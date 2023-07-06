The Sound of Freedom: There is a global epidemic of children being abducted and trafficked

Recently, a lot is being written and said on the subject of human trafficking and modern-day slavery, particularly due to the upcoming release of the highly anticipated film ‘The Sound of Freedom’ which was set to be officially released on 4 July, exclusively in theatres, there has yet to be an online streaming release date announced.

It is arguably the most important topic that concerns us humans, for it has to do with our most precious of all, our children.

This article examines the subject, the film, and all the dark details that surround its foundations, claims, and worries.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dan Fournier

This article is structured as follows:

What is Human & Child Trafficking? Human Trafficking and Forced Labour is a multi-billion-dollar business Child Sex Trafficking Children trafficked en masse at the U.S. Border; 85,000 kids go missing The Sound of Freedom movie, officially released on 4 July 2023, Independence Day Hollywood’s Darkest Corners The Corporate Media’s attack on claims made against Hollywood, Paedophiles and Adrenochrome The CYM Corporation Leaks Tim Ballard’s Operation Underground Railroad Don’t be part of the problem, but rather part of the Solution

1. What is Human & Child Trafficking?

On a broader global scale, Human Trafficking Search (HTS) notes:

Human trafficking, trafficking in persons, and modern-day slavery are umbrella terms – often used interchangeably – that refer to the exploitation of individuals through threat or use of force, coercion, abduction, fraud, and/or deception.

HTS lists 6 main types of human trafficking:

Sex trafficking and child sex trafficking Forced labour Debt bondage Forced child labour Involuntary domestic servitude Unlawful recruitment and use of child soldiers

The International Labour Organisation (“ILO”) estimates that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally – 49.6 million people were living in modern slavery in 2021, of which 27.6 million were in forced labour and 22 million in forced marriage.

According to UNODC’s 2020 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons which is compiled using official figures from over 148 countries, one in every three victims detected is a child. Girls are mainly trafficked for sexual exploitation, while boys are used for forced labour. [source]

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline based in the United States:

Human trafficking occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or soliciting labour or services against his/her will.

There are many myths about human trafficking such as it exclusively involves transporting victims across state/provincial or national borders – which is really human smuggling.

In reality, the crime of human trafficking does not necessarily require movement. Victims can be recruited and trafficked in their own hometowns, or even their own homes.

Children are trafficked for various reasons.

According to Save the Children based in Connecticut, child trafficking refers to the exploitation of girls and boys, primarily for forced labour and sexual exploitation.

Children account for 27% of all the human trafficking victims worldwide, and two out of every three child victims are girls.

Children are often trafficked for commercial sexual exploitation or for labour, such as domestic servitude, agricultural work, factory work and mining, or they’re forced to fight in conflicts.

The most vulnerable children, particularly refugees and migrants, are often preyed upon and their hopes for an education, a better job or a better life in a new country. [source]

Save the Children provides a lot of valuable information on child trafficking, including Myths vs Facts.

Apart from sexual exploitation, trafficked children are often used for forced marriages and for forced labour (modern day slavery) with India and the Asia-Pacific region as a whole being prime locations.

War zones such as the Ukraine, areas of conflict and natural disasters also represent places where children are particularly vulnerable to abduction, sexual abuse and trafficking.

Children are also often lured and deceived online via major social networking platforms such as Facebook or TikTok, or through gaming apps which contain chat platforms. [source]

2. Human Trafficking and Forced Labour is a Multi-billion-dollar Business

Based on research from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”), human trafficking is listed as the fastest growing criminal industry in the world today, surpassing in value the illegal arms industry and only second to the drug trade. [source]

The International Labour Organisation’s (“ILO’s”) estimates profits from forced labour at US$150 billion (annually) according to the latest 2021 figures.

Sex tourism, a worldwide illicit activity that is prevalent in Southeast Asia, accounts for about $35 billion per year.

And as reporter Clayton Morris from Redacted recently noted, child sex trafficking brings in $34 billion a year in revenue. Morris emphasised that as a frame of reference, for 2023 the entire airline industry is poised to make $22 billion in worldwide revenue.

3. Child Sex Trafficking

“Sex trafficking is when an individual engages in a commercial sex act as a result of force, fraud, or coercion. If the individual is under the age of eighteen, any commercial sex act is considered trafficking even if there is no force, fraud, or coercion. Sexual exploitation occurs in various settings, including (but not limited to) brothels, strip clubs, massage parlors, on the street (sometimes coined “track”), or in private homes. Individuals can be trafficked domestically and across international borders. ” – Human Trafficking Search

According to the ILO, 6.3 million individuals are exploited for sex.

