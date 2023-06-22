Vaccines not only cause SADS they also cause SIDS – and have done so for decades

Once A MidWestern Doctor (“MWD”) realised the public was becoming aware of the covid-19 “vaccines” causing sudden adult death syndrome (“SADS”), MWD decided we’d reached a point where something else needed to be focused on – vaccines causing sudden infant death syndrome (“SIDS”).

By A MidWestern Doctor

This is an issue that is near and dear to my heart because the primary vaccine that is responsible for SIDS – diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (“DTP”) – caused severe brain injuries in two members of my extended family, one whom we were eventually able to treat and one who remains a developmentally disabled adult, and a moderate brain injury within my immediate family. This is relevant to SIDS because the best explanation I have found for the condition is that it results from one specific type of brain injury that happens to be fatal because the injury impairs the brain’s ability to breathe automatically.

I feel the subject of SIDS is particularly important to speak out about because while babies are conscious and often make it abundantly clear they do not want to be vaccinated again if they previously had an adverse reaction to vaccination, very few people register the infants are trying to communicate this. I hence have some sympathy for the signs not being recognised in nonverbal infants (as that’s harder to spot), but it has always deeply bothered me when they are also ignored in young children who are forcefully restrained as they plead not to be vaccinated.

A key difference between adult and childhood vaccine injuries is that while sudden cardiac deaths in athletes are impossible to ignore, and the covid vaccine-injured adults have been quite vocal in expressing what happened to them, very few people besides the parents can recognise anything ever happened to a child. When you then consider how hard it has been for the covid vaccine-injured (or killed) adults to have their stories listened to, you begin to see how much of an uphill battle is faced by the vaccine-injured children who lack a voice entirely. In many cases, once the individual grows up, they don’t even realise they experienced trauma as a child that still impacts them to this day until they start looking into why they’ve always had certain issues they can’t get rid of (e.g., a visceral phobia to needle injections).

Note: One of the common things the medical system will do is label a politically inconvenient disease (e.g., because it was caused by a toxin that was put into the environment no one wants to acknowledge) as a “syndrome.” This holds true for many of the complex illnesses patients struggle with, which I covered in THIS article about how the same playbook we saw used for SADS is used for many other illnesses.

One of the great tragedies about SIDS is that vaccines causing SIDS has been known within the vaccine safety community for decades (e.g., numerous doctors have spoken out on it countless parents have protested for it to be recognised) yet almost no one knows about it. Beyond it not being accepted by the medical community (who will be inherently close-minded towards anything challenging their mythologies), much of the general public is not aware this is an issue either.



This is incredible because there is a century of evidence showing how and why vaccines – particularly DTP – cause SIDS, including some very compelling ones from the recent lockdowns. Furthermore, many of the same issues that DTP causes in children mirror what the spike protein injections cause in adults, something which again illustrates the importance of understanding this issue.

For this reason, I put together a comprehensive article summarising that evidence (along with the common rebuttals used to dismiss it) so people could decide for themselves if an issue existed. A few weeks ago, Dr. Pierre Kory tweeted out that article and it went viral. This suggested many share my concerns on this subject, including some who had direct experience with SIDS after a vaccination:

Before COVID-19, I fully admit I'd have had difficultly believing vaccines caused sudden infant deaths or that our government would have covered up decades of evidence showing they did.



This article did a remarkable job of compiling that evidence.https://t.co/2sJ1BeyU5N — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) May 28, 2023

Unfortunately, after it went viral, I found out that it had been deleted by Medium.

A Century of Evidence that Vaccines Cause Infant Deaths, Medium

Since I presented a significant amount of evidence both that vaccines cause SIDS and that the government has silenced many parents who lost their children, it puts Medium on very shaky ground to argue their policies for deleting accounts was applicable in my situation – since by banning me, they are effectively complicit in something that does directly threaten public safety (killing babies).

[MWD gave additional detail about being censored by Medium which we haven’t included here. Please see MWD’s original article to read this detail.]

Because the Medium article was deleted, many asked me to send it to them. The full article I wrote on Substack that compiled all the evidence vaccines cause infant deaths can be viewed HERE.

Since the article is a bit long (there is a lot of evidence), Steve Kirsch asked me to summarise some of its key points. They include:

SIDS is most clearly linked to the DTP vaccine. Unmarked mass graves of orphaned babies on whom early versions of the DTP vaccines were tested in the 1930s were unearthed in 2014, which suggests the dangers of this vaccine have been known for almost a century.

Over the decades, many studies have been conducted by both the government and the pharmaceutical industry demonstrating that sudden infant deaths cluster at the time immediately following vaccination, something that could only happen if the deaths were linked to the vaccine. This clustering has also been observed within years of case reports of twins both dying shortly after DTP vaccination (events seen in both twins are typically weighed highly for determining causality) and in an extensive analysis of the VAERS data.

NICU (ICUs for infants) studies have repeatedly shown vaccinations can cause slowed heart rates and respiratory arrest, requiring rapid medical intervention (typically unavailable at home) to prevent the infant from dying. A study conducted outside the hospital also showed periodic breathing interruptions following DTP vaccination. I believe this potentially fatal side effect results from micro-strokes in the brain close to the brain centre that controls your automatic breathing.

