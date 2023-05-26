Rockefeller partners with WHO to control the world in the event of “pandemics” caused by “climate change”

On Tuesday, The Rockefeller Foundation announced it had partnered with the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) “to expand global pandemic preparedness in an era of climate change.”

The Rockefeller Foundation launched the partnership with the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence on the side lines of the 76th World Health Assembly (“WHA”). The same Assembly that was meeting to “negotiate” proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (“IHRs”).

A brief description of WHA’s side events can be viewed HERE. There is no indication from any of the side events that WHO partnerships were to be decided. Interestingly, there was a side event scheduled for the day after The Rockefeller Foundation’s announcement dramatically titled ‘One Health in practice – Preventing the Next Pandemic Before Communities Suffer’. A topic which is more in line with the Foundation’s announcement which makes it clear that the pandemic, climate change and surveillance ideologies have merged into one agenda.

This is just the tip of the One Health iceberg that has been embedded in the amendments to the IHRs and the Pandemic Treaty. When fully implemented, One Health will give WHO Dictator General Tedros the Terrorist and those who fund him complete power and control over decisions related to the environment, plants, animal health, human health and more. It is the framework for a global all-encompassing dictatorship.

The Rockefeller Foundation announced it is investing US$5 million to “accelerate priority projects of the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence to drive global collaboration in genomic surveillance, adoption of data tools for pathogen detection, and assessment of climate-aggravated outbreak threats.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Hub to expand its focus on preventing pandemics fuelled by climate change,” Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation said.

“With the increasing threats from climate change, we are excited to partner with The Rockefeller Foundation to usher in a new era of global collaboration in pandemic intelligence,” Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, WHO Assistant Director-General and head of the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence said.

With support from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, the WHO Pandemic Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence was established in September 2021. It has a presence in more than 150 countries and six regional offices with its headquarters in Geneva. It is a data and surveillance network which facilitates a global collaboration of partners to prepare, detect and respond to pandemic and epidemic risks. It will also develop tools and predictive models for risk analysis, and to monitor disease control measures and infodemics.

Infodemic is a blend of “information” and “epidemic” and refers to the rapid spread of both accurate and inaccurate information about a problem, such as a disease outbreak, in digital and physical environments.

The purpose of the “global collaboration of partners,” WHO says, is so countries and stakeholders can “address future pandemic and epidemic risks with better access to data, better analytical capacities, and better tools and insights for decision-making.”

WHO Pandemic Hub: The WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence Starts Up, Annual Report 2022, pg. 13

WHO’s pandemic hub website hasn’t named the partners, nor does it provide information where a list of these partners can be found. It is possible that the partners were only officially recognised on Tuesday and a list will be published in the coming days. But WHO has proved that openness and transparency, along with integrity, aren’t among its strong points.

So, as things stand, it has been decided by a small group of people at the World Health Assembly that a select group of undisclosed “partners” will have total global control over the prediction, data and information of “future pandemics.” Pandemics that could be declared at the whim of WHO’s Dictator General in the name of health, environment or climate. WHA and WHO’s partners have not been given the authority to make these decisions on behalf of the world and they have precluded the more than 8 billion people in the world from having any say.

So, who are these mysterious “partners”? Thanks to a Twitter thread by J Wilderness, we now know that The Rockefeller Foundation is one.