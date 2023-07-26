Schools are storing your Child’s Biometric Data without Consent

Beginning in 2001, the UK was the first country in the world to introduce the use of biometrics in schools. About half of the children at school in the UK now use their biometrics to access services in schools, such as food and libraries.

Before 2021, no parental consent was given for schools to take, store and use children’s personal data. After a law was enacted to require schools to obtain parental consent, the use of Radio Frequency Identification (“RFID”) may become the tool of choice for schools.

As you read further into this article you will understand why we plead with parents, as we have in a previous article: Please do not allow anyone to take and store your child’s data.

Aside from compromising your child’s safety – which we go into more detail below – please also bear in mind the totalitarian control that is made possible using technology such as RFID.

In 2009, a former Kansas State Trooper and Kansas Marshal blew the whistle about plans to use “metal shackles with a computer chip” worn on people’s wrists to control people’s movements and behaviour. He had been advised that when the planned vaccine mandates happen there would be roadblocks around major towns and cities. People would be “held” in the cities until they prove they are vaccinated either by papers or wearing a wristband. He was describing what we now know as RFID wristbands. Schools using RFID are conditioning children to accept this totalitarian control as “normal.”

Pippa King set up a website to record the rise of the use of RFID in schools, in particular the use of active RFID and real-time location systems. Her blog is maintained from the UK but details the use of children and RFID across the world.

The name of her website is ‘Against RFID in schools’. She has a second website ‘Biometrics in schools’. For parents who are not aware of the tracking and tracing children are being subjected to at school, it is well worth familiarising yourself with the content of King’s websites.

When King’s children were 6 and 7 years old, the school they attended attempted to take their fingerprints for a school library system. “After asking the Head Teacher when the school was going to obtain consent from parents, she was told that the school did not need to ask her permission to take her children’s fingerprints,” she said.

At the time, the UK Data Protection Act 1998 did not consider biometric data as Sensitive Personal Data. This meant that parental consent was not required for schools to store and process children’s biometric information. So King, together with other parents and privacy/civil liberty organisations got to work.

The group campaigned for schools to require written parental and student consent to process a child’s biometric data. For those who chose not to have their biometrics taken or used by the school, the group’s campaign was asking that schools provided alternatives.

In May 2021, the Protection of Freedoms Act was passed which requires that schools must obtain written parental consent if they wish to store or process a child’s biometric data. However, this does not cover the use of tagging children with RFID.

“With the possibility that schools may now opt out of using biometrics for other registering technology, the use of Radio Frequency Identification, RFID, seems to be the emerging technology and is used in the USA to track children,” King said. “Schools in the USA use active RFID, passive RFID and GPS to record children’s whereabouts.”

Quoting from the ‘Against RFID in schools’ website:

An estimated 4.5 million children, out of a school population of around 9 million children, in the UK use their biometrics in schools for food, library books, attendance, lockers, etc. The practice of school children using biometrics started in the UK in 2001. The first country in the world to use biometrics in schools. Schools were taking and processing children’s biometrics without gaining consent from parents and in many cases not informing parents that biometric systems were in place in the school. About, Against RFID in schools

Quoting from the ‘Biometrics in schools’ website:

From 1999 to present, biometric technology in UK schools has included the use of children’s fingerprints, iris scans, facial recognition and infra-red palm scanning for a range of activities such as library books use, canteen payments, locker access and registration. About, Biometrics in schools

In 2013, King published a well referenced three-page essay titled ‘Military Systems compatible with Tracking Student Locator RFID’:

Active RFID tracking systems devised by military-industrial corporations, such as Lockheed-Martin and Honeywell, are being installed in schools and colleges. These systems go beyond the capacity to monitor student attendance; some schools have already used this data to study social peer relationships – who spend time with whom. These RFID systems use the same frequency as a global US/NATO – military system for tracking assets, tracking tags of this frequency to within positional accuracy of 1 meter. The military system does not stop working at the school gate and the tags do not cease transmitting outside the school. Schools make assurances that this data will be kept private but “tuned in” sensors anywhere can pick up a tags frequency, sensors that the military system have with the same frequency compatibility. Consequently, assurances of privacy to keeping personal data and tag location within schools appear worthless. Military Systems compatible with Tracking Student Locator RFID, Pippa King, July 2013

Do you think that misuse of your child’s data could only lead to marketing scams, for example? Are you unaware of groups with sinister and deeply disturbing intentions? Then please read our previous article titled ‘The Sound of Freedom: There is a global epidemic of children being abducted and trafficked’, particularly section 8 titled ‘The CYM Corporation Leaks’. It includes mentions of the shipping of adrenochrome to the London address of the UK Department of Health and Social Care and arrangements for “Hunting Parties” of “children inmates” as recently as in 2021.

Do you think you can trust technology developed by the military to track and trace your child for no other reason than to allow your child into the school library? Then you need to hear the testimony of ex-CIA agent Robert David Steele below.

In April 2018, Robert David Steele, a Chief Counsel for the International Tribunal for Natural Justice (“ITNJ”) Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse, gave an eye-opening overview of international child trafficking and the involvement in procuring children for these abhorrent crimes by the military, law enforcement, as well as NGOs such as Oxfam and Child Services. Sadly, Steele, a true champion for children everywhere, died in August 2021.

The principal intention behind ITNJ’s Commission was not to instigate witch hunts or target particular figures, but rather to set in motion a culture which ensures the restoration of Truth, disclosure, reconciliation, and redemption surrounding human trafficking and child sex abuse. The Commission’s goal was to achieve in 6 months what leaders and governments of the world have failed to do in centuries – shed the full light of truth on the true nature and extent of the human trafficking and child sex abuse pandemic.

Testifying to the Commission, Steele began:

“These children are not just kidnapped and, in some cases, bred by families as a cash crop … [people who] breed children in order to sell them. And when they are sold, they come without birth certificates which means it’s easier to kill them and have no one ask where they are.

“We’re also importing children by the plane load. Again, children who have no documentation.

“It’s not just child slavery or child sex abuse; it’s also child torture because you have adrenalised blood, you have the whole blood-drinking ceremony of the satanic world, it’s also the use of children for harvesting body organs … Then you have ritual ceremonies and ritual murder as well as incidental murder.

“Paedophilia is how the Deep State recruits and controls people. It is also the Achilles heel of the Deep State. I believe that once the public realises that the government is not protecting their children … then everything else about the government is called into question.

“I am on record as a former CIA operations officer in saying that our thousand [military] bases overseas are not there for national defence; they’re there to serve as lily pads for the smuggling of guns, gold, cash, drugs and small children.”

International Tribunal for Natural Justice: Chief Counsel Robert David Steele (ITNJ Seating), 4 June 2018 (16 mins)

Featured image: GPS Tracker for Tracking and Locating Kids (Note: please do not do this to your children)