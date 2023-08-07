Covid Related News: Will the DOJ prosecute Fauci? Did USA strike a deal with China to transfer gain-of-function research after an intelligence breach?

In the United States, censorship of doctors continues by revoking their medical licences. Covid may have woken up many to the interference in medicine by Big Pharma, but it has been going on for a long time. A doctor and scientist who has waited 20 years to tell his story finally gets the chance.

Joel Smalley re-analyses excess deaths in Japan and estimates between 180,000 and 345,000 more deaths have occurred since the mass covid injection campaign began. While Steve Kirsch estimates 676,000 Americans have been killed … so far.

Jimmy Dore exposes Bill Gates buying Pfizer stock and after he made a fortune, he sold his shares and then trashed the Pfizer vaccine. Gates then invested in a new vaccine which he is now pushing. Nation First documents how Gates has invested billions in poisoning us not just through global health policies but also through our food. Global Research reminds us of a 2009 article published by the Wall Street Journal titled ‘Billionaires Try to Shrink World’s Population’. Gates is one of those billionaires.

US Senator Rand Paul has transferred Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice for prosecution. And, Dr. Robert Malone says that he has had confirmation that the USA transferred gain-of-function technology to Wuhan as part of a deal with China because the American intelligence agencies had a security breach.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

The following are recent articles from a variety of sources.

US State censorship of doctors by striking them off: After a year-long back-and-forth with the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik received notifications this week that their certifications will officially be revoked. The charge? Spreading “false or inaccurate medical information.” The committee concluded that the published peer-reviewed, clinical, and observational data that create the foundation of FLCCC protocols, educational materials, and public statements are not so-called “consensus-driven scientific evidence.” Read more HERE.

This whistle-blower waited over 20 years to tell his story: Bret Weinstein, host of The DarkHorse Podcast, breaks the story of a courageous whistleblower – world-renowned scientist and physician Dr. G. Umberto Meduri. Read more HERE.

“During covid, many of us were shocked to discover Pharma interfering with the relationship between doctors and patients, not only pushing profitable drugs with dubious utility, but actively blocking the use of cheap effective therapies even where their use would be the decisive factor in preserving a patient’s life. What most of us did not realise was that this toxic greed and shocking indifference to causing death was not in any way new with Pharma. It had nothing to do with covid. In fact, it stretched back decades.” – Bret Weinstein

DarkHorse Podcast: Pharma | Not Their First Rodeo – Umberto Meduri & Paul Marik, 5 August 2023 (149 mins)

Investigation of excess deaths in Japan: Joel Smalley has investigated excess deaths in Japan using a more robust excess mortality model. He has found that there has been between 180,000 to 345,000 excess deaths in Japan since the covid mRNA injection experiment started. Read more HERE.

The covid injections are killing an estimated 1 person per 1,000 doses: It takes about 30 seconds to do a VAERS query that shows the COVID vaccines are deadly. An estimated 676,000 Americans have been killed. “Unlike other vaccines, the COVID vaccines keep on killing people, for months and years after the shot,” Steve Kirsch wrote. “They are clearly unsafe and nobody should be taking them.” Read more HERE.

Help needed to collect scientific references: Dr. Robert Malone is looking for scientific references on covid-19 Public Health Policies, as well as side effects of the mRNA injections. The Malone Institute is building the definitive scientific reference database of the disastrous public health policies and adverse events from the vaccines, as well as issues with the medical procedures mandated by the government during the past three years. This database is necessary to combat government and media bias regarding public health during the covid-19 crisis, so The Malone Institute is now asking for volunteers to help with this project.

“The harms done by these public health policies must be rigorously documented by not just alternate media, but also by scientific journals, mainstream media and video, or the same policies and ”solutions” will be forced upon the world again,” Dr. Malone wrote. Read more HERE.