Human Trafficking Search (“HTS”) also notes that over half of all children in forced labour are in commercial sexual exploitation.

Women and children are the most common victims found to be trafficked for sex, but men and boys are also trafficked for sex. LGBT identifying individuals, especially transgender individuals, have increasingly been found to be victims of sexual exploitation.

4. Children Trafficked En Masse at the US Border; 85,000 Kids Go Missing

A US Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) whistle-blower, Tara Lee Rodas told Congress’s House Judiciary Committee on 26 April 2023 (watch from around 01:26:13 to 01:32:00) that the United States federal government has become the “middleman” in a multi-billion dollar human trafficking operation targeting unaccompanied minors at the southern border.

Tara Lee Rodas testifying before the Congress’s House Judiciary Committee on Apr 26, 2023.

Photo source: The Main Wire.

The damning testimony by Rodas who was had volunteered to help with Operation Artemis, a plan by the Biden Administration to get control of the humanitarian disaster on the US-Mexico border in 2021, provided some damaging statements about the outcomes for children in the border crisis mess.

Watch the five-minute 45-second clip from her testimony HERE, alternative video link HERE.

Migrant children from Central America take refuge from the rain in the back of a US Border Patrol vehicle in Penitas, Texas, 14 March 2021, as they await to be transported after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States. Photo source CNS photo/Adrees Latif, Reuters via CatholicPhilly.com.

According to an article from ZeroHedge, ‘Modern-Day Slave Traders’: Hawley Demands Probe Into 85,000 ‘Lost’ Migrant Children from last April, Mrs. Rodas said she had been deployed to help HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement (“ORR”) reunite Unaccompanied Children (“UACs”) with adult sponsors in the United States, stating:

I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with recruiting in home country, smuggling to the US border, and ends when ORR delivers a child to a sponsor – some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of transnational criminal organisations, some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income.

The article also noted that according to data from US Customs and Border Protection, approximately 345,000 minors have crossed into the United States unaccompanied since President Joe Biden took office, while a report from the New York Times suggests that the Department of Health and Human Services has lost contact with 85,000 of these minors. Hawley expounded [emphasis added]:

“The Biden Administration is morally responsible for their fate. The President lifted Title 42 restrictions on unaccompanied children in early 2021,” wrote Hawley in a Friday letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Reporting reveals that HHS loosened vetting processes for sponsors and retaliated against whistle-blowers who raised these concerns. As a result, thousands of children have been handed over to modern-day slave traders.”

The article further noted that in some cases, Rodas says she witnessed adult sponsors who were allowed to take in “10, 20, 30 and 40 children” without any concerns from HHS.

5. The Sound of Freedom movie, officially released on July 4, 2023, Independence Day

The Sound of Freedom is a movie based on the incredible true story of a former government agent, Tim Ballard, who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

It stars Jim Caviezel who is famous for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ. The film was directed by Alejandro Monteverde.

The Sound of Freedom is schedule for its official release on 4 July of this year, on the very fitting Independence Day.

The theatrical trailer for the film can be viewed hereunder:

“Not enough people know this problem exists.” – Jim Caviezel

Actor Jim Caviezel (left) who portrays Tim Ballard (right) in The Sound of Freedom speaking during an interview in Washington on June 21, 2023.

Image source: Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times via ZeroHedge.

Though The Sound of Freedom film was completed nearly four years ago in 2019, it is only now being released, most likely due to the dark and pervasive nature of child abuse in the Hollywood movie industry.

Disney, who purchased and owns 20th Century Fox shelved the movie for two years, and both Netflix and Amazon passed on distributing it. The film is now distributed by Angel Studios.

Since filming Sound of Freedom, Jim Caviezel has become very outspoken and very involved in the cause of bringing light on the darkness of child sex trafficking.

Jim Caviezel on the extent of this underreported evil

Via a tweet from Truth Justice titled ‘Adrenochroming Our Children’ from 25 May 2023 (archived HERE) with a whopping 4.5 million views, Jim Caviezel elaborates on the sheer magnitude of child trafficking, also touching upon what is adrenochrome and how it comes into play with the lucrative slave trade.

ADRENOCHROMING OUR CHILDREN: Millions of innocent children are trafficked every year for sex slavery, rape, torture and Adrenochrome. Elite Pedophile bloodlines who rule our world control the child sex trafficking rings worldwide. Many famous people are involved in this evil.… pic.twitter.com/ieRl1fx8EH — Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) May 25, 2023

For those unfamiliar, adrenochrome (site entry archived HERE) is a chemical compound formed by the oxidation of adrenaline.

The tweet from above refers to “adrenochroming of children” which is the practice of terrorising a child to the point which significantly increases their level of adrenaline in their blood stream at which point they are killed and the adrenochrome is collected from their body; adrenochrome can then be sold in the black market at “exorbitant prices.”

