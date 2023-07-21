Climate engineering is already having severe negative impacts on our weather, food supplies, biodiversity and health

US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently interviewed Dane Wigington, founder of Geoengineering Watch, about climate engineering and its hidden role in climate change.

According to Wigington, geoengineering projects of various kinds are already having severe impacts on weather patterns, our ability to grow food, biodiversity and human health.

The White House is considering a plan to block sunlight from hitting the surface of the earth in a bid to halt global warming, a process known as solar radiation modification (“SRM”). A supercomputer called Derecho is analysing the effects of solar geoengineering to help climate scientists decide whether SRM will be a good idea.

Intentional climate engineering or geoengineering – including solar dimming – has been going on for more than 70 years.

Is Climate Engineering Real?

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

8 June 2023 (60 mins)

In the video above, US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. interviews Dane Wigington, founder of GeoengineeringWatch.org, about climate engineering and its hidden role in climate change. Wigington also produced the documentary ‘The Dimming’.

While Wigington has tried to raise awareness about the reality of climate engineering for the last two decades, his work is now gaining traction after the White House announced it’s backing a plan to block sunlight in a climate engineering effort.

White House Considers Measure to Block Sunlight

As reported by the Daily Mail, July 1, 2023:1

The White House has opened the door to an audacious plan to block sunlight from hitting the surface of the Earth in a bid to halt global warming. Despite some scientists warning the effort could have untold side effects from altering the chemical makeup of the atmosphere, President Joe Biden’s administration has admitted they’re open to the idea, which has never been attempted before. In a report2 released Friday by the White House, officials suggested limiting sunlight to rapidly cool the planet, a process known as solar radiation modification (SRM) … The report noted several ways authorities could look to achieve SRM, all of which come with potentially devastating consequences if they backfire … undertaking the mammoth task could have severe ramifications for weather patterns and food supplies, which would in turn impact biodiversity, geopolitics, and health.

Policymakers in the European Union recently called for an international assessment of geoengineering risks, noting that:3

These technologies introduce new risks to people and ecosystems, while they could also increase power imbalances between nations, spark conflicts and raises a myriad of ethical, legal, governance and political issues.

Supercomputer to Determine Effects

According to Scientific American, a supercomputer called Derecho will help climate scientists decide whether to block the sun:4

A new supercomputer for climate research will help scientists study the effects of solar geoengineering, a controversial idea for cooling the planet by redirecting the sun’s rays. The machine, named Derecho, began operating this month at the National Centre for Atmospheric Research and will allow scientists to run more detailed weather models for research on solar geoengineering, said Kristen Rasmussen, a climate scientist at Colorado State University who is studying how human-made aerosols, which can be used to deflect sunlight, could affect rainfall patterns. Because Derecho is three and a half times faster than the previous NCAR supercomputer, her team can run more detailed models to show how regional changes to rainfall can be caused by the release of aerosols, adding to scientists’ understanding of the risks from solar geoengineering … The machine will also be used to study other issues related to climate change.

Geoengineering is the Biggest Contributor to Climate Change

According to Wigington, there’s plenty of evidence showing that geoengineering projects of various kinds are already having severe impacts on weather patterns, our ability to grow food, biodiversity and human health.

Intentional geoengineering – including solar dimming – has been going on for more than 70 years and has exponentially expanded in more recent years. A geoengineering map,5 created by the ETC Group and the Heinrich Boell Foundation, shows how geoengineering projects have expanded from some 300 in 2012 to more than 1,700 in 2023.

This includes carbon capture/removal, solar radiation reduction and a variety of weather modification projects worldwide. Not surprisingly, Bill Gates has been funding geoengineering for a long time. Broadly, geoengineering programs were initially implemented after World War II, starting in the polar regions.

For years, anyone who said that geoengineering and weather modification were being used was labelled a tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist. As it turns out, it was true all along, and with the White House report just released, mainstream naysayers are suddenly admitting it as well.

What they’re not readily admitting, however, is that a) geoengineering is as dangerous as climate change itself, and b) that geoengineering is responsible for the most catastrophic changes in our climate.

