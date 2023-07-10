Glastonbury resident schools Council on Agenda 2030

“This has got nothing to do with being green. It’s big business, it’s massive business,” Sandi Adams told Glastonbury Town Council. “You think it’s a green agenda to [ ] save the planet. It is not. It was implemented at the Earth Summit in 1992 by a bunch of oil billionaires – crooks.”

Sandi Adams has been researching Agenda 21 for the past 15 years. In March she attended a meeting of the Glastonbury Town Council to school them about the global agenda that encompasses 15-minute cities and low-emission zones.

Before Adams spoke, Jon Cousins, the Mayor and one of Glastonbury’s Green Councillors, stated: “As far as this council is concerned, we’re not doing 15-minute cities … We represent the people of Glastonbury. If the people of Glastonbury don’t want 15-minute cities then we represent that, don’t we? That’s what we’re here for right?”

“It’s great that I couldn’t find anything in Mendip District Council about 15-minute cities,” Adams said. “But it’s important that we know about them and it’s important that we know about the low emission zones.” And indeed, it is. Because the adoption by one village, town or city has an impact that reaches far beyond that particular location. Not only that, 15-minute prisons are part of a much larger plan to enslave us.

“Basically … the whole 15-minute city ideology; it’s not a grassroots initiative, it’s actually a global initiative and it was brought in by Boris Johnson, Michael Bloomberg and Carlos Moreno in 2004 under the C40 cities international organisation of which Sadiq Khan is now the chairman.

“[It is] a top-down global plan under Agenda 21/2030 to really roll out the 17 Sustainable [Development] Goals under ‘net zero’. And I know that all the Green people here are comfortable with net zero – but if you understood the longer-term implications of net zero … I’ve given you all the ‘Absolute Zero’ document. I hope you’ll read it because that coloured bit shows you what is to be achieved by 2030. And that means no flying out of the UK no ships out of the UK no cars at all and no, you know, all wood burners to be ripped out of every home and every gas appliance will be ripped out of every home by 2025.

“Now that is a government document, UK Fires’ Absolute Zero, and this is where we’re heading for in net zero. We will literally be imprisoned on our own Island. This is what this top-down global control is all about. You think it’s a green agenda to [ ] save the planet, it is not. It was implemented at the Earth Summit in 1992 by a bunch of oil billionaires – crooks.”

“What’s coming,” Adams said, “ is a ‘Zero Trust’ world.” The digital ID is coming as a way for the Government to have all your data in one place. “They’re bringing this in by December this year,” she said. “And then they want the CDBCs after that, the central bank digital currencies.”

“A Zero Trust world means that you will not be able … to open your computer or any other [device], you won’t be able to access your bank account, your health records, anything or even go to a hospital without your digital ID. Your digital ID will be unlocked by your facial recognition.

“This has got nothing to do with being green. It’s big business, it’s massive business.”

Sandi Adams speaks at Glastonbury Town Council re: 15 Minute Cities March 2023 (11 mins)

Watch the full Glastonbury Town Council Meeting held on 14 March 2023 HERE. Sandi Adams speaks between timestamps 27:22 to 38:40.

The First Global Revolution,

A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome, 1991 pg.115

UK Fires is a research programme sponsored by the UK Government to “develop a future Industrial Strategy that’s compatible with zero emissions.” Not “net zero” emissions but “zero” – absolute zero, the title of a report they published in 2019.

It’s worth noting from the outset that one of the authors of the report is UK Fires Project Director Julian Allwood. He was also a Lead Author of the 5th Assessment Report of the United Nations (“UN”) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPCC”). As Adams noted in her speech to the Glastonbury Town Council, the IPCC was set up after the 1992 Earth Summit to skew data – this was exposed in 2009 in what became known as Climategate.

Absolute Zero, UK Fires, 29 November 2019

In its report, UK Fires claims: “Industry is the most challenging sector for climate mitigation … . UK Fires is therefore working towards an industrial renaissance in the UK, with high-value climate-safe UK businesses delivering goods and services compatible with the UK’s legal commitment to zero emissions.” However, further into the report it refutes industry’s contribution to “emissions” and thus the very reason for UK Fires’ existence:

In reality, most UK cuts in emissions have been as a result of Mrs Thatcher’s decision to switch from coal to gas fired electricity and to allow UK heavy industry to close. Apart from planting more trees, we don’t have any short-term options to remove emissions from the atmosphere, and even a massive expansion in forestry would have only a small effect compared to today’s emissions. Furthermore, shutting factories in the UK doesn’t make any change to global emissions, and may make them worse if we import goods from countries with less efficient processes. [Emphasis our own] Absolute Zero, UK Fires, 29 November 2019, pg. 5

So, it seems the report is not about “an industrial renaissance” and we can conclude that UK Fires’ purpose is simply to find a way for the UK government to comply with its “legal commitment.”

Who is the UK Government legally committed to?

“In her last significant act as Prime Minister, Theresa May changed the UK’s Climate Change Act to commit us to eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions in the UK by 2050,” the report states.

The Climate Change Act was adopted in 2008. It was the first of this kind in the world. In 2019, the headline target of the Act was amended to reflect the government’s net-zero ambition. Originally, the Act committed the UK to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050, compared to 1990 levels. In 2021, the government adopted the sixth carbon budget (2033–37) to cut emissions – including international aviation and shipping emissions – by 78% by 2035.

On 29 July 2021, the European Climate Law came into force, writing into law the goal set out in the European Green Deal. The words describing the European Climate Law are very similar to those relating to the UK Climate Change Act. The European Commission states the law sets targets of “achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050” and “reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.”

That similar wording and goals are reverberating around the world is no coincidence. These are the goals of the UN Net Zero Coalition which states that “emissions need to be reduced by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050,” in accordance with the Paris Agreement. The UN notes that more than 70 countries have set a net-zero target, more than 3,000 businesses and financial institutions are working to reduce their emissions, and more than 1000 cities, over 1000 educational institutions and over 400 financial institutions have joined the ‘Race to Zero’.

Ultimately, therefore, the UK government’s “legal commitment” as noted by UK Fires is with the UN, a non-governmental organisation which is controlled by oligarchs. Recognition of the UK government’s contract with UK citizens is noticeably absent. Apparently, UK Fires does not realise that the UK government cannot do anything, legally or otherwise, without consent from the public.

If not industry, what is the UK government reducing to zero?

According to UK Fires, shutting factories in the UK doesn’t make any change to global emissions. So, what do they suggest reducing to zero? If you look at the graphic from its ‘Absolute Zero’ report it becomes clear that it is activities that affect the public the most that they plan to reduce to zero, particularly activities that involve aviation and shipping.

Absolute Zero, UK Fires, 29 November 2019, pg.7

After destroying the airline and shipping industries by 2050, the report states that beyond 2050 “electric planes may ­fly with synthetic fuel once there are excess non-emitting electricity supplies” and “some naval ships operate with onboard nuclear power and new storage options may allow electric power.” Really?!

“We welcome contributions and comments,” the authors of ‘Absolute Zero’ wrote. “Please contact us via info@ukfires.org if you found this report useful.” Tempting, very tempting.