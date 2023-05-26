BBC wants to be the sole source of truth and it’s getting roasted for it

Marianna Spring, BBC’s chief covid fact-suppressor, presented a rather pathetic video to introduce ‘BBC Verify’. For those of us who didn’t quite understand what Spring was on about, We Got a Problem replays Spring’s video and adds a simple and easy-to-understand commentary.

We Got a Problem: The BBC’s Ministry of Truth is Getting Roasted, 23 May 2023 (5 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can watch it on Bitchute HERE.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Spring’s video comes five days after the BBC – the world’s fact-suppressors and global purveyors of disinformation – launched the “new brand” named, in true Orwellian doublespeak: BBC Verify. Showing they truly have mastered Orwell’s concept of The Ministry of Truth, BBC News CEO Deborah Turness said that “forensic journalists and expert talent” will be “fact-checking, verifying video, countering disinformation, analysing data and – crucially – explaining complex stories in the pursuit of truth … BBC Verify will be home to specific expertise and technology.”

Oh please, give us a break.

Turness first made mention of BBC Verify at the inaugural Sir Harry Summit in Investigative Journalism held in London on 10 May. She told the “news” summit:

“I see our currency as trust – and in a world of fake news and disinformation, where consumers tell us they find it harder and harder to trust even brands like the BBC when we tell them what we know, we’ve got to shift that and where we’ve got to invest is to invest in bringing investigative journalism into everyday news … in the coming weeks you’ll see us start to launch, very deliberately, something we’re calling BBC Verify which is a new brand within our brand.”

Truth Tellers: The Sir Harry Evans Global Summit in Investigative Journalism, 10 May 2023

BBC Verify will consist of 60 “journalists,” including Ros Atkins, the corporation’s analysis editor, and Spring, its disinformation correspondent. They will appear regularly on BBC news programmes, explaining how they have “investigated and fact-checked stories.”

Marianna Spring versus The Light

Whilst investigating for her upcoming new podcast series titled ‘Marianna in Connspiracyland’, Spring and Darren Nesbit, editor of the monthly newspaper The Light, interviewed each other over 3-hours on 11 May 2023 in The Red Lion Pub, Leek, Staffordshire. The Light Paper is a people-funded newspaper providing uncensored truth and is thus the antithesis of the BBC and perhaps its nemesis.

Below is the interview, in full and unedited. Something you will never find on the BBC. It will be interesting to compare it to the BBC’s highly edited version when it is eventually aired.

Steve James, formerly a firefighter, who filmed the interview wrote in the description under the video uploaded onto Rumble:

“Watch carefully as Marianna tries desperately to make links between The Light Paper and anti-semitism, far-right extremists, hate promotion, calls to violence, undermining democracy etc.

“The BBC will carefully edit the video to undermine and smear The Light Paper. Here you have the opportunity to hear the truth, fully unedited.

“As a bonus, I kept the camera running when the video finished and you can see them still digging for information.

“Note: My main camera stopped recording at one point but my backup camera captured what was missed. This only lasts a few seconds during the part of the interview about the BBC’s coverage of World Trade Centre Building 7 on 11 September 2001.”

ThoughtsFromTheEdgeOfTheMatrix: Marianna in Conspiracyland |*Full Unedited Interview* with Darren Nesbit Editor of The Light Paper, 11 May 2023 (3 hours)

The BBC is a branch of The Ministry of Truth, and its global

Wikispooks notes that the BBC is a tool of the UK deep state and has always had a close relationship with the military. It’s no surprise then that the British army and the BBC would sing from the same hymn sheet.

In January, Big Brother Watch published a report exposing ‘The Ministry of Truth’. The report identified the British Army’s 77th Brigade along with four secretive Whitehall units that have been monitoring government critics’ speech online. These units target speech that includes, for example, criticism of the UK government’s response to the covid pandemic.

The BBC’s reach is far greater than the UK.

According to BBC Studios website, it has journalists in more countries than any other international news provider. BBC News television is available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, and in over 450 million households. The content is also available in millions of hotel rooms, on cruise ships and on numerous airlines. Additionally, BBC’s global digital news platform is available to more than 139 million unique browsers each month.

It’s worth noting that officially there are 195 countries, not including Taiwan. So, call it 196 countries in the world plus some 60 dependent areas and several disputed territories. In total, there are 255 countries and territories in the world. And BBC News is available in “more than 200” of them.

But that’s not all.

July 2019 saw the beginnings of a global media-wide “early warning system” that would rapidly alert members to “disinformation.” This BBC-led global collaboration of media became what is now called the Trusted News Initiative (“TNI”). TNI’s website speaks for itself:

The Trusted News Initiative is a partnership, founded by the BBC, that includes organisations from around the globe including; AP, AFP, BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Financial Times, Information Futures Lab, Google/YouTube, The Hindu, The Nation Media Group, Meta, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, Twitter, The Washington Post, Kompas – Indonesia, Dawn – Pakistan, Indian Express, NDTV – India, ABC – Australia, SBS – Australia, NHK – Japan. TNI members work together to build audience trust and to find solutions to tackle challenges of disinformation. By including media organisations and social media platforms, it is the only forum in the world of its kind designed to take on disinformation in real time. Trusted News Initiative, BBC

Featured image: BBC at 100: the future for global news and challenges facing the World Service, The Conversation, 14 October 2022