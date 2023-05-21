EcoHealth documents show the development of the covid virus/vaccine bioweapon and the plan to infect populations

The debate as to what caused the covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing and is likely to be ongoing for some time. Karen Kingston argues that the cause of the pandemic was a biological attack using so-called “bat vaccines” which are spike protein nanoparticles developed in a laboratory by EcoHealth Alliance. The gene sequences for these “bat vaccines” were subsequently used in the FDA-approved Pfizer covid “vaccines” for humans.

“Residents of Wuhan and other cities of China, Italy and the United States, were victims of a coordinated nanoparticle bioweapon attack, a bioweapon attack using the same nanoparticles that are in all covid-19 mRNA vaccines. Most victims became infected with the nanoparticles via a direct aerosol attack, surface transmission, or food and beverage contamination,” Karen Kingston said.

Karen Kingston is a medical-legal advisor and biotech analyst with 25 years of experience. She’s internationally recognised as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by mRNA gene editing technologies.

Throughout 2021 and 2022 she’s invested thousands of hours reviewing documents such as EcoHealth’s Alliance pitch to DARPA, peer-reviewed publications regarding the ground zero attacks in China, Italy, and the US, scientific publications and manufacturer’s documents regarding nanoparticle technologies, Pfizer’s private and government contracts, dozens of patents, nanoparticle and SynBio forecasting reports, and reviewed many DARPA communications regarding the current and future applications of nanoparticle technologies.

Using EcoHealth Alliance documents and peer-review publications, she detailed in a Substack article how covid-19 was a pre-planned global bioweapon attack that used aerosolised mRNA nanoparticles to cause a pandemic.

The following is based on the article 'Was covid-19 Caused by a Biological Virus or mRNA Nanoparticles?' by Karen Kingston originally published on 15 December 2022.

In March 2023, the Russian military issued a statement that covid and many other recent pandemics were caused by artificial pathogens or synthetic viruses. These artificial pathogens are mRNA nanoparticles, the same mRNA nanoparticle technologies found in the covid-19 mRNA injections.

It’s important to understand that “gain-of-function viruses” are lipid nanoparticle technologies programmed with mRNA codes. mRNA is not a biosynthetic substance itself. mRNA are software codes. SARS-CoV-2 is not a virus, it’s a software code programmed into nanoparticles.

The mRNA codes in the covid “vaccines” are part of the software programs for the spike-protein-lipid-nanoparticle technology. After the nanoparticles hijack human cells the nanoparticles are able to genetically modify the cells with the programmed mRNA codes to turn human cells into toxic spike protein-producing factories.

mRNA nanoparticles can induce permanent, foreign, genetic mutations into a species’ genome. In a March 2022 interview with Glenn Beck, Dr. Robert Malone explains how mRNA nanotechnology is an entry point to the suite of nanotechnologies for purposes of making bio-digital, or mechanical, and non-human biological changes to the human genome. The modification of humans through forced biological and mechanical genetic mutations is also known as transhumanism or directed evolution.

mRNA nanoparticle technology is used to induce irreversible autoimmune diseases in animals; and to create hybrid species, from viruses and bacteria to plants and animals, to humans and artificial intelligence (“AI”) hybrids.

In the hands of bad actors who have access to resources and infrastructure systems that all life forms depend on, mRNA lipid nanoparticles are capable of rendering any species extinct within a year, including human beings.

DARPA DEFUSE: A Co-Ordinated Bioweapon Attack in China and the United States

In September 2021, Drastic Research, an international network of scientists investigating the origins of the pandemic, exposed a grant proposal presented to the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) by the US-based non-profit organisation EcoHealth Alliance (“EHA”). EHA is headed by British zoologist Peter Daszak. The documents Drastic Research obtained were leaked by an anonymous whistle-blower and are referred to as the ‘DARPA DEFUSE’ documents.

The DEFUSE documents show that EcoHealth Alliance and Anthony Fauci conspired to release aerosolised, skin-penetrating spike protein nanoparticles into wild bat populations in China – which would immediately leap to humans as planned. DRASTIC has confirmed that Daszak and Fauci, working via the Wuhan Institute of Virology (“WIV”) were able to create 180 strains of coronavirus bioweapons and put them under the control of China.

Shortly after the leaked documents had been circulated on the internet, US Congressman Mike Gallagher published a video to explain the importance of the information contained in them.

The main report in the DARPA DEFUSE documents was unverified until a couple of months later when Project Veritas obtained a separate report to the Inspector General of the Department of Defence, written by US Marine Corp Major, Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA Fellow.

Murphy stated in his report that when victims are injected with mRNA nanoparticles they directly enter into vaccinees’ bloodstreams and, in effect, turn them into gain-of-function bioweapons laboratories capable of shedding and so infecting others.

The EcoHealth Alliance proposal to DARPA clearly identifies nanoparticle bioweapons as spike proteins – spike protein nanoparticles that EcoHealth calls “bat vaccines.”

The “nanoparticle-spike-protein-bat-vaccines” in the leaked EcoHealth documents are a near-perfect match to many images and descriptions of the mRNA lipid nanoparticle covid vaccines, as well as images of spike proteins across media and the internet.

In their proposal, EcoHealth lays out the plan to “vaccinate” residents of select Chinese cities as well as US residents with the spike-protein-nanoparticle-bat-vaccines via aerosol attack, surface transmission, and food and beverage contamination. The purposes of nanoparticle bat vaccines are to suppress the human immune system while turning human beings into carriers of lethal diseases.

