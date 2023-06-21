Toby Rogers: We have a long way to go but when we push back, we get results

Modern medicine is mired in profitable murderous lies. We live in a society where, for many people, money is truth, money is beauty, and money is love. “For some, I imagine, money is their god,” Dr. Tony Rogers thinks out loud.

“If Jesus Christ returned to Earth tomorrow the corporate media would label him a conspiracy theorist and call his teachings ‘misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation’.”

Despite all this, Dr. Rogers notes, when we push back, we get results.

By Dr. Toby Rogers

Here are my latest thinking points:

Mental capture

When someone says they are “fully vaccinated” all I hear is “fully enslaved.”

This is what’s happening

Your immune system is always fending off disease 24/7/365. Sometimes it’s little things like colds and flu. Other times it’s major threats like cancer. When you inject toxic [genetically modified organism] GMO mRNA Covid shots, your immune system becomes impaired and all sorts of threats large and small run rampant.

SSRIs continue to be a public health disaster

[SSRIs, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, are typically used as antidepressants.] Doctors who prescribe antidepressants without doing a comprehensive metabolic panel first – and understanding all of the elements therein – should lose their medical licenses and go to jail.

Modern medicine is mired in profitable murderous lies

The state of Western allopathic medicine is absolutely abysmal:

Psychiatrists know almost nothing about how the mind works.

Paediatricians have been engaged in genocide against children for 37 years.

OB-GYNs wanted a share of that cash and joined in the genocide too. [OB-GYNs are doctors who specialise in obstetrics (pregnancy) and gynaecology (female reproductive health).]

Public health is a genocidal institution.

Every year we spend hundreds of billions of dollars on “healthcare” which makes things worse. It’s astonishing how many otherwise smart people participate in these corrupt professions.

Mass poisoning is not my idea of “diversity”

The political left’s obsessive dedication to covering up toxic injury is one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen.

“All neurological injury, regardless of the cause, must be normalised and celebrated” is a crazy flex, but here we are.

The “opposition” party

Which red state will be the first to organise a Truth Commission to get to the bottom of the crimes of the Covid era? Why hasn’t every red state already done this? By empanelling a grand jury Florida Governor DeSantis is the only Republican governor who has shown courage in this regard.

Bad data with a cheery spin is the CDC’s Orwellian playbook

New MMWR report on the safety of a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna in kids under 5:

51% had a systemic reaction.

8.8% had a Grade 3 Adverse Event that prevented them from returning to school or daycare the next day. (Before Covid shots the most toxic vaccine on the market was HPV with a 5% to 7% serious adverse event rate which is absolutely insane.)

To “protect” against a virus that poses no risk to children.

“Preliminary safety findings after a third dose of covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months–5 years are similar to those after other doses.” Safety Monitoring of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Third Doses Among Children

Aged 6 Months–5 Years — United States, June 17, 2022–May 7, 2023, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, US Department of Health and Human Services/Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, 9 June 2023

Why did they write it that way? It’s technically true and incredibly dishonest. The CDC logic is that the first and second doses were incredibly toxic and the third dose was also toxic, so therefore there is no new safety signal. That’s the mindset of psychopaths, not honest scientists.

The other Moloch

We live in a society where, for many people, money is truth, money is beauty, and money is love. Those are the original lies from which spring forth so many others. For some, I imagine, money is their god. I hate the anti-intellectualism of all of it.

What drew me to the political left initially was the hope that there might be a group of people who would challenge the absurdity of turning capital into a god. What repels me from the left now is realising that they are human just like everyone else and also worship capital.

We have never been modern

If Jesus Christ returned to Earth tomorrow the corporate media would label him a conspiracy theorist and call his teachings “misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation.”

YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Etsy would ban him. The White House would say he’s a “dangerous extremist.” CIA/FBI/DHS would track his movements and develop plans to “deal with” him. The American Medical Association would call him a threat to public health. Fauci would go on MSNBC to call for his arrest.

Even after the advances of the Renaissance, the Enlightenment, and the Civil Rights movement we are right back on square one fighting against King Herod, the Pharisees, and the various Roman functionaries.

Look over there!

How the actual heck did the powers that be get so many people to obsess about CO 2 instead of the much greater threats from atrazine, bromine, fluorine, chlorine, phthalates, PCBs, RoundUp, and aluminium?

How regulatory capture leads to Genocide

A monstrous state of affairs:

All vaccines are moving toward GMO mRNA technology; and GMO mRNA does not work and is absolutely catastrophic for human health.

How did this happen?

Pharma desperately wants New and Improved – that they can sell at a higher price. Everyone knows that the regulators approve every vaccine no matter how bad the data is. Neither Pharma nor regulators care about health outcomes.

Amidst the darkness, I think Jeff Childers is right that we should focus on how far we’ve come

The war is exhausting, but we continue to land devastating blows against tyranny:

In the last six months we’ve taken out NIAID Director, Tony Fauci, CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, and “Covid Czar”, Ashish Jha.

Like a scene from a Wes Anderson movie, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has pivoted from talking about “misinformation” to talking about loneliness.

83% of Americans have rejected the bivalent clot shot. More parents are questioning childhood vaccines than ever before. Millions of families have exited the system and now homeschool.

Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens – the media personalities with the biggest audiences in America – are all on our side. Medical freedom writers make up a good portion of the top 100 newsletters on Substack. The Highwire has a bigger audience than most shows on CNN or MSNBC. For news about covid, more readers turn to The Defender than the NY Times or Washington Post. OpenVAERS gets more traffic than the original VAERS.

Two of the finest leaders in the movement to stop the iatrogenocide, Robert Kennedy, Jr. and Ron DeSantis, are running for President and both have a decent chance of being elected.

So yes, we have a long way to go. But when we push back, we get results.

Blessings to the warriors. Prayers for everyone fighting to stop the iatrogenocide. Huzzah for everyone building the alternative economy our hearts know is possible.

About the Author

Toby Rogers has a PhD in political economy from the University of Sydney, Australia. His doctoral thesis, ‘The Political Economy of Autism’, explores the regulatory history of five classes of toxicants that increase autism risk. He publishes articles on a variety of topics on his Substack page titled ‘uTobian’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.