It is also claimed that those who consume the adrenochrome – it is unclear by which method – receive a high, not dissimilar to that of a psychedelic drug such as mescaline.

While conspiratorial accounts claim that adrenochrome is sought by and used by paedophile elites, the controversy nevertheless merits a more objective examination along with much needed research and scientific study.

On a related note, adrenochrome is sometimes represented symbolically as a white rabbit since its chemical compound resembles the furry animal. As such, claims have been made that paedophile elites or those who consume adrenochrome secretly flaunt their devious tendencies through white rabbit symbolism.

In separate tweets, Truth Justice also explains how ‘Paedophiles Rule Our World’ (archived HERE) citing a former high-level United Nations insider turned whistle-blower this author reported on in a previous post, as well as another tweet about how 8 million children per year go missing – almost the equivalent of the entire population of Austria (archived HERE).

These tweets have a combined 12 million views between them which clearly demonstrates the public’s interest in this grave matter of concern.

6. Hollywood’s Darkest Corners

Long time film actor, producer, and director Mel Gibson, who also directed Jim Caviezel in the global hit ‘The Passion of the Christ’, has been a harsh critic of Hollywood – which he sometimes refers to as Hollyweird – during interviews.

According to a November 2017 report by investigative reporter Baxter Dmitry from the now shut down website YourNewsWire.com, Gibson made some pretty heavy claims about Hollywood, including the following:

Hollywood studios are “drenched in the blood of innocent children”



The consumption of “baby blood is so popular in Hollywood that it basically operates as a currency of its own.”



Hollywood elites are an “enemy of mankind continually acting contrary to our best interests” and “breaking every God given taboo known to man, including the sanctity of children.” “It’s an open secret in Hollywood. These people have their own religious and spiritual teachings and their own social and moral frameworks. They have their sacred texts – they are sick, believe me – and they couldn’t be more at odds with what America stands for.”

Gibson also said at the time, in late 2017, that after being blacklisted by Hollywood, he had been working on his own projects outside of the system.

He added that “Hollywood is institutionalised paedophilia” and that they are “using and abusing kids,” adding [with emphasis added]:

They harvest the blood of children. They eat their flesh. They believe this gives them life force. If the child was suffering in body and psyche before it died, they believe this gives them extra life force.



There is a creative and loving force inside most of us that guides us through life. These people don’t have this. For them it’s the opposite.



Hollywood is drenched in the blood of innocent children. For a long time, all the references to paedophilia and cannibalism were symbolic or allusive. But I was personally introduced to the practice in the early 2000s. I can talk about this now because these people, the execs, they’re dead now.



The blood of a sexually abused infant is considered highly “enriched” and is highly prized. The money changing hands, the favours, the kickbacks – you have no idea.



It’s a dark, multidimensional occult art and practice, used by secret societies in the last few hundred years for social programming and mind control, and raised to a zenith by Hollywood in America in our era.

Eating the flesh of children?

The claim, as outlandish as it may seem, does have precedent.

SGT Report has been reporting on such horrific occurrences involving babies and children in Hampstead, United Kingdom. Watch the following video titled ‘Children of Darkness’ from around the 07:56 mark until 10:48 were a police investigator interrogates child witnesses that describe such horrors they have witnessed first-hand.

SGT Report: Children of Darkness (21 mins)

James Woods, a long-time actor who has also been critical of the Hollywood establishment for several years now echoes Gibson’s sentiments about the extent of the evil in Tinseltown, particularly in a 6 June 2023 (now deleted) tweet, as was reported by Breitbart (archived HERE):

The 1998 film ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’ (archived HERE) starring Johnny Depp, Benicio del Toro, and Tony Maguire which was written by Hunter S. Thompson depicted the use of adrenochrome as a recreational drug substance.

Movie Clips: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (10/10) Movie CLIP – Too Much Adrenochrome (1998) (3 mins)

Hunter S. Thompson, who committed suicide on 20 February 2005 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, will be referenced once more later in this article.

In recent years, Gibson has been attacked by the Hollywood establishment for daring to talk about paedophilia and the other evils present in the entertainment capital.

Three weeks ago, reporter Clayton Morris from Redacted made a video predicting that Mel Gibson would increasingly be attacked by the corporate media for speaking out about Hollywood and the broader subject of child sex trafficking.

Redacted: Mel Gibson about to expose all of them, 8 June 2023 (17 mins)

More recently, the aforementioned Tim Ballard confirmed that he collaborated with Gibson in producing and making a four-part docuseries which focuses on worldwide child sex trafficking, including what is occurring in the midst and chaos of the war in the Ukraine.

