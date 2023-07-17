Agent Zelensky: A documentary on how the Puppet President of Ukraine rose to power

As a former intelligence officer, Scott Ritter wondered why no one had done an investigation about Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine.

“His rise to power, in my opinion, represents an incredible manipulation of world opinion that will go down in history as a classic case study in social psychological engineering: an ordinary comedian who came to power because he promised a long-awaited peace, who then dragged his fellow citizens into a bloody war that can only be described as a massacre.”

Scott Ritter is a former Marine intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union, implementing arms control agreements, and on the staff of General Norman Schwartzkopf during the Gulf War, where he played a critical role in the hunt for Iraqi SCUD missiles.

With the help of colleagues and experts with first-hand insights into Zelensky, Ritter has poured over documents and video to produce a two-part film that captures this investigation.

In the first episode, he answers the question about Zelensky’s improbable rise to power, and how the Ukrainian President accumulated his vast wealth, a sum that has only become larger since the war with Russia began. “And, perhaps most importantly, why I decided to call this film ‘Agent Zelensky’.”

Click HERE to watch this video on Rumble without restrictions.

US Tour of Duty: A Scott Ritter Investigation: Agent Zelensky – Part 1 (36 mins)

Featured image: Volodymyr Zelensky played Ukraine’s president on TV. Now it’s a reality, CNN, 21 April 2019

