons: some were uncommon, some were slow to emerge and the risk was not present in every batch of vaccine.

Rare side effects like the brain clots and myocarditis are easier to be sure about because the impact on total numbers of those rare conditions is large. Refer: Myocarditis began with vaccine rollout, HART, 18 January 2023

Potential adverse reactions like, say, heart attacks or strokes, are so common normally after a certain age, that it would be very difficult to prove a cause, even if it were real, on an individual level.

Certain batches of vaccine have had a much higher adverse reaction and death rate than others. A Danish study showed the rates of reports per dose fell into three categories of batch with high, medium or low adverse events.

Refer:

One batch of Pfizer-BioNTech resulted in the hospitalisation of 120 children in Vietnam. Refer: 120 children hospitalized, province suspends Pfizer vaccine batch, VN Express, 2 December 2021

MHRA said they would do a prospective survey of adverse events but never reported on it.

A German survey of 500,000 people showed events that led to hospitalisation, life changing disability or death in 1 in 142 people, for AstraZeneca and 1 in 500 for Pfizer/BioNTech …

MHRA said they would do a prospective survey of adverse events but never reported on it.



A German survey of 500,000 people showed events that led to hospitalisation, life changing disability or death in 1 in 142 people, for AstraZeneca and 1 in 500 for Pfizer/BioNTech.… — Dr Clare Craig (not one of her impersonators) (@ClareCraigPath) May 8, 2023

Those will include a small number of genuine coincidences.

Reports filed by German doctors put the figure for serious reactions at 1 in 3,300 by September 2022. Refer: Coronavirus and covid-19, Paul-Ehrlich Institut

A Timeline of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry So Far

On 15 December 2021, the Prime Minister wrote to Baroness Hallett to appoint her as Inquiry Chair. On 16 December 2021, Baroness Hallett wrote to the Prime Minister to accept her appointment as Inquiry Chair

On 20 January 2022, the Director of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry setup team wrote to the Director General, Propriety and Ethics at the Cabinet Office to request records across government are retained.

On 8 February 2022, the Director General, Propriety and Ethics at the Cabinet Office replied to the Director of the Covid-19 UK Inquiry set up team about the steps that are being taken to ensure records relevant to the Inquiry are retained across government.

On 11 March 2022, the Chair wrote an open letter to the public setting out how she plans to take the public consultation forward and opened the Terms of Reference Public Consultation.

On 28 June 2022, the Prime Minister confirmed the Terms of Reference for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. The Terms of Reference set out the topics of the Inquiry’s investigations into the UK’s pandemic response. The Terms of Reference are, essentially, for the Inquiry to investigate the “preparedness and resilience” of the UK’s response to the pandemic and identify the lessons to be learned to “inform preparations for future pandemics across the UK.”

On 21 July 2022, the Chair of the Inquiry opened the Inquiry to the Public. You can read Baroness Hallett’s opening statement HERE.

Baroness Hallett has divided the Inquiry’s investigation into Modules. Initially, three hearing for three Modules of Inquiry have been scheduled and further modules will be announced in the coming months:

Module 1: Resilience and preparedness, opened on 21 July 2022 and is designated to look into the preparedness for the pandemic. Module 1 held its first Preliminary Hearing on 4 October 2022 and a further Preliminary Hearing was scheduled for 25 April 2023. The oral evidence hearings are scheduled to begin on 13 June.

Module 2: Core UK decision-making; political governance, opened on 31 August 2022. Module 2 held its first Preliminary Hearing on 31 October 2022 and will hold a further Preliminary Hearing in Spring 2023, with oral evidence hearings scheduled for Summer 2023.

Module 3 Impact of covid-19 pandemic on healthcare systems in the 4 nations of the UK, opened on Tuesday 8 November 2022. Module 3 held its first Preliminary Hearing on 28 February 2023.

Find all files and documents published by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry to date HERE.

Featured image: Baroness Heather Hallett. Source: UK Covid-19 inquiry to sit without panel in ‘interests of speed’, STV, 27 April 2023