On 29 June, The Gateway Pundit further confirmed how Mel Gibson actually had a big role to play in The Sound of Freedom. The article added that in an interview with former US Congressman Devin Nunes who is currently the CEO of the social media platform Truth Social, Jim Caviezel even stated that Gibson had also “saved thousands of children’s lives.”

“One of the most disturbing problems in our world today is human trafficking and particularly the trafficking of children. Our future is our children. Now the first step in eradicating this crime is awareness. Go see Sound of Freedom,” the Gateway Pundit article printed, quoting Gibson.

A video of Gibson speaking these words can still be seen via the Gateway Pundit article, and the original tweet by Jack Posobiec can be viewed HERE (author note: Jack Posobiec’s entire Twitter account was frozen on 1 July but is accessible as of 2 July; it is unclear/unconfirmed as to whether the nature of this tweet and video contributed to that freezing by Twitter.)

7. The Corporate Media’s Attack on Claims Made Against Hollywood, Paedophiles and Adrenochrome

As had been anticipated by reporter Clayton Morris from Redacted, there has been significant pushback from the fact-checking community towards Gibson’s claims, both leading up to the release of the film and previously.

On the same day, 7 June 2023, Newsweek published a piece titled ‘Is Mel Gibson Making a Documentary on Child Sex Trafficking? What We Know’ which provides a lot of information including their own claim that a spokesperson for Gibson “denied claims he’d ever made such comments,” yet they failed to provide the name of that spokesperson; one would think that if they had an official communication by a spokesperson, they would have cited their name since in media relations, it is the norm for a spokesperson to provide their name when they respond in an official capacity.

Reuters’ own Fact Checking outfit ‘Reuters Fact Check’ did the same thing in their 26 October 2022 post titled ‘Fact Check-Fabricated quote about child sacrifice falsely attributed to Mel Gibson’. In the post, the outfit wrote: “A spokesperson for Gibson told Reuters that the actor had never said or written such a statement, nor anything similar,” yet once more they failed to include the name of the spokesperson.

A 31 July 2020 article by Wired titled ‘The Dark Virality of a Hollywood Blood-Harvesting Conspiracy’ also weighs in on the bloody matters along with Pizzagate – an alleged paedophile ring scandal (archived HERE) that emerged in March 2016 when personal emails from John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, had some of his communications leaked by Wikileaks which revealed damaging information.

John Podesta, along with his brother Tony, have been criticised for their rather sick taste in art which depicts tortured and bloody children – the “artwork” is too graphic and disturbing to be posted in this article hence this author has refrained from doing so. Some have claimed that one of the boys depicted in one artwork could be Anderson Cooper, the famous anchor from CNN who is connected to the elite Vanderbilt family.

Lead Stories also ran a fact check article on the same date as Wired titled ‘Fact Check: Adrenochrome Is NOT Obtained From Adrenal Glands Of Living Children Or Used In Satanic Rituals By The Elite’ which mostly focuses on the use of adrenochrome as a recreational drug and for some clinical uses, along with a dismissal on how they can be used by the elites in certain rituals, specifically Satanic Ritual Abuse (“SRA”). The article states that “factual accounts of satanic abuse are surprisingly hard to prove.” In addition, they claimed to have contacted the FBI regarding a famous 1992 report ‘Investigators Guide to Allegations of “Ritual” Child Abuse’, which declared there was “little evidence to corroborate thousands of claims of satanic child abuse” despite the US Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (“OJP”) confirming that “evidence increasingly shows SRA exists” in their 1995 publication ‘Satanic Ritual Abuse: Principles of Treatment’. Moreover, there exist plenty more case work and documents that attest to the existence of SRA, including an extensive report on the subject (archived HERE).

HowStuffWorks also touched upon the subject of adrenochrome in a 14 December 2022 post labelled ‘Untangling the Conspiracy Theories Around Adrenochrome’.

Most of the articles dismiss all the allegations about adrenochrome as foolish conspiracy theories and QAnon rubbish.

Apart from the so-called fact-checking units findings referenced above which mostly dismiss any possible negative use surrounding adrenochrome, even academia has weighed in on the matter.

McGill University, considered one of the top universities in Canada, posted an article titled ‘QAnon’s Adrenochrome Quackery’ in their ‘Pseudoscience’ category. The article, written by Joe Schwarcz PhD mostly focuses on QAnon and Hunter S. Thompson and even indirectly refers to the Pizzagate scandal, but fails to consider or objectively inquire about any possibility that adrenochrome could be collected or used under more nefarious circumstances.

8. The CYM Corporation Leaks

Some highly revealing documents surrounding what appears to be a very extensive child-trafficking operation have surfaced in 2021.

