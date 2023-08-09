Professor Michel Chossudovsky: Bill Gates made a fortune from insider trading in 2020

Giving testimony at a citizen’s inquiry in Canada in May, Professor Michel Chossudovsky said that certain covid announcements made by the World Health Organisation Director-General in 2020 led to stock market crashes. Bill Gates and others knew what Tedros the Terrorist was going to announce in advance, giving them ample opportunity to buy and sell stock to maximise profit based on their insider knowledge. Gates made a fortune from insider trading in 2020, he said.

Michel Chossudovsky is a Canadian economist and author of 13 books and more than 2,000 articles. He is a professor emeritus of economics at the University of Ottawa and the president and director of the Centre for Research on Globalisation (“CRG”), which runs the website Global Research.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Prof. Chossudovsky has been researching the global economy. “When you freeze an economy, you contribute to mass poverty. And that has happened at the national and international levels,” he said during the interview with Michelle Leduc Catlin below.

By closing down economic and social activity in response to the so-called covid pandemic, “from an economic standpoint, when you confine the labour force and you freeze the workplace, the answer is obvious: it’s economic collapse, of the real economy,” he added.

“You confine the workforce, you trigger bankruptcies … There is a logic in that: There’s a financial establishment made up of the large banking institutions and they are the creditors. And ultimately, they are intent upon taking control over the real economy, or those pieces of the real economy which they want to pick up.”

National Citizens Inquiry CA: 1 on 1 with Michelle | Prof. Michel Chossudovsky | Day 3 Quebec, 24 May 2023 (11 mins)

The interview above was conducted on the sidelines of the National Citizens Inquiry (“NCI”) held in Quebec City, Canada, from 11 to 13 May 2023. NCI is a citizen-led inquiry into Canada’s covid-19 response.

Prof. Chossudovsky’s testimony at the Inquiry, below, covers a range of topics including PCR tests, manipulation of covid death numbers and covid injections. In our text below we have focused on his testimony relating to the timing of the stock market crashes and insider trading.

National Citizens Inquiry CA: Director of the Centre for Research on Globalisation Michel Chossudovsky | Quebec City Day Three, 15 May 2023 (69 mins)

In the video above, Prof. Chossudovsky began by explaining, that aside from the fraudulent use of PCR tests to determine covid cases, on 30 January 2020 the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) declared that the outbreak of covid was a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (“PHEIC”). This declaration was based on 83 cases “detected” outside of China – 83 cases among a population of 6.4 billion. It was not a health emergency, Prof. Chossudovsky said: “It was a lie, it was the beginning of the lie.”

On 20 February 2020, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a press conference where he said that a pandemic was imminent. For dramatic effect, Tedros said: “The windows are closing.” And what was Tedros’ statement based on? 1,076 cases, outside of China, Prof. Chossudovsky said. The number of cases was arrived at by positive PCR tests. A little over 1,000 positive PCR tests out of a population of 6.4 billion. So Tedros’ dramatic press conference was “yet more lies.”

Following this press conference, the financial markets crashed. According to Forbes: “The 2020 stock market crash caused by the coronavirus was a major and sudden global event that began on 20 February 2020.”

“It was categorised as the worst financial crisis in history since 1929,” Prof. Chossudovsky said. “It was a crash of the economic market based on a declaration that was fraudulent from the Director General of the WHO, who was complicit with Bill Gates. Just to put it into [it’s correct] perspective, it was not 1,076 cases [worldwide] but actually only 452 cases.” That’s because the majority of the 1.076 cases, some 700 people, were people who had tested positive with the fraudulent use of PCR tests while onboard the Diamond Princess.

Anyone who had advance notice of what Tedros was going to announce at the press conference on 20 February 2020 was able to perpetrate insider trading as they knew when and where to invest and when to sell before the stock markets crashed, Prof. Chossudovsky said.

Bill Gates, for example, knew in advance what Tedros was going to announce. “I’m sure about this,” he said. “It’s probably him [Gates] who told him [Tedros] what to say … People who make money with speculation [on the stock exchange], they know in advance … he knew in advance what Tedros was about to say and it’s clear, that day he made a fortune. It’s not only him, it’s the people around him [as well].” Prof. Chossudovsky named BlackRock and Rockefeller as examples of others who were guilty of insider trading.

On Wednesday 11 March 2020, there were 44,279 cumulative, January to 11 March 2020, covid cases worldwide. On this basis, WHO declared a global pandemic. The next day there was another stock market crash called “Black Thursday.”

Governments worldwide used WHO’s declaration of a pandemic to justify the shutdowns of and paralyse their economies. “It’s an economic crisis that affects the whole world [almost] overnight,” Prof. Chossudovsky said. “The decisions were based on stupid numbers … [for example] 125 confirmed cases in Canada on 9 March 2020. Does this constitute a foundation to declare a pandemic … with a campaign of fear and intimidation and drastic measures that paralysed the economy?”

“I don’t know anyone who examined the repercussions of the [lockdowns]. They say that it’s the virus that created the economic crash, it’s very easy to blame the virus. But it was engineered – restricting workplaces, bankruptcies, impoverishing the population worldwide.

“I followed this crisis economically and socially in many countries … the data is incomplete but what I can say is that these lockdowns were an economic and social crisis and the worst in the history of humanity because it was in over 190 countries.”

All of this, as Prof. Chossudovsky emphasised, for a pandemic that was not legitimate based on the number of cases. To say that the virus caused the financial markets to crash is fraudulent and it is propaganda he said.

