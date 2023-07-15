A brief history of secret US military experiments leading to epidemics

Last year a Twitter user posted a thread about the history of the US military conducting biowarfare experiments in heavily populated areas of the US. The experiments involved tests introducing “innocuous organisms” into ventilating systems, subway systems, and water supply systems. Aerosol test attacks were also made both from ships lying offshore and from aeroplanes flying over the United States.

The Twitter thread below links these experiments to subsequent influenza outbreaks which, of course, led to mass vaccination programmes.

The following are two Twitter threads posted by Agent131711 on 4 and 5 November 2022. You can read the first thread on Twitter HERE or on the Threadreader App HERE and the second thread on Twitter HERE. Where Agent131711 has used images of resources in her threads we have provided the text.

The Shocking, Insane History of The Military Secretly Spraying Viruses and Human Experimentation

For people who don’t like to read threads; I made this video aligning the CDC’s “50 years of Vaccine Progress” timeline with known military spraying experiments and disease outbreaks:

This is some pretty wild stuff. I do realise that (supposedly) there were flu epidemics prior to the 1900s, however, they were not declared “epidemics” until the 1900s. Additionally, the “evidence” of these supposed epidemics of the 1800s is sketchy, at best.

Tori Detroit: Secret History|Military Spraying the Flu, RULE 23 & BIO WAR on Citizens, 12 November 2022 (17 mins)

[As noted in the video above, Agent131711 recommends reading two books: ‘Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans’ (2001) by Jonathan D. Moreno and ‘Clouds of Secrecy: The Army’s Germ Warfare Tests Over Populated Areas’ (1988) by Leonard A. Cole. Agent131711’s Twitter threads are based on the first book as well as referenced online resources.]

By 1974, three out of every four drugs had been tested on prisoners. In fact, drug makers build labs right next to the prisons for ease of access.

After Nuremberg, America was the only Western country that maintained an extensive program of prison experiments. By 1974 about three-quarters of all approved drugs in the United States had gone through prison research, and several drug companies built state-of-the-art facilities adjacent to prisons. Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans, Jonathan D. Moreno, 2001, pg. 272

The military chose to conduct “biowarfare” experiments on heavily populated areas without the knowledge of citizens. This included contaminating the water supply and spraying toxins into the air.

The committee proposed to undertake projects of vulnerability tests on “ventilating systems, subway systems, and water supply systems with innocuous organisms.” According to a report to Congress nearly three decades later, “open-air testing of infectious biological agents was considered essential to an ultimate understanding of BW potentialities because of the many unknown factors affecting the degradation of microorganisms in the atmosphere.” [Emphasis added.] Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans, Jonathan D. Moreno, 2001, pg. 274

At least 200 known times, the military sprayed “materials” from planes (as well as spraying from off-shore ships) to see how far they could get it to spread. They claim the “material” was harmless, however …

Test attacks have been made both from ships lying offshore and from planes flying over the continental United States. These tests, in which a harmless tracer material was used, proved that coverage up to several thousand square miles could be achieved, with the population being wholly unaware that the attack had occurred. During the period 1949 to 1969 more than two hundred open-air tests of U.S. vulnerability to biological warfare attacks took place. Sites for these tests included Panama City, Florida; Washington National Airport, Washington, D.C.; Oahu, Hawaii; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and St. Louis, Missouri. The substances used in these tests were Bacillus globigii, Serratia marcescens, Aspergillus fumigatus, and zinc cadmium sulfide. [Emphasis added.] Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans, Jonathan D. Moreno, 2001, pg. 275

In the year following the “tests” pneumonia cases tripled and a flu epidemic broke out. As you will learn below, it is this flu epidemic that changed history.

The year after the test, 1953, there was a flu epidemic. Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans, Jonathan D. Moreno, 2001, pg. 279

This new flu epidemic consisted of a new, deadly strain, never seen before. But thankfully, only 7 years earlier, the very first flu vaccine ever was given the green light to be injected into humans.

