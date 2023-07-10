Have you ever wondered why the sky is full of chemtrails?

The UN was told in 2007 that chemtrails trap warmth and create global warming – helping to convince the nutters that climate change is real.
The chemtrails are also killing trees and poisoning drinking water with aluminium, barium, strontium, magnesium, calcium and manganese.
And I doubt if the chemtrails are doing much good to insects and crops.
And could they be causing asthma and other respiratory problems? I suspect so. The chemtrails are creating huge dust clouds. It is why the sky is so often cloudy. People are being made ill. And drug companies are making ever more money by selling their drugs.
Now we know why our skies are constantly crisscrossed with chemtrails. There is always a reason. The globalist conspirators are evil in a way most people cannot even imagine.
The above was written by Dr. Vernon Coleman. Read his book ‘They want your money and your life’ for more revelations about the future they have in store for us.
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
WE URGENTLY NEED YOUR HELP…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Categories: Breaking News, World News
Make money by creating an easy and quick strategy to work part time and get extra 30k or more on the internet. (y6 I earned 30,485 in my overtime in the previous month and am extremely happy with this work now. You can try this now by:-
Details Are Here.… https://GetDreamJobs1.blogspot.com
Humanity is under attack and we get people leaving messages like this.
What chance do we have?
Moderators are supposed to move this crap asap.