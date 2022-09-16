Letter to the Editor: A Collection of Covid Propaganda from Around the World

One of our readers from Spain has done an incredible job of collecting over 1,500 images of Covid propaganda from around the world and turning them into a video. It is a truly astounding collection and serves as a visual reminder that we must never forget what has been done to so many by so few.
In his own words: “I hope you like it. With kind regards from Barcelona.”
Thank you, Andres!
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here
Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here
To The Exposé,
The institutional propaganda in times of Covid 19 from 2020 to 2022
I am a pure-blood living in Barcelona, Spain.
Over the last weeks, I have amassed a large collection of images, created by the institutions, related to covid for the last 2,5 years.
Of these +1500 images from around the globe, in several languages, I have created a video (slide-show) portraying governmental deception, perversion and coercion.
This is a large collection depicting the measures taken by governments: lockdown, new normal, distance, mask, bubble, testing, incidence, vaccination, variants, certificate, curfew, restrictions, booster….
A testimony of the governmental perversion for two and a half years.
Fear, isolation, obedience.
The music 🎼 is by Johann Pachelbel, Canon in re mayor 🎻
Additionally, I have also edited an ALL-ENGLISH version. It has more English images than the video above.
I hope you like it.
With kind regards from Barcelona,
Andres Pedrero
If you would like to publish a letter, please email it to contact@theexpose.uk addressed “Letter to the Editor.” At the end of your email, please indicate the name or pseudonym you would like shown when we publish your letter.
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
The Expose is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal.
So we need your help to ensure
We can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Categories: Breaking News, World News