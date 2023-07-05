Flashback: Chemtrails, vaccines and the many diseases they cause

Aerial spraying of bacterium DNA particles via chemtrails was deployed on Chinese and Korean populations in 1946. Although the bacterium can lay dormant for decades, it can be triggered by vaccines. Many veterans of the war later developed multiple sclerosis.

Besides multiple sclerosis, this bacterium has been linked to a variety of diseases including; AIDS, cancer, diabetes, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and arthritis, and is probably responsible for chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia as well.

In the 1950s, mosquitoes were tested as pathogen dispersal agents. In 1957, within a week of releasing mosquitoes in Florida, a large outbreak of chronic fatigue was reported. Many such tests have been carried out on civilians over the last 50 years.

At the end of last month, malaria was found in the US for the first time in 20 years. Five new cases of malaria – one in Texas and four in Florida – were alarming officials because they were locally acquired, meaning a mosquito in the US was carrying the parasite.

More than a year ago we published an article about British-based biotech company Oxitec planning to expand their project with the release of 2 billion genetically modified (“GM”) mosquitoes in California and the Florida Keys, and that the disturbing plan was bankrolled by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This was more recently highlighted by Chief Nerd on Twitter.

Chief Nerd on Twitter, 30 June 2023

AP News were quick to issue a “fact-check” stating that the “Bill Gates-tied mosquito project is not responsible for recent US malaria cases.” Meanwhile, Estelle Martin, an entomologist at the University of Florida who researches mosquito-borne diseases, told Vox that climate change is “definitely playing a role in vector-borne disease” throughout the US. And the New York Post noted that “a vaccine is now available.”

Gates GM mosquitoes have been dubbed “flying vaccinators.” You can find out more about “flying vaccinators” in the video below beginning at timestamp 2:00:06. Links to articles mentioned in the podcast can be found in the show notes HERE.

The Last American Vagabond: Nord Stream Sabotage, David Hamblin Arrested in Utah Child Abuse Case and

Flying Vaccinators a Reality, 29 September 2022 (2 hours 15 mins)

The article below was written 20 years ago. While reading it, keep in mind the above and the involvement of the US Department of Defence and Gates in the global covid vaccination campaign. And then ask if it is any wonder why people are deeply concerned about not only the release of GM mosquitoes but also chemtrails.

The following was an article written by Mark Owen on 12 February 2005 and republished by Conspiracy Archive on 8 January 2015. At the time Mark Owen was a freelance writer living in Toronto, Canada.

In 1946, future pharmaceutical czar George Merck reported to the US Secretary of War, that he’d managed to weaponise the toxin extracted from the Brucella bacterium and to isolate it into an indestructible crystalline form using only the DNA particles.

Aerial spraying of the crystals via chemtrails was deployed on Chinese and Korean populations during the Korean War. Many veterans of the war later developed multiple sclerosis (“MS”). The army recognised that the MS was Brucella-related and paid the veterans compensation. Although the Brucella mycoplasma can lay dormant for decades, it can be triggered by vaccines. Vaccines have been mandatory in the US military since 1911.

Besides MS, this bacterium has been linked to a variety of diseases including; AIDS, cancer, diabetes, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and arthritis. In 2000, Dr. Charles Engel of the National Institute of Health stated that the brucella mycoplasma was probably responsible for chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia as well.

In addition to the aerosol vector, mosquitoes were heavily tested as pathogen dispersal agents. In the 1950s, the Dominion Parasite Laboratory in Belleville, Canada was raising 100 million mosquitoes per month. They were then shipped to Queens University in Kingston and other facilities where they were infected with the crystalline disease agent.

A large outbreak of chronic fatigue was reported in 1957 in Punta Gorda, Florida. The previous week a huge influx of mosquitoes was reported. The National Institute of Health stated that 450 persons became ill with chronic fatigue within the month. Many such tests have been carried out on civilians over the last 50 years.

Dr. Maurice Hilleman, Merck’s current chief virologist, stated recently that the Brucella pathogen is now carried by everyone in North America and possibly the world.

In 1993, Dr. Shyh-Ching Lo, senior researcher at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology patented several virulent strains of mycoplasma. He stated in his own patents that they cause chronic fatigue syndrome. The Institute is currently reconstructing the 1918 Spanish Flu, inserting it into contemporary flu strains and enhancing its lethality. The Spanish Flu killed 675,000 Americans in the 1918-1919 interval. Many of the dead were vaccinated soldiers. Anyone born after 1918 has no immunity to the Spanish Flu.

Since 9-11 all US airports have been under military control. According to one credible source, there is a subrosa project known as ‘Cloverleaf’ that uses domestic air carriers retrofitted with special tanks to spray civilian populations with a variety of chemicals.

This retired government scientist goes on to say that reconstructed versions of the flu could be inserted into vaccines along with a more benign strain of the inoculum in order to slow the progression of its more deadly component. Chemicals in the chemtrails reported nationwide over the preceding decade, may assist the viral envelope to fuse with lung cells, guaranteeing ease of penetration and infection. People will pass along the flu to others and then start dropping like flies. This will cause a panic demand for more flu shots, thus accelerating the cycle. Persons not so inoculated will be blamed for spreading the disease.