They appear to be a leak from an insider called Steffi – mostly likely a pseudonym to protect that individual’s identity.

These documents can be viewed or downloaded from different archive sites. There appears to have been two main dumps, but one site has split them up into 9 parts.

Here are the first two main documents:

1st dump of a 30-page document containing:

– an introductory letter (in German),

– names of child victims,

– information regarding the operations of an outfit called CYM Corporation which seems to be heavily focused on the production of adrenochrome sourced by the blood of these child victims.

– URL: https://web.archive.org/web/20200924225717/https://site-891171.mozfiles.com/files/891171/Adrenochrome04082020.pdf; 2nd dump of a 48-page document containing:

– “Disposal Report” (disposing of dead bodies),

– United States Army Special Medical Corps / Detention Centres’ Personnel information (with photos, job descriptions, locations, performance ratings, etc.),

– a satellite picture of a disposal site that is described as inadequately concealed.

– URL: https://ia801702.us.archive.org/17/items/docs-15-08-2020/Docs_15_08_2020.pdf

Other documents will be listed a bit further below. But first, it is worthwhile to have a look at the introductory/cover letter (in German) from the first document.

The letter seems addressed to a person named Dirk Schäferwith the address Eichhorster Weg 44, 13435 Berlin (Germany).

Here is a Google-translated English version from the original German:

Dear Mr. Schäfer,



I send you the photocopies + printouts because I’m scared!!! I have a USB stick ordered from Amazon and received it last week. A stick was opened packaging and were also data on it (PDF texts). Since I wanted to send the stick back but thought no, first look exactly what that is.



I can’t read English very well, but from what I understand, it’s a list of abductees children! They’ll probably be caught and exploited, it’s terribly sad. A company CYM runs camps and evaluates children. They offer that, the adrenochrome and sell it the!!! Disposal means to dispose of! It’s many hundreds of pages and I can only give you a few express. There are also lists of adult names and photos! I believe that are the people who keep the children captive.



I can’t find anyone here who believes me, everyone says you’re crazy. But that’s true, that says “Q” too. So I come to you, Mr. Schäfer, on your side, you represent them Truth from Q. Would also like to write to Mr. Trump but the post will controlled. Guess that’s not the case in Germany.



Can’t send an email because I’m frankly scared now, these are terrible killers who torture small children as Q also writes. I’ve been reading about Q for a long time.



Please find ways to post this publicly on your blog or one website. After the names, etc., I looked a few times (not all!!!) and the companies act so serious. Can you give Mr. Trump the list, hopefully he’ll clear it out their suffering!!!



I’m really scared and in case the letter is intercepted, you can can’t find my name because my son is also the same age as these poor children.



I wish them strength and thank them very much



Steffi



(if you want me to send more then I have to be careful! Write on yours hominibus website for example Steffi get in touch, then I can see it and answer!!!)

It is unclear who exactly Mr. Schäfer is, but he is likely some kind of German investigator, journalist, or someone who could examine and investigate the contents of the documents.

The sender, Steffi, seems to have received the documents by mistake – strangely from an Amazon delivery. And Steffi also refers to Q which some view as a kind of Psy-Op whilst others think it is a legitimate source who frequently leaks damning information and clues about deep corruption.

The reader may immediately think that given the mention of Q, this could also be a Psy-Op (Psychological Operation) by an intelligence or military outfit. But a particular lady who has conducted an initial forensic investigation into the data and information found in the documents presents some pretty compelling reasons as to why it seems to be genuine, the real deal.

Before sharing her analysis, the reader can view or obtain the remaining documents via the website ‘CovidTruths.co.uk – Adrenochrome Data Dump Child Trafficking (Files 1 to 9)’ and here are the specific documents that follow the two listed earlier in this section:

While the following 2-hour video about adrenochrome seems to contain some unfounded allegations about possible culprits involved in the crimes surrounding their production and use, the part that has the woman describing her analysis and research appears quite convincing. It is subtitled ‘Adrenochrome Harvesting is REAL’ and can be viewed from the 00:20:54 mark until the 1:08:45 mark. The reader is strongly encouraged to listen to this eye-opening analysis which unveils the breadth and scope of this alleged child-trafficking and adrenochrome harvesting operation by this obscure entity called CYM Corporation. A link to the raw video can be found HERE.

While the segment is somewhat long and best viewed in its entirety, here are some key highlights and observations about this very disturbing operation as per the source documents leaked, starting with the first.