A dose-response relationship exists between vaccination and the respiratory arrest which precedes SIDS. The NICU studies show premature infants (who, by having a smaller body weight, effectively receive a higher dose if the same vaccination is given) and infants that receive multiple vaccines simultaneously (again, a higher dose) are at a higher risk of respiratory arrest.

An English doctor who worked in the impoverished Aborigine communities in Australia observed between a 10-50% death rate in Aboriginal children (compared to 2% in the general Australian population). He traced this to vaccination in the context of malnutrition and found that much of it could be prevented by giving the children vitamin C (which he directly proved in an animal model).

Certain cases of SIDS are erroneously assumed to be due to abusive parents shaking or beating their children. Because of this, parents have been unjustly jailed for a murder they never committed.

In locations worldwide, the incidence of SIDS increased in tandem (often quite dramatically) with rising vaccination rates. Honest doctors who were in practice when this happened, have repeatedly attested to observing the link between the two.

In 1978, a hot DTP vaccine lot killed nine babies. The manufacturer decided to address this issue by issuing a policy to distribute their lots throughout the country so a hot lot could not cluster in one area and be detectable (likewise, an FDA official who inspected some of the DTP vaccines stated 15-20% of them failed inspection).

Because more and more cases of children dying soon after vaccination emerged across America in the 1980s, parents began to lobby Congress to do something about it.

In 1985, DPT, a Shot in the Dark,* was published. It showed that cases of SIDS after vaccination had been documented as early as 1933, that by the 1940s, cases of identical twins suffering SIDS after vaccination were being reported in the medical literature, and that numerous physicians had documented this correlation and unsuccessfully tried to bring it to the attention of their peers. Rather than admit there was a problem (despite many government officials knowing there was), the government covered it up over and over again. This reached the point the FDA told a DTP vaccine manufacturer that wanted to list SIDS as an adverse event from the vaccine on the package inserts not to list it.

*Note: DPT and DTP are to some extent used interchangeably.

DTP, a Shot in the Dark’s 1985 publication, gave the parents enough political clout to get the government to do something. This resulted in the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act being passed, which, had its intent been followed (which has not happened), would have significantly helped the parents of vaccine-injured children (instead, it has done the opposite). Additionally, the more harmful version of the DTP vaccine (the whole cellular one) was phased out and replaced with a not-as-harmful version (the acellular one). Unfortunately, this version is much less effective – something an anonymous federal pertussis researcher has told me is also well-known by their colleagues.

The whole cellular (and cheaper) version is still given in Africa. When its effects were studied by one of the WHO’s leading vaccine researchers, he discovered that DTP increased deaths 3.93 times in boys and 9.98 times in girls when compared to children who did not receive it. Despite this gravely concerning data, the WHO was unwilling to reconsider giving whole cellular DTP to the developing world.

The Back to Sleep campaign appears to have been an attempt to cover up DTP causing SIDS, and its adoption does not appear to correlate to SIDS rates.

When the lockdowns occurred, many in the vaccine safety movement predicted that this would cause an unprecedented drop in SIDS since children were not going in for vaccination appointments. This ended up being exactly what happened. Igor Chudov has also shown that recent declines in vaccination rates in Florida simultaneously resulted in significant declines in the infant death rate.

DTP is composed of three components. The first component is to prevent a complication of a Diphtheria infection – however, diphtheria infections are non-existent within the United States. The second component, pertussis, does not prevent one from being infected by pertussis or spreading it (outbreaks periodically happen amongst the vaccinated). Rather, it only reduces the severity of the illness. In regards to the final component, there are approximately 30 cases of tetanus a year in the United States (out of 332 million people), 2 of which will be fatal for older individuals. Beyond this being a rare condition, the benefit of the vaccine is unclear, as even with three doses, many still develop tetanus.

Note: in the same way vaccination fails to prevent the infection or transmission of covid-19, whereas early treatment typically prevents covid-19 from becoming an issue and provides long-lasting immunity, pertussis (which also has an ineffective vaccine) responds well to treatment with vitamin C. Unfortunately, much in the same way none of the early treatments for covid-19 (besides the ineffective but lucrative Paxlovid) have been considered by the medical profession, and almost no one knows about using vitamin C for pertussis.

For those wishing to learn more on any of the above points, please see the longer article that goes into more detail on each of them.

Conclusion

If you had not watched what has happened with the covid-19 vaccines, like Dr. Pierre Kory, you probably would have never believed any of the evidence I compiled could be true. I am hopeful in the near future that, groups (including Medium) who worked to cover up what has happened will be held accountable for their actions. However, as this century of malfeasance shows, unless we force the government to address it, all of it will be swept under the rug and continue for the rest of our lifetimes.



Postscript: for those wishing to learn more about this subject (e.g., evidence showing the vaccine links to SIDS beyond that covered in the longer article), please consider reading the article Steve Kirsch recently posted which compiled the evidence he has collected on this subject. Most of Kirsch’s evidence, and that provided in comments by his readers, does not overlap with what I’ve put forward – which goes to show how much evidence exists to substantiate the link between vaccination and SIDS.

About the Author

A Midwestern Doctor is a pseudonym for an American physician with multiple jobs who has always been drawn to understanding pharmaceutical injuries. He/she writes articles and posts them on a Substack titled ‘The Forgotten Side of Medicine’, which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.