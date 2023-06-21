Covid Related News: There has been a cover-up of covid “vaccine” harms and media propaganda has killed millions

Geert Vanden Bossche explains that innate immunity protects unvaccinated people from covid escape variants. Conversely, a recent study concludes that those who are “up to date” with their covid injections had a higher risk of covid. That’s not all that covid vaccinated people have to contend with; a recent analysis of the original Phase 3 trial data for both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA products found a demonstrable risk of serious adverse events.

There has been a cover-up of covid injection deaths and injuries helped by the media whose propaganda has killed millions. But the mRNA fanatics are being exposed one by one and some of them are getting nervous.

For those who struggle to envisage there has been a covid conspiracy, Attorney Thomas Renz and US Senator Rand Paul discuss the origins of covid with Senator Paul calling for an “international consortium of countries” to cut gain-of-function research.

Covid Injectables

How trained-cell-based innate immunity protects the unvaccinated from covid escape variants: Trained-cell-based innate immunity provides strong sterilising immunity, so unvaccinated people are not to blame for natural immune selection and dominant propagation of continuously evolving covid-19 immune escape variants. Read more HERE.

In case you thought getting more injections was a good idea: A preprint study published last Monday titled: ‘Risk of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (covid-19) among Those Up-to-Date and Not Up-to-Date on Covid-19 Vaccination’ concludes, from an analysis of 48,344 people, that ‘those not “up-to-date” on covid vaccination had a lower risk of covid than those “up-to-date”’. Dr. Jessica Rose summarises the new study for us, read more HERE.

Pfizer knew of more than 1.6 million adverse effects from vaccine: Recently released pharmacovigilance documents by the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) indicate that Pfizer was aware of substantial adverse side effects related to its covid-19 vaccine as early as August 2022. The documents reveal a total of 1,597,673 adverse events, one-third of which were classified as serious. Read more HERE.

PANDA’s inquiry into excess deaths continues: So many papers have been published on the harms caused by the Covid injections that it is overwhelming. Pfizer was so swamped with reports of adverse events that even after hiring more staff they still found it necessary to ‘prioritise the processing of serious cases’ in order to deal with the massive workload. The worst part about all of this is that none of it should have come as a surprise. A recent analysis of the original Phase 3 trial data for both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA products found a demonstrable risk of serious adverse events. Read more HERE. See other interviews with Prof. Crispin Miller HERE.

Flashback – covid “vaccines” turn people’s bodies into spike protein factories: During a Reawaken America Tour held in Phoenix in January 2022, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny said: “The Pfizer shot because of the way they created it synthetically allows the messenger RNA to pass inside your cells and to be replicated indefinitely by the ribosomes.” You can watch the full ReAwaken America Tour Phoenix Day 1 HERE, Dr. Tenpenny’s presentation begins at timestamp 1:55:26.

Thirvetime Show: Dr. Sherrie Tenpenny|“The Pfizer shot because of the way they created it”, 15 June 2023 (6 mins)

Cover-up of covid “vaccine” deaths and injuries: Governments around the world knew the COVID generic “vaccines” were deadly, but they still aren’t sharing that information. The often-repeated phrase that the injections were “safe and effective” is an outright lie. Now we know that the governments planned extensive propaganda campaigns. Had those national government officials and representatives been forthcoming about the dangers of the covid “vaccines,” untold pain and trauma could have been avoided around the world. Read more HERE.

Corporate media lies have killed millions: Professor Mark Crispin Miller, a propaganda expert, says that just about everything concerning covid was a “propaganda masterpiece.” This masterpiece was a murder, disability and sterilisation program. “The conspiracy propaganda drive is one thing that had to have happened for the covid nightmare to be successfully realised,” he said. “We need an accounting. We need justice. This is too atrocious for words.” Read more HERE.

USA Watchdog: Lying Legacy Media Helped Murder Millions | Mark Crispin Miller, 17 June 2023 (65 mins)

The mRNA fanatics are nervous: And they should be. Joe Rogan exposed them this weekend as the cowards they are. This weekend, Joe Rogan offered to donate $100,000 to charity if Dr. Peter Hotez, a loud vaccine supporter, would debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., probably the most prominent vaccine sceptic, on his podcast. Rogan’s challenge generated national and even international attention. But Hotez wouldn’t touch it, even after other people added pledges and the charity pool rose over $1 million. Read more HERE.

Twitter thread takes Peter Hotez apart: Peter Hotez has been spreading lies from the beginning. It appears that Hotez is a conscienceless mouthpiece, who will do anything for money. it’s unsurprising that he rejects the current 1.5 million-dollar bid and refuses to debate with Robert KennedyJr. That’s because the hush money from Big Pharma is probably more generous and he knows that he stands no chance against the facts. Read more HERE or HERE.

Non-Pharmaceutical interventions

Switzerland votes to keep covid laws and vaccine passes: Often, the narrative put forth suggests that the restrictions and mandates related to covid were enforced upon citizens by their governments. This viewpoint could seemingly imply that if left to the discretion of the masses, these lockdowns, social distancing protocols, and mandatory vaccinations might never have seen the light of day. However, one nation stands as a testament against this theory: Switzerland. On Sunday, a public referendum was held to decide whether to extend some aspects of the Covid laws, including the vaccine certificates, until summer 2024. A significant majority of 61.9% voted in favour of these laws. Read more HERE.

Covid Origins

The WHO treaty and covid origins: The WHO treaty is being pushed by Klaus Schwab and Yuval Noah Harari and other sick globalist monsters. It’s all about control, they want to control global health and are pushing this with every intent for it to happen. The UK Times published an article on covid origins and what happened at the Wuhan lab weeks before covid. It regurgitates everything we’ve been putting out for the past two years, Fauci and our DOD funded gain of function research at the Wuhan lab, and EcoHealth Alliance did their bidding. We know they were creating bioweapons, and we know they’ve lied to us about everything.

Renz Law: The Who Treaty and Covid Origins, Renz Was Right Again (Part 1), 16 June 2023 (25 mins)

NIH and USAID provided $2+ million in funding to Chinese research labs: “This is very, very serious … millions of people can die from a man-made virus …There has to be a reassessment. Bill Gates has been over [to China] recently. Bill Gates is the largest funder of trying to find these viruses in remote caves and bring them to big cities … and it’s worse than that, they bring viruses that we may never interact with [ ] back to the lab [and] then they manipulate them by combining them with other viruses to create viruses that don’t exist in nature. This has largely been funded by Gill Gates, he funds the WHO more than most countries do.” – Senator Rand Paul. Read more HERE.

Fox News: Rand Paul calls for ‘international consortium of countries’ to cut gain-of-function research: ‘Very serious’,

18 June 2023 (9 mins)