A key observation the lady analyst makes is that the documents, which appear date mostly from 2020 to 2021, are typed as with a typewriter. She makes the observation that the same letters appear slightly different which would further substantiate the use of typewriters to fill-in the data. Moreover, she contends that the reason for those having created them by use of typewriters was that to enter this data and information in such manner would leave no “digital paper trail” – which could be hacked or accessed electronically; this contention would make total sense given its highly disturbing and highly-criminal nature.

About 13 pages of the first document are labelled ‘Inmate Report’ and lists the identities of hundreds of children including their full name, birth date, country of origin, blood type, time in custody (in months), “ Adrenochrome Quality” (ranging from A++ to B- and O), current detention location (seemingly to be specific facilities, some which are actual military camps), their “Due To Disposal” date (i.e., the schedule date they are to be killed), whether they are suicidal or not, “Daily Quota” (presumably an average of their daily extracted adrenochrome in mg), and their “Inmate ID.”

Adrenochrome Quality” (ranging from A++ to B- and O), current detention location (seemingly to be specific facilities, some which are actual military camps), their “Due To Disposal” date (i.e., the schedule date they are to be killed), whether they are suicidal or not, “Daily Quota” (presumably an average of their daily extracted adrenochrome in mg), and their “Inmate ID.” The victims appear to come mainly from four countries: the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Page 14 of the first document provides a “Production Report” (for raw adrenochrome) for the “Main Detention Centres” which includes the total number of inmates by country for each centre, the total production of [extracted] adrenochrome (in mg), along with the average age of the inmates (victims) which figures at mostly 8 to 9 years of age.

Pages 15 to 30 are single sheets on company letterheadwith the logo at the top left which says: “CYM.”in large letters with a logo of what appears to be a blood drop followed by the text “The Cym. Caring Corp. Caring Is Youth. Youth Is Money. Money Is Freedom.” The top-right of the letterhead includes “Adrenochrome” in large font size. All letters are labelled and dated “New York, July 5 th , 2020”and are basically production reports for adrenochrome which include price lists, quality, minimum order quantities, and price in $US per mg.

, 2020”and are basically production reports for adrenochrome which include price lists, quality, minimum order quantities, and price in $US per mg. These letters have “C.S. Yorington, CEO and Founder of CYM.” after the end salutation followed by the address of the business entity in the footer area which reads “The CYM. Corporation HQ: 725 5th Ave., New York, NY 10022, United States of America, Office 292 Deliveries: 200 Forbes St #200, Annapolis, MD214, United States of America.” The footer also states: “CYM. ® is a Registered Trademark, Register No.: 5475570.” The lady analysts shows in the video that the address on 5th avenue leads to the famous Trump Tower, but notes that right across the street there is an Abercrombie & Fitch store which is an apparent front for possible child trafficking and is more likely the office’s location. Using Google Maps, the second address which appears to be for [adrenochrome] “Deliveries” in Maryland on Forbes St points to the following area that appears to be a paediatrics centre adjacent to a family dental centre:

After giving information about the registered trademark from the letterhead of the 1st leaked document set, the lady analyst goes over the pages of the second leaked document.

The first page of this second leaked document begins with a very disturbing [summary] “Disposal Report” for “Main Detention Centers” with figures for each quarter of 2019, totalling 392 dead youths. This is followed by 8 pages of the names and details of the specific victims.

Pages 10 to 17 are headlined “United States Army Special Medical Corps” and appear torank the performance of “Detention CentrePersonnel” on a rating scale with the Centre Name (Location/Camp name), and Rank of each employee. The formatting grid is a bit obscure and not entirely decipherable, notes the lady analyst. She remarks some camp names from these pages, such as Camp Callen, Camp Stoneman, Fort Ord, and Fort Tejon – former military bases which are no longer supposed to be in operation, but could be purposed for these nefarious activities.

Pages 18 to 39 consist of notices of “Promotion” for 22 employees (all “Wardens”) based at various detention centres. Each sheet has the job description, rank, photograph, and other details of each warden. At the end of each sheet, it states “Please note that the next recommendation should be made five years after this employee was actually promoted. Suggest these to” followed by a name of a person and address (presumably of specific camps/detention centres). All are signed “John Halstead.” There is also a round image seal on the bottom-right of each page which reads “100% Pure Natural,” likely referring to the quality of their adrenochrome product.

Pages 40 to 47 list data for each employee, including their full names and dates of birth, among other details.

Here is a sample screenshot of the first warden named Lance R. Walls which figures in the leaked document:

The lady analyst ponders whether these people really do exist and if so, how they are able to perform such heinous work.

It is quite plausible that aliases may have been used for these CYM employees.

