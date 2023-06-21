The Light: Carbon dioxide has zero effect on temperatures

This month’s issue of The Light is now available worldwide to order printed copies or read online. Its 23 pages are filled with truthful reporting and a must-read for everyone to counteract propaganda espoused by the BBC.
Below is the story on the front page of the latest issue. It demolishes the climate hoax using two graphs and less than 300 words.
No climate crisis
By Andrew Foster
Carbon dioxide has zero effect on temperatures.
Climate change is a vehicle for stripping us of basic freedoms – rights such as working, travel, and public access.
Ecological responsibility on the working man is leading us away from tradition and into the hands of corporate greed. The IPCC has set out environmental targets for 30 per cent biodiversity protection by 2030.
However, planting a load of spruce trees does not equate to an actual forest, as they continue to destroy UK native species such as oak and ash.
The climate hoax is an attack on farming and food production – documentaries bemoan the methane production of cows, while the growth and transportation of soya beans destroys rainforests and requires an immense amount of water.
In terms of CO2, little is done to prevent celebrities and world leaders from flying in private jets from London to Inverness, while we must cycle to work, turn off the lights and eat bugs, while none of it makes any difference, as you can see by the graphs above.
Post-pandemic, it was said that animals returned to towns and air quality improved. This was not the case, and also the recent push for reusable plastics was ignored, as single-use plastic covid tests, gloves and masks were produced and used by billions, while again making no difference.
The idea that we are helping the Earth by staying inside and complicit is pushing the public to accept that, in order to save the world we love so much, we must completely sacrifice our freedom.
Its really a simple hoax. The UN set up the IPCC to find evidence of man made climate warming, not investigate if, but support that it does.
U.N. chief now declares fossil fuels ‘incompatible with human survival’ https://www.wnd.Com/2023/06/u-n-chief-declares-fossil-fuels-incompatible-human-survival/
This individual is the Chief of the UN, a mutual admiration club. He bases his opinion on the wildest predictions of climate scientists who are bought and owned by the UN. Of course they will feed back what ever is asked for.
Photosynthesis is recycling 100% of organic waste into food, materials and oxygen. With any component missing it fails, why therefore would sequestration of Carbon ever be promoted?
Many with a tag of scientist are employed in the carbon footprint industry and say nothing for fear of losing employment, effectively they are bought and owned. Referring to them as a consensus of scientific opinion is therefor meaningless and even dangerous.
Using the false term of Greenhouse effect is wrong, promoting by reference to the emotive false mechanism of Global Warming, and terms like back radiation to be bandied about.
The moment Infrared is tied to carbon footprints it’s a radiation mechanism. The feared Global warming crisis is impossible by this action. The spectrum of infrared and sensitivity of CO2 do not permit it.
This is not a new hypothesis but well used and worn theory in music, radio and electronics, general engineering.
It’s a simple viable explanation, born out by experiments and verified data.