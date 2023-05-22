A new documentary tells the stories you were never told: The Unseen Crisis of Covid Vaccine Injuries

In the climate of a global pandemic, covid injections were rolled out under emergency use authorisation after a much shorter than normal testing period. Millions of people rolled up their sleeves because they were told they were doing their part to end the pandemic. But for some – it didn’t go as expected.

The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told is a feature-length documentary that provides an intimate, uncensored look into the lives of those who live with the debilitating after-effects of the covid injections. It examines the issue of covid vaccine-injury claims in a fresh, honest, and comprehensive manner with expert interviews, whistle-blowers’ statements, and government health statistics.

This is a documentary about people, not politics.

The patients in the documentary suffered severe reactions to the injections and their health spiralled out of control. When they reached out to the public health system and pharmaceutical companies for help and support, instead of being acknowledged, cared for, and studied; they were ignored, censored, and called “anti-vaxxers” despite having gotten the shot. These patients are by no means isolated cases. The world is witnessing a growing epidemic of covid vaccine-injuries that can no longer be ignored.

Fortunately, a small community of doctors are bravely trying to unravel the mystery of these injuries and how to treat them. They too were shocked to find themselves shut out of the mainstream/corporate medical community, simply for practising what every doctor is trained to do.

But ultimately, The Unseen Crisis is a story of hope and triumph. In spite of everything, this group has learned to rely on themselves and work together to find relief. Determined, principled, and surprisingly positive, they truly embody the resilient American spirit.

For those suffering in silence, hope begins with having a voice. The “Unseen Crisis” finally gives them one.

