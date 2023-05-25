MHRA’s failures have cost lives

A shocking new report details numerous systematic ongoing failures at the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) which is responsible for the safety and efficacy of medicines in the UK.

On 19 April a detailed report into the failings of the UK medical regulator was published. The multi-disciplinary team of authors of the report, The Perseus Group, remain mostly anonymous, but both Nick Hunt, a retired civil servant who worked in weapons safety regulation, and Hedley Rees, who had a career in pharmaceutical manufacturing, have both been interviewed as authors of the report.

The Light has more on the story.

MHRA failed the public over vaccine

As published in The Light, Issue 33

The Perseus Group report highlights how failures at the regulator resulted in the public being exposed to serious side effects such as myocarditis, blood clotting, neurological problems, and immunosuppression from the experimental covid-19 treatments.

Bringing a new medicine to market typically takes around ten years, but under intense political pressure, MHRA gave conditional marketing authorisation for the covid-19 treatments after less than one year of clinical trials.

There were numerous published reports and warnings about the risks of MHRA approving the shots on such limited evidence. The manufacturers even said they had expected more safety evidence to be required before approval.

Politicians also failed to heed previous warnings, including the Commons Health Select Committee report in 2004 that warned about Big Pharma’s influence not only on clinical medicine and research but also on patients, regulators, the media, civil servants and politicians; the late withdrawal of the swine flu vaccine in 2009 that resulted in dozens of British children developing the debilitating condition, narcolepsy; and the damning Cumberlege Report in 2020 that detailed many shortcomings at MHRA.

It is therefore not surprising that serious side effects emerged immediately. The AstraZeneca shot was suspended from use for young adults in many countries after only two months, but despite this, MHRA was still attesting to its safety for months afterwards, until the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advised that alternatives should be offered to the under-40s. If MHRA had acted at the same time as numerous other regulators, many people would still be alive and uninjured today.

