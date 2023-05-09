Charles “The Great Reset” King and Global Britain using the Commonwealth, Five Eyes and City of London to exert influence

This week, Charles was crowned King of the United Kingdom and the other 14 Commonwealth realms. But that is not all. He has also become head of the British Commonwealth, head of the Anglican Church, and spokesman for a program dubbed “Global Britain.”

Since 1833, Global Britain has been managed by a pseudo-private system of Crown Agents today named ‘Crown Agents for Overseas Government and Administration’. This vast body exists as a semi-official status and describes itself as “an emanation of the crown.” The agency is partnered with the World Bank, United Nations and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It acts as a giant holding company with one shareholder called the Crown Agents Foundation based in Southwark London.

The idea of Global Britain has always had at its heart the concept of an integrated British Commonwealth with the Five Eyes at the head of intelligence, City of London at the head of finance and the hereditary structures of power centred around the Crown through which all branches of the international deep state derive their powers. The fact is that the British Empire continues to exert a vast top-down influence over world affairs.

Having been set up in the 1930s as the new face of the British Empire, today’s British Commonwealth occupies 12.2 million square miles of territory, holds 2.4 billion people and represents 21% of the world’s land area. Britain continues to exert vast control over the mining concessions of Africa, for example, with over $1 trillion of direct mining interests controlled by British and/or British Commonwealth-based corporations.

Britain is the creator and central command structure of the Five Eyes intelligence apparatus and has also been dubbed “Londonistan” for having provided safe havens for international terrorist groups who have found sanctuary under the ideology of tolerant Britain.

The City of London – dubbed the “Square Mile” and a separate legal entity from the UK as enshrined in the Magna Carta of 1214 – is the nerve centre of world finance, with the Bank of England and Commonwealth offshore tax havens directing trillions of dollars of drug money laundering, terrorist financing and other corrupt practices globally.

Global Britain – being an institution organised entirely around hereditary institutions, the centrepiece for the continuity of this reform – is hinged upon a ruling family occupying the position of official Prima inter pares (first among equals) around which the entire structure of controls can exert its influence. This role has now fallen onto Charles “The Great Reset” King.

Related: The Black Nobility, a New World Order and Charles “The Great Reset” King

During Charles coronation, pledges of allegiance to the monarch were read by elected officials across every other Commonwealth Five Eyes member states. And, for the first time, British and Commonwealth citizens around the globe were also invited to recite a pledge of allegiance to the new monarch and his “heirs and successors” but this didn’t go down well with the public. In an online poll for ITV’s Good Morning Britain, 86.5% of more than 164,000 respondents said they would not recite the pledge.

Good Morning Britain on Twitter, 30 April 2023

After describing all of the above in more detail in an essay, Matthew Ehret then asks: Is this institution of hereditary powers which Charles has inherited just a ceremonial gig with no real substance or influence behind it?

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

The following is are excerpts from ‘Global Britain and King Charles’ Great Reset’ written by Matthew Ehret

Prince Charles: World’s Largest Property Owner

This may surprise you, but the British Crown happens to be the world’s largest property owner clocking in possessions amounting to 6.6 billion acres across Australia, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Canada, Great Britain and the Falkland Islands.

On top of the “Crown Lands” and “Crown Corporations” which are legally owned by the monarch of Britain, an organisation called ‘The Crown Estate’ is one of the world’s largest property groups. Describing the institution which sends 25% of its earnings directly into the Monarch’s purse every year, Die Welt Business had this to say:

The Crown Estate owns property all across the UK, from castles and cottages to agricultural land and forests plus retail parks and shopping centers. It owns more than half the UK’s entire seashore, giving it hugely valuable auction rights for offshore commercial activity, such as wind farms.

The Crown controls nearly the entire seabed (and half the seashore) around the UK with any business wishing to build offshore windmills as part of the Green New Deal forced to rent their sea beds from the Crown Estate. It was noted by Byline Times that the Crown will stand to become “the biggest beneficiary of UK’s Green Agenda”which recently unveiled a 10 point plan for a “green revolution” and full decarbonisation by 2050. For anyone confused about the exploding prices of inefficient energy sources across England, they wouldn’t get far without appreciating the tax-payer subsidised boondoggle of windmill farms.

Related: Netherlands’ Land Grab: What is driving the Dutch nation to attack itself and destroy the bedrock of its society?

Prince Charles himself has demonstrated that he certainly doesn’t see the Crown as a symbolic entity and was accused of “incontinent lobbying” in 2013 when dozens of personal letters – dubbed the “Black Spider Memos” – to Members of Parliament and the Prime Minister were made public after an intense legal fight to keep them secret. Charles’ official biographer Jonathan Dimbleby even wrote in 2013 that upon Charles’ succession to the Crown that things would become much more hands on, and “that a quiet constitutional revolution is afoot.”

Prerogative Powers are Real

Although much effort goes into portraying the Crown’s prerogative powers as merely symbolic, they cover nearly every branch of governance and have occasionally been used … although those British spheres of influence where they most apply are usually so self-regulating that they require very little input from such external influence to keep them in line.