In 2002 the Department of Health and Human Services purchased 286 million doses of vaccine from British supplier Acambis. The Washington Post reported in September of that year that the entire population of the United States could be vaccinated within 5 days.

Concomitantly, the Department drafted a law known as The Model Emergency Health Powers Act. The Act can demand that any individual be vaccinated. Failure to comply will be considered a felony.

The latest wonder cure promoted by the medical establishment is genetic vaccines. They are hailed as the last line of defence between humans and mycoplasma. But Dr. Rebecca Carley declares that the DNA components in these vaccines can be incorporated into our own DNA which in turn could cause the extinction of all (vaccinated) life on earth.

At least two dozen microbiologists around the world have died violently in the last few years. Curiously, some of them were working on DNA sequencing. The most famous was Dr. David Kelly who died in July 2003. Working for the Mossad, Kelly orchestrated the defection of Russian microbiologist Vladimir Pasechnik, who had been working on a doomsday biological weapon capable of destroying one-third of the planet’s population.

In October 2004, Dmitry Lvov, head of the Russian Virology Institute declared that up to one billion people around the world could die during the next pandemic. It would appear that the human herd is about to be culled in spectacular fashion. For whatever reasons, the dead microbiologists wouldn’t go along with the program.

In order to ensure maximum confusion, an edition of the New York Times from January 2002 reported that the US government had seen fit to declassify hundreds of germ warfare cookbooks. Although Lee Harvey Oswald’s bank account information is sealed for another 50 years, federal agencies have been routinely selling biowarfare documents to researchers through the Internet and even over the telephone.

The Times reported on the dangers of tainted vaccines as far back as February 1962. It turns out that the polio vaccines of the 1950s and 1960s were virally contaminated with diseased monkey kidney tissue, possibly accounting for the huge spike in cancer cases thereafter.

But vaccines don’t require tainted monkey tissue to be considered dangerous. The Physician’s Desk Reference for 1998 lists any number of toxic vaccine ingredients including; formaldehyde, aluminium, phenoxyethanol (antifreeze) and human diploid cells (from aborted foetal tissue).

In May of 1987, the austere Times of London reported on its front page that the smallpox vaccine administered by the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) had triggered AIDS. 100 million vaccinated Africans were at risk. Areas with the largest amount of inoculations showed the greatest concentrations of AIDS cases. Robert Gallo was quoted in the article as endorsing the figures and stating that, “AIDS researchers […] will keep their mouths shut because they are paid to do so.”

In 1992 WHO director David Heymann stated that, “The origin of AIDS is of no importance to science today.”

The Times also reported last December that Gulf War Syndrome had been positively linked to vaccines. More than 100,000 veterans currently suffer from the syndrome contracted in 1991 during Desert Storm. 20,000 veterans have died so far.

Last March, Haruna Kaita, a pharmaceutical scientist and dean of a Nigerian university took samples of the latest WHO vaccine to India for analysis. Serious contaminants were found including sterility agents.

In 1995 the Catholic charitable organization Human Life International accused the WHO of attempting population control in Africa and elsewhere. In April 2000 the Observer newspaper reported that the pharmaceutical leviathan GlaxoSmithKline sponsored experiments on children at Incarnation Children’s Center in New York City. Children as young as four were given multi-drug cocktails. In other experiments, six-month-old babies were injected with double doses of a measles vaccine. More than 100 orphans and babies were used in 36 experiments.

This sort of experimentation has occurred with increasing frequency. Last year the Environmental Protection Agency received $2.1 million from the American Chemistry Council to conduct studies on children from impoverished families in Duval County, Florida. The children will be exposed to a variety of known toxins over a two-year period. The study will determine how chemicals are absorbed, ingested and inhaled by children ranging in age from infants to 3-year-olds. For taking part in the study, families will receive $970 and a T-shirt.

What can be done

Many parents believe that they cannot enrol their children in school without having them inoculated. But vaccines have always been voluntary. Dr. Zoltan Rona says that parents must demand exemption forms from school administrators. Exemptions can be made for spiritual or religious reasons. Rona states that parents may have to insist on having a vaccination waiver or declination form, and then have it notarised in order to present to school officials.

Also, before consulting a doctor, it may be prudent to consider the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association vol. 284 July 26, 2000. Therein is stated with astonishing frankness that American medical doctors are responsible for 250,000 deaths per year. Half of these deaths are attributed to the negative effects of wrongfully prescribed drugs. Interestingly, in the opening statement of the Hippocratic Oath, doctors make a declaration to Apollo. In the Greek vernacular, the word Apollo means destroyer.

It may also be prudent to heed the advice of former National Institute of Health director James Shannon who stated, “The only safe vaccine is the one that is never used.” This advice certainly resonated with President George W. Bush. On 13 October of last year in the middle of the US Presidential debates, Bush emphatically declared, “I haven’t got a flu shot and don’t intend to.”

One month later Reuters carried a related and interesting item published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Harvard researcher Gerhard Scheuch stated that nasal inhalation of a simple saline spray can stop the flu virus and tuberculosis dead in their tracks. For reasons perhaps best known to Merck and others, this potentially life-saving information did not receive wide distribution in the popular press.