1945: Inactivated influenza vaccine is licensed for use in civilians. Influenza Historic Timeline, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

This new flu vaccine was created using bird eggs. Specifically, chicken, which is quite interesting because …

1940s: Thomas Francis, Jr., MD and Jonas Salk, MD serve as lead researchers at the University of Michigan to develop the first inactivated flu vaccine with support from the U.S. Army. Their vaccine uses fertilized chicken eggs in a method that is still used to produce most flu vaccines today. The Army is involved with this research because of their experience with troop loss from flu illness and deaths during WWI. This original vaccine only includes an inactivated influenza A virus. Influenza Historic Timeline, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

Within 2 years a new pandemic, called “H2N2” appeared. The cause of this pandemic was birds.

In February 1957, a new influenza A (H2N2) virus emerged in East Asia, triggering a pandemic (“Asian Flu”). This H2N2 virus was comprised of three different genes from an H2N2 virus that originated from an avian influenza A virus, including the H2 hemagglutinin and the N2 neuraminidase genes. 1957-1958 Pandemic (H2N2 virus), Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

The 1957-1958 pandemic was caused by the H2N2 virus, which originated from a bird influenza virus. This pandemic was called the Asian flu, as Singapore and Hong Kong were the first places to report infections. It killed 1.1 million people globally. Deaths in the U.S. totalled 116,000 people. Bird Flu, Cleveland Clinic

Then, less than 3 years later, after over 1.1 million people died from the H2N2 pandemic, the Surgeon General began recommending annual flu vaccines. As the uptake of the flu vaccine increased, so did disease, epidemics, and pandemics.

Within 2 years of the H2N2 breakout, another new strain of flu appeared, H3N2 (also caused by birds). H3N2 was followed up by H1N1, also known as “Swine flu.”

The terror of these flus led to 25% of the USA population getting vaccinated in only 10 months.

1968: A new H3N2 influenza virus emerges to trigger another pandemic, resulting in roughly 100,000 deaths in the U.S. and 1 million worldwide. Most of those deaths are in people 65 and older. H3N2 viruses circulating today are descendants of the H3N2 virus that emerges in 1968. 1970s: An H1N1 (swine flu) outbreak among recruits at Fort Dix leads to a vaccination program to prevent a pandemic. Within 10 months, roughly 25% of the US population is vaccinated (48 million people), about twice the level needed to provide coverage for the at-risk population. Cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurologic condition that in rare instances has been associated with vaccination, among vaccine recipients appeared to be in excess of what was expected, so officials determine the vaccination program should be halted. Influenza Historic Timeline, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

It was around this time that the first major court case against the military spraying experiments made it to the judge, where the citizens were ruled against and the case was dismissed.

The court hearing the case found that the government properly exercised its discretion to choose both the site for the attack and the bacteria to be used in the attack, and the case was dismissed. New York City was also the site of biological warfare field testing, in June 1966. Without the knowledge of the local civilians or public health authorities, the Army introduced Bacillus globigii into New York City subway tunnels and from mid-Manhattan streets. Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans, Jonathan D. Moreno, 2001, pg. 276

By the 1990s, due to ongoing outbreaks, the VFC (Vaccines For Children) program was established. This federally funded program makes vaccines “free” to children. The CDC is the main buyer. They then act as a distributor.

The Vaccines For Children (VFC) program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of inability to pay. The CDC buys vaccines at a discounted rate for distribution to registered VFC providers. Vaccines For Children (VFC) Program, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

1999: With outbreaks raging, the WHO establishes a surveillance program and is now intermingled with vaccine production and distribution as well as emergency preparedness.

1999: A pandemic planning framework is published by WHO emphasising the need to enhance influenza surveillance, vaccine production and distribution, antiviral drugs, influenza research and emergency preparedness 1999: The neuraminidase inhibitors oseltamivir (Tamiflu®) and zanamivir (Relenza®) are licensed to treat influenza infection. Influenza Historic Timeline, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

And that is a brief history of secret military experiments leading to a pandemic.

Rule 23(d) History: The FDA, No-consent Vaccines and Weapons of Mass Destruction

In the early 1990s, at the Pentagon’s request, the Department of Defence received special permission from the FDA to begin using unapproved drugs (vaccines) without consent.

The relative lack of experience with these medicines under battlefield conditions, and the fact that the Department of Defence received special permission from the FDA to use these “unapproved drugs” without getting informed consent, made it appear that the soldiers were being used as guinea pigs. [Emphasis added.] Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans, Jonathan D. Moreno, 2001, pg. 316

The reason for this approval is, allegedly, military intel claimed Saddam Hussein had developed chemical and biological agents therefore, they claimed, there was no time to properly test the experimental vaccines which were still in the “investigational” phase.