Under the Executive Summary, the team proposed to vaccinate ‘bats’ by exposing the bats to spike-protein-nanoparticles using an aerosol (spray) system, transdermal (skin) application, and edible gels.

EcoHealth claims that there was a “spill over effect” with 3% of people who live up to 6 kilometres from the vaccinated bat caves developing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. In other parts of this document, EcoHealth mentions up to a 10% spill over effect of local populations near bat caves.

The “spill over effect” means that EcoHealth Alliance can’t explain how 3% -10% of residents who live near the bat caves developed antibodies, i.e., got vaccinated, with their mRNA-nanoparticle bat-vaccine.

Since it’s highly unlikely that 3-10% of residents visited bat caves to go play with the bats, thereby becoming vaccinated through shedding, the only logical explanation of how humans became vaccinated is that EcoHealth’s team “accidentally” sprayed humans with their mRNA-nanoparticle bat-vaccine; and/or contaminated their food, beverages, or surfaces with the mRNA-nanoparticles.

The Making of a “Vaccine” Bioweapon

Ralph Baric led the team of scientists that created the weaponised SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins and incorporated them into (mRNA) nanoparticles:

EcoHealth’s spike-protein-nanoparticle bat-vaccines are produced from mRNA sequences for SARS-CoV-2.

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA sequences are based on mRNA codes developed at the Wuhan lab and were labelled as Wuhan-Hu-1 or WIV-1.

SARS-CoV-2 WIV-1 mRNA was created by using the genetic sequence of the original SARS-CoV human virus as a backbone and then inserting new genes from bats. In other words, the mRNA codes developed in the Wuhan laboratory (SAR-CoV-2 Wuhan-Hu-1 or WIV1) are the same mRNA codes used to create the Wuhan bioweapon/bat-vaccine.

To “reduce shedding” an immune modulator, a synthetically recreated toxin or proline (“S-2P”), was inserted. The three combined molecules or trimerised spike proteins – SARS-CoV-2 WIV1 S-2P – are therefore part synthetically recreated toxins and part inorganic materials. This is why the S-2P spike protein is resistant to human coronavirus antibodies.

SARS-CoV-2 WIV1 S-2P mRNA is the FDA-approved mRNA in Pfizer’s covid bioweapon which is marketed as “vaccines.”

The bottom line is that the evidence is clear that the mRNA spike proteins, mRNA nanoparticles, mRNA SARS-Cov-WIV1 S-2P bat-vaccines, and covid-19 mRNA lipid nanoparticle vaccines are all based on the same bioweapon nanotechnology and should be seized and destroyed immediately.

Does the Covid Virus Exist?

Yes, there are multiple but they are produced by people after vaccination or, more correctly, inoculation.

The reason why SARS-CoV-2 was never isolated as advocates of “no virus theory” repeatedly say, is because when the loaded mRNA nanoparticle bioweapons were released, various mRNA sequences for toxic proteins were programmed or pre-loaded.

As of March 2020, EcoHealth had over 180 mRNA sequences for SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins and Wuhan was committed to creating up to 10 additional SARS-CoV-2 spike protein sequences a month. People were inoculated with nanotech. And people who were infected (after being inoculated) with mRNA SARS-CoV-2 nanoparticles have produced many viruses.

An article published in The Lancet released the genetic sequences from the first 9 patients infected at the Wuhan Seafood market inoculated with SARS-CoV-2. This is ground zero. The Lancet article stated there were already variations identified in the first 9 patients. It’s evolutionary impossible for a virus to mutate on the same day as the first infections.

There was also early evidence from Wuhan that there was no human-to-human transmission. The original mRNA nanoparticles may have been programmed to produce viruses or were pre-loaded with toxins but they were not infectious.

Based on the documents Karen Kingston has read, in her opinion, the most significant difference between the mRNA nanoparticles that caused the pandemic and the mRNA nanoparticles in the covid-19 vaccines, is that the original covid-19 mRNA nanoparticles were programmed to produce a virus in the body, a virus that could make you ill or very ill, but it was not infectious.

According to Pfizer, the mRNA nanoparticles in the covid-19 injections (mRNA for S-2P) are programmed to turn cells into spike-protein nanoparticle bioweapon factories, so that humans can vaccinate other humans with these gene-editing bioweapons.

Global terrorists have access to mRNA sequences for hundreds of thousands of viruses. For scientists who have access to GenBank, they will find well over 200 mRNA sequences for SARS-CoV-2 and another 10,000 gain-of-function coronaviruses that include genetic sequences from Ebola, Marburg, Henipavirus, rabies, and literally every virus ever found in nature or man-made. All “highly deadly” viruses are rendered completely powerless and incompetent of mass transmission without lipid nanoparticle technologies.

mRNA gene editing experts and virology research scientists know that any one of these mRNA bioweapon sequences can be downloaded, integrated into lipid nanoparticles, and released anywhere in the world, at any time, including mRNA viruses far more deadly than SARS-CoV-2. MIT Biologist Kevin Esvelt partially addressed that GenBank is a catastrophic open-source global registry of mRNA sequences for viral gene-based bioweapons in his testimony in August 2022.

Featured image: DARPA’s Pandemic Prevention Platform