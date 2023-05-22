Number of babies with myocarditis surge in England and Wales

UK authorities are investigating an “unusual” surge in severe myocarditis which has hit 15 babies in Wales and England and has killed at least one.

On Tuesday, the WHO issued an alert that there had been a rise in “severe myocarditis” in newborns and infants between June 2022 and March 2023 in Wales and England.

It said that this was associated with the enterovirus infection, which rarely affects the heart.

A UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) spokesperson confirmed to The Epoch Times that 10 babies have been diagnosed in Wales and five have been diagnosed in England. UKHSA did not respond to questions about ruling out any links to the effects of covid injections.

The WHO said that “although enterovirus infections are common in neonates and young infants, the reported increase in myocarditis with severe outcomes in neonates and infants associated with enterovirus infection is unusual.”

Enteroviruses are named by their transmission route through the intestine – “enteric” meaning intestinal. The fact that WHO makes a point of stating how unusual the cases are of myocarditis with severe outcomes in neonates and infants, is quite telling, Sonja Elijah wrote. Elijah also noted that the day after its initial announcement WHO updated its page to read 10 hospitalised neonates, originally 15, and one death, originally two.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Dr. Christopher Williams, consultant epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said: “This cluster is unusual due to the number of cases reported in a relatively short time frame.”

Consultant pathologist and Health Advisory & Recovery Team (“HART”) member Dr. Clare Craig told The Epoch Times that there’s “a massive question about whether or not these babies or the mums are vaccinated.”

“Coxsackievirus is a member of a family of viruses called enteroviruses and one of the most common causes of viral myocarditis,” she said. “And we saw like with other viruses, the diagnosis of Coxsackievirus reduced massively in 2020 when SARS-COV 2 arrived.”

She added that the total number of people getting myocarditis after 2020 stayed the same suggesting “SARS-COV 2 filled the niche” that Coxsackievirus had left behind.

“But then the vaccine comes along and from 2021 the incidence rate of myocarditis went sky high,” she added.

“The public health authorities claim that they want to maintain trust and yet they won’t explore these avenues to rule out concerns,” she added.

Read the full article ‘WHO Warns of ‘Unusual’ Surge in Severe Myocarditis in Babies’ published by The Epoch Times HERE.

In December 2022, Israeli systems analyst and economist David Shuldman received a response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the insurance fund Maccabi which covers more than 25% of citizens in Israel. The response provided data relating to babies who died between the day they were born and 27 days after birth, from Q1 of 2019 until Q2 of 2022. It demonstrated a 100% increase in the number of babies dying since the vaccine rollout began. The timing of the spikes in neonatal deaths coincides with a delay of 2 to 4 months following mass covid injection and booster campaigns.

As Dr. Michael Palmer concluded in a recent paper, the immune response to the spike protein is most likely the dominant mechanism of mRNA vaccine toxicity. Related to this immune response are the findings of a preprint study that IgG4 antibodies are present in the umbilical cord blood of infants born to vaccinated mothers.

IgG4 is a type of antibody our immune systems create in response to a foreign object. It is an antibody that responds to repeated or long-term exposure to antigens. It is largely restricted to non-microbial antigens and is usually found with allergens such as pollen. It is also found with non-microbial antigens such as self-made spike proteins, Dr. Jessica Rose noted.

That IgG4 has been found in umbilical cords could indicate a newborn’s body is tolerating Covid or the vaccine-derived spike protein but never actually clearing it, resulting in the immune system being too fatigued to deal with other things. Put another way: Circulating IgG4 might suppress clearance of infected cells that are displaying spike protein, and this might lead to enhanced infection and severe disease or viral persistence.

Brian Mowray wrote an article on what the study of IgG4 in newborns of vaccinated mothers means. “Unlike any of the naturally infected mothers,” he summarised, “newborns of covid vaccinated mothers will carry IgG4 antibodies against the spike protein for several months with unknown consequences.”

Could myocarditis be one of those consequences?

While reading the following, it’s worth considering whether vaccine-derived spike protein can infect an unborn child. Even before any covid injections were given emergency use authorisation corporate media and other sources have frightened and/or enthusiastically encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated to protect their unborn children. For example, THIS 2020 article where it was claimed a baby was infected while in the womb and THIS 2023 article about a study from the University of Miami that found covid can be passed from a pregnant mother to her foetus. Health reported on a March 2020 study that “suggested” transmission of the virus from mother to baby “may be possible.” And Medical News Today stated cases of mother-to-foetus transmission of SARS-CoV-2, while it does happen, are low.

Bear in mind that the whole virus is bigger than the spike protein. If it is true the whole virus can infect an unborn child why wouldn’t the vaccine-derived spike protein? In fact, Pfizer’s covid “vaccine” trial documents confirmed the risk of transmission, and the potential ill effects, of the injection contents from a “vaccinated” mother to her unborn child. Pfizer refers to this transmission as “environmental exposure during pregnancy” or EDP. An EDP occurs, the trial documents stated (page 67), if “a female trial participant is found to be pregnant while receiving or after discontinuing study intervention.” Such exposure was “reportable to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of the trial investigator’s awareness.”

Free-floating spike proteins, spike proteins that have been cleaved or split off the surface of cells, seem to be common in post-vaccination myocarditis patients. And these free-floating spike proteins may elevate IgG4 antibodies.

In February, in an open letter to the British Heart Foundation, the UK Medical Freedom Alliance (“UKFMA”), Doctors For Patients UK (“DfPUK”), HART and approximately 100 medical professionals provided a list of safety signals that covid injections have led to cardiac pathology. One safety signal on the list was that vaccine-derived spike protein was detected in the heart biopsies of 9 out of 15 patients with post-vaccination myocarditis.

A paper published in January compared vaccinated subjects that had myocarditis versus those who did not have myocarditis. Those with myocarditis had free-floating spike proteins circulating in their bloodstream, whereas those without myocarditis did not have the circulating spike proteins. They do not explain why some have free spike proteins and others do not, they only report the findings. “A possible explanation could be that with repeated booster injections, elevation of IgG4 antibodies occurs in some people,” said Dr. Kevin Stillwagon.