As noted by Wigington, the globalist power structures that now claim we need to use geoengineering to solve climate change were the ones responsible for creating that climate change in the first place with their geoengineering. According to Wigington, the state of our global climate is “even worse than we’re being told,” and climate engineering is “fuelling that process.”

In other words, the globalist cabal is trying to convince us that the cause of the problem is the solution, all while pinning the blame for climate change on regular people who drive cars to work and eat meat.

Are Chemtrails Real?

One geoengineering technique used across the world involves the dispersion of chemicals and metals into the atmosphere, a practice colloquially referred to as chemtrailling.

A key difference between regular condensation trails from aircraft and particulate trails, or chemtrails, is that condensation trails evaporate rather quickly. They will not block 80% to 90% of solar uptake and create global dimming as chemtrails do.

The persistent lines you see in the sky that very slowly disperse, creating a muddy, hazy “film” across the entire sky are NOT condensation trails. They are particulate trails, or “chemtrails.” The particles dispersed in the air column are further manipulated via radio frequency transmissions.

The Alaskan installation known as HAARP6 is but one facility involved. There are dozens of other large, ground-based facilities just like it around the globe. Smaller networks and NEXRAD radar stations located in urban areas around the world are also employed. All these networks are used to manipulate the particles dispersed via “chemtrails” in the atmosphere.

What Are They Spraying into the Atmosphere?

One of the key ingredients in these particulate trails is nanosized aluminium, which is neurotoxic to animals and humans. Aluminium also kills the root systems of plants and trees, as well as the soil microbiome. It also alters soil pH, which makes it harder for some crops to grow. One of the reasons aluminium is used is because it has high reflectivity, so sunlight bounces off it.

According to Wigington, climate engineers have stated they’re depositing tens of millions of tons of aluminium nanoparticles into the atmosphere annually as part of ongoing solar radiation management programs – “with no consideration for the consequences whatsoever.”

Laboratory tests conducted by Geoengineering Watch also show the presence of barium, strontium, titanium, manganese, polymer fibres, surfactant chemicals, and graphene in these particulate trails, as well as in rain.

While all these ingredients are studied for their effectiveness in geoengineering, no research is being done to ascertain what the health effects might be on populations, vegetation and wildlife below.

Wigington also warns that these aerosol sprays can be used to disperse bioweapons and may have been used for this purpose already. He cites a Washington Post article that noted the US Army conducted 239 open-air germ warfare tests on the US population between 1949 and 1969 alone.7

Where Are the Whistle-blowers?

According to Wigington, we have evidence that commercial airlines began to be used for particulate release operations in 2002 when restrictions on passenger luggage were implemented. That’s not to say that pilots or airline employees know what’s going on, but some airliners are equipped with nozzles and tanks for this purpose.

Kennedy points out that thousands of people must have been read into programmes of this magnitude, so how come there are so few whistle-blowers? According to Wigington, those in the know are all under gag order.8 This includes weathermen. Secrecy is also upheld through massive compartmentalisation.

Still, we know weather modification and geoengineering is real. Not only can we see it in the sky and measure the toxic particles in the aerosol and on the ground, but we also have patents describing these processes.

According to Wigington, the US government owns many of the primary ones. Others are held by defence contractors like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, which also do all the weather modelling for the US national weather service.9

He suggests the reason weathermen can predict an area will have partial sun seven days in advance is because we don’t have natural weather anymore. We have programmed weather. And the reason Raytheon and Lockheed oversee weather modelling is that they’re also neck-deep in weather modification and need to maintain control of the narrative.

We Face Abrupt Climate Collapse

According to Wigington, what we face is far worse than climate change. Due to the geoengineering already conducted, what we’re facing is an abrupt climate collapse,10,11 due to the many feedback mechanisms triggered. The particulates dispersed during these geoengineering events “shred” the ozone layer. As a result, UV-C rays are now hitting the surface of the planet.

Other ramifications of geoengineering that are currently observable also include global dimming (chemtrails reduce solar radiation by 80% to 90%), global stilling (reduced wind flow), a reduction in precipitation and protracted droughts, a 90% reduction in plankton, and toxic geoengineering elements being found on the ground and in rainwater.

