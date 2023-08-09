URGENT: Italian researchers find Covid vaccine myocarditis relapses in teenage boys following apparently complete initial recovery.

Two teenage boys who suffered heart inflammation following Pfizer’s Covid jabs and they seemed to recover, but went on to have relapses months later, Italian researchers (source).

“The mRNA shots are the gift that keeps on giving, At best, we may be monitoring a lot of teens and young adults for heart damage for a long, long time. says independent journalist Alex Berenson on Substack.

Alex reported in the following article:

Both teenagers showed evidence of new heart damage from the recurrences, including high levels of proteins from injured cardiac muscle. Scans showed one boy had new lesions in his heart wall, and he needed nearly two weeks of hospitalization.

The researchers could not determine why the boys suffered the relapses, which came 8 to 12 months after the initial myocarditis episodes. They called for tighter monitoring of anyone diagnosed with mRNA-caused myocarditis – and more research to determine if young people who suffered it might face severe future complications.

Published in late May in the journal Vaccine: X, the paper appears to be the first case report showing mRNA jabs can cause recurring myocarditis or inflammation of the heart. But public health authorities and the media, which since 2021 have played down cardiac side effects from mRNA shots, have ignored it.

Myocarditis has many causes, including viral infection and mRNA Covid vaccination. It is often diagnosed when people go to emergency rooms with chest pain but can also occur without symptoms, causing people to have cardiac damage that is clear on heart scans or in blood tests but does not cause pain or fever.

Studies have shown myocarditis requiring hospitalization may occur in as many as 1 in 3,000 teenage boys or young adult men who receive a Covid jab, with the highest risk after the second dose. Many studies show Moderna’s shot, which has more mRNA than Pfizer’s, has a higher risk.

The underlying reason that the mRNAs cause myocarditis – and why it seems to affect young men more than anyone else – remains a mystery. Researchers have proposed many different mechanisms, including direct damage from the spike protein the mRNA shots cause the body to make, immune system antibodies that mistakenly attack heart tissue instead of the spikes, or a more generalized immune system overresponse.

So far they have not settled on a definite answer.

In 2021 and 2022, public health experts and schools and universities – particularly in the United States – pushed mRNA Covid shots on teenagers and young adults at essentially no risk from Covid.

As the connection between the mRNAs and myocarditis became more clear, they downplayed its risks, calling it mild and tranisent.

But studies from South Korea, Qatar, and the Tokyo medical examiner’s office have proved that mRNA myocarditis can kill and has led to dozens of sudden deaths of young adults in those countries. The link to the deaths was generally discovered only after autopsies or medical record reviews of deaths within days or weeks of vaccinations.

The United States and most other mRNA vaccine countries have not conducted similar reviews, so the total post-jab myocarditis death toll remains a mystery.



Another mystery is the long-term prognosis of teenagers and young adults who have suffered either mild or more severe post-jab myocarditis.

Some studies have shown changes in heart function up to a year later, but cardiologists disagree about whether the scarring visible on scans is severe enough to have a meaningful long-term impact.

But the heart cannot regrow muscle after injury.

Any damage it suffers is effectively permanent, which is why the possibility that the mRNAs might cause repeated episodes of inflammation or scarring is so worrisome.

By Alex Berenson