The next document begins with a short letter addressed to the same Dirk Schäfer in Berlin. In the letter, the leaker, Steffi, appears baffled and can’t understand why nobody is helping these children, also contending that Schäfer knows all the perpetrators – which could suggest he is in high-level German intelligence. Steffi also says that the “faces can be seen on the web,” possibly implying the faces of the wardens. The leaker then makes the plea “Can’t anyone warn the parents?” And near the end states “What happens to me then it goes to the Russian Embassy in Berlin!”

The document is followed by large tables stretching from 2007 to 2019 with financial amounts priced in euros. The lady analysts says that these amounts represent significant amounts in the millions of euros.

The analyst continues with her analysis of the other documents which include pages upon pages of data, tables, and copious amounts of information. Many codes are included in the documents which attests to how the CYM organisation handles its affairs, she notes before stating that she thinks it is a deliberate – rather than accidental – leak done by “somebody who wants to expose this.”

Other documents reveal data and operations for Germany and the United Kingdom.

One of these documents reveals a shipping document for adrenochrome from CYM Deutschland to the UK’s official Health Ministry [emphasis added in red]:

The document states “Invoice to follow,” which presumes that this is the delivery for the sale of adrenochrome to the UK’s Health Ministry.

Since adrenochrome does not seem to be used for specific medical treatment of human patients, nor is it even listed on the UK’s National Health Service (“NHS”) website, it remains rather odd why they would want to purchase it.

The address provided in the shipping document – 39 Victoria Street, London, SW1H 0EU, United Kingdom – does indeed lead to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Displaying pages from other documents, the analyst shows some that contain codes for various product purchases for the operation such as body ventilation systems, body armour, X-ray security products.

Cross-checking some of the codes led her to find one of notable interest. This was for equipment related to the Iraq War as was previously leaked by Wikileaks in reference to shipments from military units, specifically HHC 336 Trans Group (WSXVAA). She is not sure why this came up.

She looked at other product items in the list from the leaked documents which included medical bags. Other printouts from the leaks included product sheets from a Made-in-China website which appears to be a wholesale supplier website similar to Alibaba.

Sheets for some rather strange products included a ‘Plasma Torch Head’ (as if to burn things), hand sanitisers, and medical body bags (for dead persons).

Another peculiar one was a product – “an agent used to seize blood flow from an open wound” she described while showing a screenshot of the identical product from the Made-in-China website (see the following one for reference).

The last set of documents the lady analyst describes are perhaps even more disturbing, for they have to do with “Hunting Parties” of children inmates.

The analyst shows and comments on this very disturbing file which is split into two parts: “The CYM Hunting Schedule” which lists hunting locations in states across the US (15 pages long) followed by the “Hunting List” of each child victim’s full name, location (state and city), birth date, blood type, Inmate ID, anddate of capture(all from 2021).

In the first screenshot image above from the leaked document, there appears the first of 15 pages of planned hunting parties by location (cities with zip codes) for the first four months of 2021 which total 588 in all.

The second screenshot shows the first of 10 pages of the list of children that are set up for execution in these hunting locations with some as young as 6 or 7 years of age.

“The elite like to order specific children that have a specific look or age, or sex that they like to have participate in these hunting parties,” the analyst explains in the video after stating that to them,“these children have no value and are disposed this way,”adding:

“No matter how disturbing this is, we need to bring it to the light.”

She then pleads the viewing audience to download and share these files fare and wide to bring awareness.

While such kinds of human hunting parties may seem as fictitious as those portrayed in The Hunger Games young adult book and 2012 movie of the same name, as well as in the 1932 film The Most Dangerous Game, such a “sport” has existed in the annals of history.

The Hunger Games Official Trailer – Movie (2012) (3 mins)

While nobody in their right mind would ever admit to participating in such events, American journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson once obscurely alluded to the sport during an interview with talk show host David Letterman back in November of 1988.

Jerkylfish: Hunter S. Thompson on Letterman, 25 November 1988 (8 mins)

For more concrete evidence that the elite like to kill or sacrifice humans, look no further than the admission of former high-level elite banker Ronald Bernard, now turned whistle-blower.

Once Bernard had attained a very high level in the global banking industry, he was invited to a “special party” in which he could perform a child sacrifice. That was the turning point for him. Watch the following short segment from a longer interview when he breaks down describing the horror of being invited to such an event:

Werner Fraanje: Ronald Bernard on child sacrifices and abuse, 4 November 2017 (4 mins)

You can watch the first full interview with Bernard HERE.

It remains to be seen whether the information provided in the CYM Corporation leak will lead to substantive findings and whether it was/is indeed a genuine operation.

9. Tim Ballard’s Operation Underground Railroad

The aforementioned Tim Ballard whose real life bravery has been depicted in the film The Sound of Freedom founded the non-profit Operation Underground Railroad, abbreviated O.U.R. (website https://ourrescue.org/) which is an anti-sex trafficking organisation.

