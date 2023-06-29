[…] Climate Related News: Man and nature are being sacrificed on the altar of corporate greed […]

All manner of things gets blamed on the climate from famine and water shortages to wildfires. And the causes of climate change, they say, range from cocktails and beers to oil. But is it all as it seems or are officials and the corporate media lying to us while hiding truths about geoengineering and corporate greed?

Below is a collection of articles published in recent days from a variety of sources which have some connection to climate change – it’s not what you think it is.

Globalists revving up plans to engineer global famine and starvation: The global climate cult is getting ready to kick its war on food into overdrive with 13 nations – many of them major cattle and food-producing states led by the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Spain – signing onto a commitment to place farmers under new restrictions intended to reduce emissions of methane gas. Read more HERE.

England to run out of water in 25 years due to climate change and population boom: The Evening Standard reports [emphasis our own]: The head of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, is warning that England could run out of water in just 25 years. Sir James Bevan is set to announce that because of the country’s rising population, we are now in the “jaws of death” because of increased demand. [So not because of climate change then?] The population of the UK is set to rise dramatically, from about 67 million to 75 million in 2050, it is claimed, and with it will come a higher demand for water. [How much of that is due to immigration?].

By 2040, more than half of our summers are expected to be hotter than the 2003 heatwave, Sir James said, leading to more water shortages. [Aah, here’s the climate angle. Has Sir James read the latest scientific studies that predict over the next 15-20 years Europe will be getting colder or that global warming is not global as the Northern Hemisphere is cooling?]

Water shortages wouldn’t have anything to do with greed and financial collapses, would it? Yesterday it was reported that Thames Water, the largest supplier of water in the UK which serves a quarter of the population, has billions in debt and is under pressure with its boss resigning unexpectedly on Tuesday. And the UK taxpayer could be forced to bail it out. Since 2006, Thames Water has paid out at least £1.6bn in dividends to its shareholders and financial mismanagement is just one of a series of accusations levelled against the company.

How electrifying steam could cut beer’s carbon emissions: New Belgium Brewing will swap out one of the four natural-gas-powered boilers at its main brewing facility in Fort Collins, Colorado, for an electrified version designed to cut greenhouse-gas emissions. New Belgium Brewing is working with startup AtmosZero to use heat pump technology, which can be far more efficient than the kinds of boilers the sector generally uses. But… The company’s products may struggle to compete against the very low cost of natural gas-fuelled boilers. [Will it also mean Belgians will pay more for their beer as the brewery attempts to recover the cost of its new “climate-friendly” investment?]

To avoid the higher costs of electricity normally associated with electric boilers, AtmosZero’s heat pump technology uses electricity to circulate refrigerants with low boiling points through a closed loop. Read more on MIT Technology Review HERE.

The MIT article doesn’t specify which refrigerants the heat pump technology uses but this is where the climate change cult’s narrative begins to implode. In 2020 the BBC reported:

The most common type of refrigerant used to be chlorofluorocarbons, more widely known by their acronym CFCs. But after CFCs were found to be depleting the ozone layer, there was a worldwide effort to phased [sic] them out. But the effort to get rid of CFCs resulted in many chemical manufacturers choosing to replace them with two groups of chemicals with a different problem – hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs). These refrigerants break down ozone molecules far less, but are extremely potent greenhouse gases. How your fridge is heating up the planet, BBC, 8 December 2020

Climate-friendly cocktail recipes, lose the ice: Where does the idiocracy end? The gas stove debacle is another case in point. The US government wants to ban cheap sources of cooking fuel and require everyone to buy new electric stoves. This will hurt homeowners, the working poor and the middle class the most. This issue has been polarised to such an extent that common sense cannot prevail. This isn’t being spun as being about health, but rather about “climate change.” Reducing methane gas. Another climate activist’s wet dream to control the world. Yup. No ice in your manhattan and no cooking with natural gas. Read more HERE.

Tech companies think they can solve the “wildfire crisis”: Companies like Gridware are making the argument they can reduce the number of catastrophic wildfires through technology – products or services they can sell to utilities, insurance companies, or large landowners like governments or forestry companies that use internet-connected devices, supply chain management, and artificial intelligence to detect wildfires before they burn out of control. Read more HERE.

What wildfire crisis? Wildfires are a part of the natural ecosystem and were more extensive in the past. Read more HERE and HERE.

One hundred years of Man vs. Nature, geoengineering gone wrong: Jim Lee of Climate Viewer News discusses the last 100 years of geoengineering covering topics such as the extraordinary amount of cloud seeding programs throughout the Western US and its weather implications, how Russia used geoengineering to dump Chernobyl radiation over Belarus’ head and how Texas stole California’s rain in 2015. Read more HERE. Below is Part 1 of the interview. You can watch Part 2 HERE.

Reinette Senum’s Chew on This: Jim Lee of Climate Viewer Joins Reinette Senum (Pt 1),

27 June 2023 (47 mins)

Exxon and Chevron are getting sued by a county in Oregon for their role in climate change: Oregon’s Multnomah County, which includes the city of Portland, is suing major oil and coal companies along with industry groups for more than $51 billion in harms caused by extreme heat in the summer of 2021. Read more HERE.

Larry Fink “ashamed” to be part of ESG political debate: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said he’s no longer using the term “ESG” – environment, social and governance – because it is being politically “weaponised” and he’s “ashamed” to be part of the debate on the issue. In a conversation at the Aspen Ideas Festival on Sunday, Fink acknowledged that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to pull $2 billion in assets hurt his firm in 2022. Read more HERE.

Australia announces proposed legislation to establish an Orwellian Ministry of Truth: Paul Collits writes: Australia’s eSafety commissioner says Twitter has “dropped the ball” on tackling online hate, labelling the site “a bin fire” as she issued a legal notice to the social media giant demanding an explanation about what it is doing about the scourge. Perhaps not coincidentally, the week also saw the introduction of legislation by the Albanese Government that has been described as “the most dangerous proposed legislation in our nation’s history”.

The REAL “misinformation and disinformation” threat is Government sanctioned (“Safe and Effective,” Net Zero Carbon, Climate Crisis etc). Indeed, all truly harmful “misinformation and disinformation” is disseminated by captured Legacy Media in subservience to our captured Government. They both work in unison to slavishly advance the agendas imposed by a Transnational Corporatocracy that holds both these official apparatuses utterly captive. Freedom of speech is, indeed, at stake. As many have argued, freedom of speech is the first and greatest freedom. Read more HERE and HERE. Join the campaign against this anti-free speech agenda by the Australian Government HERE.

Whales die, while officials, media, and environmentalists lie: “Save the Whales” is now “sacrifice the whales” to East Coast wind turbines, and oil and gas drilling. From last December to mid-April, there were forty-one marine mammal strandings along the New Jersey shore alone. If you include New York whale strandings during that same time period, two minke whales, four more humpbacks, two sperm whales, and one unidentified whale can be added to the tally. And during the writing of this article, ten more dolphins were stranded off the New Jersey coast, with another dead female minke whale, two deceased humpbacks observed floating in New York waters, and another unidentified whale washing ashore in Hempstead on East Atlantic Beach, Long Island. People soon started questioning whether these deaths were connected to ongoing surveying activities, which use a variety of acoustic devices offshore. Read more HERE.

Featured image: Can you tax a cow’s burps? New Zealand will be the first to try, National Geographic, 18 November 2022