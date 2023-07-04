Green Murder: We have a crisis but it’s not a climate crisis

“We have a problem with a crisis. It’s not a crisis of climate. It’s a crisis of common sense. It’s a crisis of government policy. It’s a crisis of education … Green policy leads to people dying … We are killing people with green policies,” Professor Ian Plimer said.
Ian Plimer is an Australian geologist and author. He is Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences at the University of Melbourne. Last October he spoke at a Conservative Political Action Network (“CPAC”) Conference held in Sydney. He titled his speech ‘Green Murder’, the same title as his book published in 2021.
“I don’t have opinions I have demonstrable facts,” he said. “These facts are validated and these facts are repeatable.”
“No one has ever shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming. It’s never been shown. And if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions, which are natural, do not drive global warming. Game over. We are dealing with a fraud. That’s a scientific fraud from day one.
“We can show that when we had natural warming, some 650 to 6 000 years later we had an increase in carbon dioxide. It’s not carbon dioxide driving temperature, it’s the exact inverse.
“We never hear about the major greenhouse gas – which is water vapour … when we evaporate water, we need energy to do that … and when you precipitate that water – as rain, snow or ice – it gives out it actually exactly the same amount that it took up as water vapour. It is water vapour – and water, clouds, whatever form it’s in – [is] the air conditioner of our planet’s atmosphere.
“We’ve had thousands of Highly qualified imminent people predicting the end of the world. If just one of these was correct, we wouldn’t be here. So, there’s only one type of prediction you can make which is correct. And that is: if someone predicting the end of the world knocks on your door, [set] the dog onto them because you’ve got history on your side.
“We have a problem with a crisis. It’s not a crisis of climate. It’s a crisis of common sense. It’s a crisis of government policy. It’s a crisis of education … Green policy leads to people dying … We are killing people with green policies.”
It’s true that most ‘greenhouse’ gas is given off from the ocean as water vapour. I believe it’s also true that the scaremongering over global warming being caused by humans should be considered sceptically. (just like the scaremongering over covid). Clearly this is being driven by the corporate money making machine that stands to make billions and billions over it – just as they did through the jabs for covid. Creating a scare is a brilliant way to justify wholescale behaviour change that makes money.
Having said this, it is very important not to throw the baby out with the bathwater. It is indisputable that human behaviours are causing widespread and possibly irreversible damage to the planet including our use of plastic, which is now found inside human tissue. It is also found in massive qualities in the ocean and in fish and birds.
Similarly our throw away culture results in massive rubbish mountains being dumped in other countries. We are clearly contributing to deforestation, which affects the lives of those living in areas affected, including the non-human species who make forests their homes. We are also denuding the land of nutrients and turning it into desserts because of our farming policies and use of fertilisers. We are killing other speices through our use of chemicals including pesticides.
Sometimes it seems the Expose is arguing for capitalist, profiteering business as usual. Yet at the same time you are opposed to the lies and profiteering from the WHO and pharmaceutical company that resulted in wholesale loss of freedoms during covid. You cannot have it both ways. The same capitalist exploitation that lead to the lies during Covid and damage to people, is also responsible to the damage to the Earth, your home. If you care about your health and freedoms, you have to care about our damage to this Home, for the sake of greed and profit, and you have to change your behaviours and fight this exploitation of our Home’s resources.
Never trust again those who lied promoting fear of being fried in the next few years.
I start by questioning the greenhouse effect. Its nothing like any greenhouse I know, its at best a blanket and water vapour is the big one stopping frost at night.
Carbon Footprint is the emotive lie. Radiation acts by vibrating molecules to transfer energy. Only infrared photons of a shorter wave length are of the resonant frequency to warm CO2 and most have been depleted in the first 20ppm.
This explains why warming declines on a log scale as CO2 increases. So that at 340ppm the pen uni wrote it up as no measurable heating was detected
That experiment nullified the Carbon Footprint hypothesis.
On vibrations and heating, consider a microwave oven, its how they function. A greenhouse stops convection with glass.