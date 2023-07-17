Climategate 3.0: Hero speaks and releases a new cache of emails proving Climate Change Fraud

In 2009, emails were leaked from the University of East Anglia’s Climatic Research Unit. This was referred to as Climategate. In 2011, in what was referred to as Climategate 2, nearly two years after similar emails ignited the Climategate scandal, a second batch of 5,000 emails were leaked. In 2013, a third batch of emails was released in what was referred to as Climategate 3. With the release of the third batch of emails, the leaker revealed his motives for doing so.

“The hero who leaked the Climategate and Climategate II emails has revealed his motives – and released to selected climate science bloggers the password to further emails for them to assess. This may lead to more revelations of the group thinking, bullying and manipulation of evidence than were exposed by the original leaking of emails of the scientists most involved in devising the great warming scare,” Andrew Bolt wrote in Herald Sun’s blogs.

As Climate Depot noted in 2019 – ten years after and despite corporate media’s best efforts to ignore and bury the revelations – scientists faithful to their calling and disciplines can only shudder at what Climategate revealed. Those who subverted the scientific method were not fringe players but at the pinnacle. They were doing the archetypal studies “proving” catastrophic human-caused catastrophic warming and shaping the content and messaging in the six-yearly reports of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPCC”).

The following are extracts from the email forwarded to Bishop Hill from someone who identified as “FOIA.” The email was published on 13 March 2013. Read the full email HERE.

Releasing the encrypted archive was a mere practicality. I didn’t want to keep the emails lying around.

I prepared CG1 & 2 alone. Even skimming through all 220.000 emails would have taken several more months of work in an increasingly unfavourable environment.

Dumping them all into the public domain would be the last resort. Majority of the emails are irrelevant, some of them probably sensitive and socially damaging.

To get the remaining scientifically (or otherwise) relevant emails out, I ask you to pass this on to any motivated and responsible individuals who could volunteer some time to sift through the material for eventual release.

I don’t expect these remaining emails to hold big surprises. Yet it’s possible that the most important pieces are among them. Nobody on the planet has held the archive in plaintext since CG2.

That’s right; no conspiracy, no paid hackers, no Big Oil. The Republicans didn’t plot this. USA politics is alien to me, neither am I from the UK. There is life outside the Anglo-American sphere.

If someone is still wondering why anyone would take these risks, or sees only a breach of privacy here, a few words…

The first glimpses I got behind the scenes did little to garner my trust in the state of climate science – on the contrary. I found myself in front of a choice that just might have a global impact.

Briefly put, when I had to balance the interests of my own safety, privacy\career of a few scientists, and the well-being of billions of people living in the coming several decades, the first two weren’t the decisive concern.

It was me or nobody, now or never. Combination of several rather improbable prerequisites just wouldn’t occur again for anyone else in the foreseeable future. The circus was about to arrive in Copenhagen. Later on, it could be too late.

Most would agree that climate science has already directed where humanity puts its capability, innovation, mental and material “might.” The scale will grow ever grander in the coming decades if things go according to script. We’re dealing with $trillions and potentially drastic influence on practically everyone.

We can’t pour trillions in this massive hole-digging-and-filling-up endeavour and pretend it’s not away from something and someone else.

If the economy of a region, a country, a city, etc. deteriorates, what happens among the poorest? Does that usually improve their prospects? No, they will take the hardest hit. No amount of magical climate thinking can turn this one upside-down.

It’s easy for many of us in the western world to accept a tiny green inconvenience and then wallow in that righteous feeling, surrounded by our “clean” technology and energy that is only slightly more expensive if adequately subsidised.

Those millions and billions already struggling with malnutrition, sickness, violence, illiteracy, etc. don’t have that luxury. The price of “climate protection” with its cumulative and collateral effects is bound to destroy and debilitate in great numbers, for decades and generations.

Even if I have it all wrong and these scientists had some good reason to mislead us (instead of making a strong case with real data) I think disseminating the truth is still the safest bet by far.

Featured image: David Cameron and Prince Charles attended the historic 2015 Paris climate change conference with 150 world leaders. Cameron committed Britain to an EU-Wide emission cut as a result. And Charles, writing in this paper last month, stated there was no pause in global warming, influenced by the flawed NOAA paper that made this claim. Source: How world leaders were duped into investing billions over manipulated global warming data, Daily Mail, 17 September 2017