“We exist to rescue children from sex trafficking and sexual exploitation,” explains its ‘About Us’ page.

The organisation is not limited to rescuing child victims, or survivors of trafficking, but also to help them receive much needed after care and trying to match them with caring families.

O.U.R. is on different social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

There aren’t that many organisations of this scope and nature. Without a doubt, they can use more exposure and the reader is very much invited to take part in ensuring that this outfit gains more attention and grows in size and scope to rescue more missing and exploited children that are suffering tremendous pains in some dark places.

10. Don’t be Part of the Problem, but Rather Part of the Solution

The above quote from Martin Luther King Jr. is quite fitting given the heavy topic at hand.

While the subject of human trafficking, and child-sex trafficking in particular is seemingly too dark to contemplate or even acknowledge as existing, it is our obligation and duty as a human species to protect our precious children from the evil of predators who merely wish to abuse and discard them.

Ignoring the problem or pretending it doesn’t exist will not make it go away.

It is quite easy to just say that this is “not of my concern” and that it “only happens to others.” That is foolish. Every single day children are abducted, abused, and murdered. The next one could be yours.

We need to not only look out for our own offspring, but also those of our neighbours and even those of strangers.

This requires first being cognisant and alert about the problem.

Signs are all around us, including what is communicated – directly or indirectly – by our children and others.

The covid-19 pandemic brought about a significant increase in psychological abuse perpetrated on our children during harsh measures such as school closures and isolation in the form of lockdowns. This has further exposed children to online predators, for parents would often just seek to tend to their own work duties.

So, what can you, the reader, do to help be part of the solution rather than completely passive and indifferent (part of the problem)?

If you have children of your own, there are two principal things you can do. First, have better Situational Awareness (i.e., really paying attention to your immediate surroundings) especially when you are out in crowded public places and while travelling with your children. It only takes a few seconds for a predator to kidnap a child.

Second, take a more serious interest in their lives, whom they associate and interact with – especially online and using smart devices and apps.

Many child predators lurk on social media websites such as Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Discord among others, to connect with children. So, be particularly vigilant with how your children are using these platforms and whom they are interacting with. Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) has primer course on online safety.

Get more intimately familiar and involved with what is actually happening in your child or teen’s school. What are they being taught – particularly in regard to sexual education and gender ideologyand transgenderism? What kind of materials and books are they using in their classes? Inquire as to whether any type of grooming is taking place by teachers, counsellors, or even administrators.

Get involved in your community. Find out what resources are available in your community which promotes the protection of children and where to report a missing child – should you ever have the horror of it happening to you.

If you see something abusive or highly suspicious happening to a child or teen, pay attention and call 911 (for Americans) if you judge it favourable. It’s better to make a mistake than to have foregone an opportunity to make a difference.

You can report tips about possible abductions, kidnappings, or runaways to various hotlines. Dialing 911is the easiest and fastest way.

In the United States you can report trafficking incidents, consult The National Human Trafficking Hotline website for related resources.

There is also a CyberTipline by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children which is a place to report incidents of child sexual exploitation.

HHS also has a document titled Child Victims of Human Trafficking which contains telephone numbers and resources.

Save the Children also has some resources on how you can help and get involved.

In Canada, MissingKids.ca is a missing children resource centre and they have a sister site for the province of Quebec. You can consult records of missing children, learn about resources, and also learn how to donate, volunteer, or learn how to organise events.

“In Canada, a toy has multiple regulations to keep kids safe, while social media has zero,” states the Canadian Centre for Child Protection before asking “Why aren’t children protected online like they are offline?” Their post titled ‘Reports of online sexual luring of Canadian kids up 815% in five years’, Cybertip.ca data shows attests to the scope of the growing problem along with other online harms. Thankfully, the outfit offers Online Safety Resources as well as a cybertip.ca tipline for reporting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children on the internet.

Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), also lists several ways in which you can join the fight, including donating to their outfit to make a difference, even by purchasing products at their store.

Help support survivors. There are many ways this can be done ranging from donating to recovery centres to adopting a child.

Go see the movie The Sound of Freedom.

Share this article with others.

And most importantly, don’t forget about all this in a few days. Keep at it!

God’s Children are not for sale.

This article is also published in:

About the Author

Dan Fournier is a Canadian freelance investigative journalist. The areas he focuses on include financial markets and cryptos, geopolitics, and Canadian affairs. He publishes articles on his Substack page titled ‘Dan Fournier’s Inconvenient Truths’ which you can follow and subscribe to HERE. Most articles are free, but please support his work by considering a paid subscription to his Substack and following his Twitter.