Kids almost never transmitted covid in schools, a major new study shows: The research should end what’s left of the pathetic rear-guard effort to defend school closures – or any mitigation measures like making kids wear masks. In the autumn of 2021, in four Massachusetts school districts with 18,000 children, researchers found 44 potential cases of in-school transmission. You read that right. Read more HERE.

Bill Gates buying and selling Pfizer stock: Bill Gates bought $55m in Pfizer stock before the pandemic, he cashed it in for $500m, and then immediately started trashing the Covid vaccine saying it doesn’t work. He then pushes a new vaccine that he’s the number one investor in. People who think he’s a philanthropist are 100% suckers and dupes. He’s a megalomaniac billionaire who wants control. Below is an extract from the Jimmy Dore Show.

Jimmy Dore on Bill Gates pic.twitter.com/iwkIxBOrXp — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) July 23, 2023

How Bill Gates has invested billions in poisoning us: In a previous blog, Nation First uncovered the grossly disproportionate influence this single man enjoys over our global health policy, through control over the world’s largest private and governmental health organisations. In its latest blog, Nation First uncovers Gates’ growing influence over our global food policies and the ways that he has used his billions to poison us all. One of the methods Gates’ advocates is genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and another is mRNA vaccines for livestock and lab-grown meat, both of which come with their own potential health risks, including cancer, reproductive disorders, and toxicity. Read more HERE.

Flashback to 2009: The Wall Street Journal published an article titled ‘Billionaires Try to Shrink World’s Population’ in May 2009. In May 2009, the Billionaire philanthropists met behind closed doors at the home of the president of The Rockefeller University in Manhattan. This secret gathering was sponsored by Bill Gates. They called themselves “The Good Club.” The emphasis was not on population growth (i.e., Planned Parenthood) but on “depopulation”, i.e., the reduction in the absolute size of the World’s population. Read more HERE.

Covid was very profitable for hospitals in USA: American hospitals made more money than ever during Covid, thanks to special government subsidies, a new study shows. Hospital profit margins in 2020 and 2021 more than doubled compared to 2019, researchers reported in JAMA Health Forum last month. In all, hospitals made at least $16 billion more in profits during the two Covid years than they did in 2019. Read more HERE.

Rand Paul has referred Fauci to DOJ for prosecution: Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has announced an “official criminal referral” to the Department of Justice with regard to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Paul pointed to an email from February 2020 in which Fauci detailed a call with British medical researcher Jeremy Farrar, who was director of the Wellcome Trust at the time. “This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ,” Paul said. Read more HERE.

Was the Covid response a coup by Western intelligence agencies? On Thursday Michael P. Senger posted an important essay to Substack, in which he asks whether the “Response to COVID” was “effectively a coup by the Western intelligence community.” It summarises in one place a range of evidence that Senger and others have collected pointing to the role of the defence and intelligence actors in promoting lockdowns, especially in America. You can read Senger’s article HERE.

Eugyppius gave his own theses of what happened in 2020. “I don’t disagree with any of Senger’s specific observations, and I don’t think they’re necessarily in conflict with my own theses,” he wrote. “Perhaps it is true, though, that my overall interpretation of events departs somewhat from the Intelligence Coup Thesis. In what follows, I’ll try to explain why.” Read more HERE.

Quid-pro-quo with China led to the covid outbreak: During an interview with Sean Spicer, Dr. Robert Malone revealed shocking details about the true origins of covid-19, exposing the United States’ involvement, under the full knowledge and participation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a quid-pro-quo with China to gain intelligence about their bioweapons capabilities. The full interview is behind a paywall, but for subscribers you can find it HERE.

Dr. Malone said: “We had a breach of security in our intelligence community … I’ve now heard internal confirmation that what happened was that: there was a quid pro quo set up basically out of desperation, and we transferred technology into Wuhan Institute of Virology and the quid pro quo was to allow a limited number of human assets to have visibility about what was going on there … the deal appears to have been that there was technology transfer associated with Ralph Baric and that whole programme … and Tony Fauci knew all about it.”