Moreover, while global cooling is the stated aim of most of these geoengineering programmes, as the planet warms, the laws of physics state you need more precipitation to cool it, not less, because the atmosphere carries more moisture as the temperature rises.

To cool the planet, you need to create more rain, but these programs have resulted in less rain, and the reason for the reduction in rainfall is due to the particulates in the atmosphere. In addition to deflecting heat from the outside, these particles also trap heat down below, making the overall heating of the planet massively worse.

Is combating global warming really the endgame, or is that just a convenient cover story for a far more reckless goal? And if so, what might that goal be?

One might be that they’re trying to hide the severity of the damage that their geoengineering has already done. Another might be to control populations and governments, using weather as a weapon. It might also be for communication enhancement purposes, as the atmosphere is being made more electrically conductive by these particles.

Signs and Symptoms of Geoengineering

At the end of the interview, Kennedy asks Wigington what kinds of things in everyday life that people should look for if they’re looking for evidence of geoengineering. One major one is the destruction of forests, as root systems die off due to aluminium loading.

Home gardeners, especially if you’ve been doing it for a decade or longer, may notice that fruits and vegetables don’t grow nearly as well as they used to. Not only are soil microbiomes being decimated and soil pH altered, but the air is also being altered.

The particles in the atmosphere create vapour pressure deficit (“VPD”), they lower the rH of the air, which is like the pH of soil. If there’s not enough humidity, trees and plants shut down their respiratory system (stomata).

Stomata are involved in the exchange of carbon dioxide and water between plants and the atmosphere. So, when VPD happens, the plants and trees stop taking up carbon dioxide and they no longer release oxygen.

As a result, forests cease being carbon sinks and become carbon sources. Eventually, without respiration, the plants and trees die off. Increased UV radiation also damages plants, causing leaf scorch.

Geoengineering Won’t Fix the Climate Crisis

At the end of March 2023, a new study came out debunking the idea that short-term solar dimming might be a viable way for world governments to meet their climate targets. Scientific American reported on the study, noting:12

A controversial idea for cooling the earth’s climate through artificial means would likely require a much longer global commitment than policymakers and the public understand, according to a recent study13 that raises new questions about the potential for using solar geoengineering. If world leaders decide to use solar geoengineering to meet international climate goals, they could be locked into it for a century or more … Geoengineering is “often communicated as temporary, a stopgap measure – so it implies being relatively short, and short in the sense of a couple of decades,” said lead study author Susanne Baur, a doctoral candidate at the European Centre for Research and Advanced Training in Scientific Computation in France. “And so, when we started looking at these pathways, and we extrapolated them a bit longer, we saw that in many cases, it’s actually not that short.” The public may not realise the scope of a commitment solar geoengineering – or its risks, including the need for long-term international cooperation. “If we have to keep up a system like this for such a long time, that just increases the possibility of something bad happening,” Baur said.

In a nutshell, the study argues that once you begin solar geoengineering, you can’t stop until or unless enough carbon has been eliminated from the atmosphere to lower the earth’s temperature below a certain threshold.

If there’s too much carbon left, then a sudden halt to the geoengineering could skyrocket, resulting in “termination shock,” a concept that describes a sudden, drastic elevation in global temperatures that life on earth doesn’t have time to adapt to. In other words, it could result in a global extinction event.

Dane Wigington: The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary ( Geoengineering Watch)

10 March 2021 (117 mins)

To learn more about weather modification and geoengineering, check out GeoengineeringWatch.org. It has a wealth of information, shareable resources, patents and documents relating to geoengineering programmes. Also check out Wigington’s full-length documentary, ‘The Dimming’, embedded above for your convenience.

Dr. Joseph Mercola is the founder and owner of Mercola.com, a Board-Certified Family Medicine Osteopathic Physician, a Fellow of the American College of Nutrition and a New York Times bestselling author. He publishes multiple articles a day covering a wide range of topics on his website Mercola.com.