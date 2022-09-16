Letter to the Editor: A Collection of Covid Propaganda from Around the World

One of our readers from Spain has done an incredible job of collecting over 1,500 images of Covid propaganda from around the world and turning them into a video. It is a truly astounding collection and serves as a visual reminder that we must never forget what has been done to so many by so few.

In his own words: “I hope you like it. With kind regards from Barcelona.”

Thank you, Andres!

The institutional propaganda in times of Covid 19 from 2020 to 2022

I am a pure-blood living in Barcelona, Spain.

Over the last weeks, I have amassed a large collection of images, created by the institutions, related to covid for the last 2,5 years.

Of these +1500 images from around the globe, in several languages, I have created a video (slide-show) portraying governmental deception, perversion and coercion.

This is a large collection depicting the measures taken by governments: lockdown, new normal, distance, mask, bubble, testing, incidence, vaccination, variants, certificate, curfew, restrictions, booster….

A testimony of the governmental perversion for two and a half years.

Fear, isolation, obedience.

The music 🎼 is by Johann Pachelbel, Canon in re mayor 🎻

Andres Pedrero: Propaganda 2020 – 2022 International (15 mins)

Additionally, I have also edited an ALL-ENGLISH version. It has more English images than the video above.

Andres Pedrero: Propaganda 2020 – 2022 English only (14 mins)

I hope you like it.

With kind regards from Barcelona,

Andres Pedrero