In order to ignore the proper approval process, the FDA created “Rule 23(d)”, which allowed this new, untested, “therapeutic” vaccine to bypass required testing steps. But, since they claimed it was an “emergency”, the rules were changed.

§ 50.23 Exception from general requirements. (d) (1) Under 10 U.S.C. 1107(f) the President may waive the prior consent requirement for the administration of an investigational new drug to a member of the armed forces in connection with the member’s participation in a particular military operation … 21 CFR § 50.23 – Exception from general requirements, Cornell Law School

Rule 23(d) simply requires the Commissioner to “consider,” essentially, if the potential protection gained from the untested injection outweighs the potential risk. However, without testing, there was little evidence to sway the consideration in either direction.

In response, the FDA adopted Rule 23(d), which created an exception to its regulations, allowing the commissioner to waive the consent requirement for those combat situations in which consent is “not feasible.” The rule does require the commissioner to consider whatever evidence there is about the safety and effectiveness of the drug, the context in which it is to be used, the type of condition it is intended to treat or prevent, and the nature of the information to be provided the recipients concerning risks and benefits of taking the drugs. Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans, Jonathan D. Moreno, 2001, pg. 317

So, it was approved because, although untested, these vaccines were deemed “safe and effective”. However, nothing thus far has explained the reason for “consent” needing to be waived. Here is the Pentagon’s explanation.

But even if all who took any of the drugs were truly acting voluntarily, it is not at all clear that the compounds met the first condition on the informed-consent waiver, that they were considered to be “safe and effective.” Some observers have said that PB [pyridostigmine bromide] can cause neurologic problems when taken under highly stressful conditions. [Emphasis added.] Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans, Jonathan D. Moreno, 2001, pg. 318

The Pentagon claimed that “asking a soldier for consent was representing a lack of respect for persons who wear the uniform.” Essentially, all patients should put blind trust into all doctors, because, in theory, the doctor knows better than a layman.

They also argued that, for example, if a war photographer photographed a soldier’s loading and using weapons, it’s simply not feasible to track down each soldier to get written consent.

After the experimental injections had been administered, it was realised that basically no records were kept, therefore making the success or failure of the vaccines completely unknown. Later it was discovered that records were also intentionally “lost” or destroyed.

Beyond the rough sense of how many took the drugs, few records were kept, which nullified an opportunity to learn something from the experience. Worse, when veterans started having medical problems it turned out that there were no records of who actually took the drugs and under what conditions. [Emphasis added.] Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans, Jonathan D. Moreno, 2001, pg. 316

As of 2022, although amendments have been made to Rule 23, it appears to have little change. Although informed consent is now law, Rule 23 still allows for a lengthy list of exceptions, including:

Not enough time to get consent

The situation is deemed to be an emergency

Under 10 U.S.C. 1107(f), the President can waive consent

The reward seems to outweigh the risk

*And more. Full text: CFR – Code of Federal Regulations Title 21

When all is said and done, it turns out that Hussein’s chemical weapons (“weapons of mass destruction”) disappeared because, according to the UN, he “destroyed all evidence.”

Saddam quickly realised he had under-estimated the resolve of the UN. At this point, in the summer of 1991, he took a disastrous decision – to unilaterally destroy the remaining chemical weapons and ballistic missiles and all of his biological weapons. Anxious to destroy evidence that this undeclared weaponry had ever existed, the regime also destroyed vast amounts of paperwork. Iraqi Presidential Advisor Amir Hamudi Hasan Al Sa’adi later told the Americans this decision was as catastrophic in its consequences for Iraq as the invasion of Kuwait. What Did Happen to Saddam’s WMD? History Today, 12 July 2016

In fact, he even destroyed his ballistic missiles, then he destroyed 100% of documents associated with all of these weapons, therefore, the evidence vanished completely. [Curious.]

Although the weapons of mass destruction vanished, over 20 years later, the United States Military Rule 23(d) remains. See how that worked out? An emergency disappeared but the action taken remains.

Featured image: Operation Ranch Hand during the Vietnam War, Key Military, 3 October 2019