These powers were first revealed publicly in 2003 and in an article titled ‘Mystery Lifted on the Prerogative Powers’, the London Guardian noted that these powers include, but are not limited to:

Domestic Affair, the appointment and dismissal of ministers, the summoning, prorogation and dissolution of Parliament, Royal assent to bills, the appointment and regulation of the civil service, the commissioning of officers in the armed forces, directing the disposition of the armed forces in the UK (and other Commonwealth nations), appointment of Queen’s Counsel, Issue and withdrawal of passports, Prerogative of mercy. (Used to apply in capital punishment cases. Still used, e.g., to remedy errors in sentence calculation), granting honours, creation of corporations by Charter, foreign Affairs, the making of treaties, declaration of war, deployment of armed forces overseas, recognition of foreign states, and accreditation and reception of diplomats.

When a 2009 bill was introduced into parliament proposing that these powers be limited, a Privy Council-led Justice Ministry review concluded that such limitations would ‘”dangerously weaken” the state’s ability to respond to a crisis and the bill was promptly killed.

King Charles and the Great Reset

Charles demonstrated this “more hands on” approach to governance on 3 June 2020 when he became the official patron of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset and even officially launched the project Tweeting out #TheGreatReset.

On his official website, the Prince launched the project saying: “Today, through HRH’s Sustainable Markets Initiative and the World Economic Forum, The Prince of Wales launched a new global initiative, The Great Reset”.

Eco-Warrior King of a New Crusade

Charles has demonstrated the sort of enthusiasm for decarbonisation of the world which one tends to only find in a religious fanatic setting himself up as the eco-warrior of monarchs, a Crusader King of a new religion, except instead of Muslims in the Holy Land, our new Davos-connected eco-crusaders have targeted carbon dioxide and the industrial civilisation, farming and useless eaters who cause it, to be the poisonous threat that must be destroyed. Charles appears to see himself walking in the footsteps of his World Wildlife Fund (“WWF”) founding father as the new leading spokesman for a total transformation of society under a WEF-green governance priesthood.

A July 2022 edition of Australia’s Spectator aptly characterised Charles’ misanthropic activism in the following terms:

The environmentalism that the Prince has decided to occupy himself with while he awaits to ascend the throne is not a harmless sort of apolitical tree-planting or rainforest-saving activity. He’s not hugging pandas or funding wildlife sanctuaries. Instead, he has engaged himself in a hybrid business and political uprising that threatens the survival of the political system which he is meant to oversee. In addition to being a betrayal of the ordinary citizen, his actions represent a failure to his sole duty as future king – to protect the constitutional monarchy from rising climate fascism and globalism.

Nazi Roots of the Windsors

The documentary ‘Edward VIII: Britain’s traitor King’ on Britain’s Channel 4 revealed that the fascist heart of the Crown was alive during the darkest years before and during World War II. Beyond the case of Edward VIII, there are many other embarrassing Nazi connections to the house of Windsor – formerly Saxe-Coburg-Gotha – which the documentary failed to mention.

All of the Duke of Edinburgh’s three sisters were married to Nazi princes, and the husband of one of them (Sophie) became a Waffen SS officer with the rank of Oberführer (senior leader).

Philip’s sister Sophie’s husband, Prince Christopher of Hesse-Cassel, was chief of the Forschungsamt (Directorate of Scientific Research), a special intelligence operation run by Hermann Göring, and he was also Standartenführer (colonel) of the SS on Heinrich Himmler’s personal staff. Philip’s four brothers-in-law, with whom he lived, all became high-ranking officials in the Nazi Party.

Philip himself maintained the family tradition, first having been educated under a Nazi curriculum centred on eugenics in the 1930s, and then going on to found the WWF with fellow one-time Nazi Party member Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, a lifelong eugenicist and Bilderberg Group founder, in 1961. Philip and Bernhard were joined by Sir Julian Huxley – then president of the Eugenics Society of Britain – as WWF co-founder.

It should be noted King Charles continued his fathers’ legacy as president of the British World Wildlife Foundation which he has headed for over 30 years.

The Nazi pedigree of the royal family and its loyal managers raises the question: Why has their continuation of Nazi eugenics doctrine in the form of the euthanasia and zero-growth movements not become more widely known? What type of world do we live in, that such startling facts could not be general knowledge?

The true Empire has always been a financial oligarchy which is used by a vast network of power structures to advance the interests of the aristocracy of Europe. The current epicentre of power is the Anglo-Dutch monarchies. A key pillar in the control over colonies of Anglo-Dutch influence remains the Privy Council system, which is centred in Britain, but has secondary branches in select Commonwealth countries.

It is this power that controls the Bilderberg Group, its junior appendage the World Economic Forum, and steers American policy through the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations – the American version of Chatham House.

Related: The Names of The Bilderbergers Who’ve Played a Role in The Covid Event

It was to leading Chatham House member Lord Lothian in 1937 that Hitler laid out his concept for the Anglo-German New World Order saying:

Germany, England, France, Italy, America and Scandinavia… should arrive at some agreement whereby they would prevent their nationals from assisting in the industrialising of countries such as China, and India. It is suicidal to promote the establishment in the agricultural countries of Asia of manufacturing industries.

Any number of technocrats pushing a “Build Back Better for the World” scheme or “Global Green New Deal” could have said the same thing.

Read Matthew Ehret’s full essay ‘Global Britain and King Charles’ Great Reset’ HERE.

About the Author

Matthew Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review and the Rising Tide Foundation. He has been written articles for Strategic Culture, The Duran, Fort Russ, LA Review of Books-China Channel, and has also been published on Asia Times, Global Times, Oriental Review, Sott, and Zero Hedge. He is also the author two book series: ‘The Untold History of Canada’ and ‘The Clash of the Two Americas’.