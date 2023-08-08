“Disease X” Was Rehearsed at “Clade X” Are We About to See A New Plandemic?

We are hearing that UK scientists have begun developing vaccines as an “insurance against a new pandemic caused by an unknown “Disease X”. In the same way as COVID-19 was rehearsed at Event 201, It would seem that Disease X” was also rehearsed at “Clade X”. Could it be that we are being prepared for a new plandemic?

Sky News reported yesterday that “Disease X” is an “unidentified and potential future pandemic and that there is a team of more than 200 scientists from the UK carrying out work to prepare for it.

The State-of-the-Art Vaccine Research Facility

The scientists are at the government’s high-security, state-of-the-art vaccine research facility, Porton Down laboratory complex near Salisbury Wiltshire which is run by the UK Health Security Agency who “have drawn up” what they say are “a threat list of animal viruses that are capable of infecting humans.”

The Independent also reported that “scientists will work to ensure future pandemics are stopped in their tracks and do not cause the same disruption to everyday life as “Covid-19” however, “It is also hoped the facility will help the UK tackle “disease X” by enhancing preparedness for yet-to-be-identified pathogens with pandemic potential.”

The UKHSA – Preparing in Advance

Yet, they seem to know that the unidentified virus could “spread rapidly around the world, in the future”. We are being told that “They have no idea as to which one of them will “breakthrough” and “trigger” the next pandemic, which is why it’s referred to only as “Disease X”, according to Sky News.

Professor Dame Jenny Harries, the head of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), (from COVID fame) told Sky News: “What we’re trying to do here is ensure that we prepare so that if we have a new Disease X, a new pathogen, we have done as much of that work in advance as possible.

She adds “Hopefully we can prevent it [a pandemic]. But if we can’t and we have to respond, then we have already started developing vaccines and therapeutics to crack it.” (source).

However, it appears they have lots of time to prepare for “Disease X” as they have been planning for it at least since 2018.

Tabletop Exercises

We all know that COVID had a rehearsal within the tabletop exercise named Event 201 Pandemic Exercise. The exercise was conducted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) back in 2019.

Well, “Disease X” too was rehearsed, and even before that, this time the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security hosted the Clade X pandemic tabletop exercise on May 15, 2018, in Washington, DC.

At the Clade X event, the US National Security Advisor (NSA) assembled a team of top advisors to discuss the mysterious illness emerging in Germany and Venezuela.

The Purpose According to the Center for Health Security.

The Center for Health Security claimed that purpose of the exercise was “to illustrate high-level strategic decisions and policies that the United States and the world will need to pursue in order to prevent a pandemic or diminish its consequences should prevention fail.”

Adding that “faced with a rapidly evolving biological threat landscape, government leaders in the United States and abroad are eager to identify long-term policy commitments that will strengthen preparedness and mitigate risk.” Clade X is said to have “illustrated high-level strategic decisions and policies needed to prevent a severe pandemic or diminish its consequences should prevention fail.” and “will educate senior leaders at the highest level of the US government, as well as members of the global policy and preparedness community and the general public”

The organisers claim that “In addition, exercises like Clade X are a particularly effective way to help policymakers gain a fuller understanding of the urgent challenges they could face in a dynamic, real-world crisis.”

“The exercise simulates a series of National Security Council-convened meetings of 10 US government leaders, played by individuals prominent in the fields of national security or epidemic response. Drawing from actual events, Clade X identifies important policy issues and preparedness challenges that could be solved with sufficient political will and attention.” say the organisers.

Clade X Simulation

The Clade X simulated pandemic went like this:

“Patients, including US military members, were showing up at the hospital in Landstuhl with fever, cough, and confusion. Some patients were ending up on respirators; others fell into comas. Initially, it looked like viral encephalitis. But it soon became clear this virus was something new—and lethal. It had the ability to be transmitted from person to person through the air, a 5–7-day incubation period, and a high fatality rate.

By May 1, the virus had spread to Venezuela. And while Germany’s health system moved fast to isolate the sick and track exposures, the authorities in Venezuela reacted much differently, denying the outbreak. Hundreds of people soon swamped ERs. The US Coast Guard reported seeing boats of sick refugees from Venezuela approaching Puerto Rico. By May 2, a culprit had been identified: parainfluenza. Human Parainfluenza Viruses, as the CDC explains, are different than influenza viruses, although they also can cause respiratory infections—and the flu vaccine does not protect against HPIV infections.”

“The mystery virus—with no known antivirals, no licensed vaccines against it, and pandemic potential—got a name: Clade X.” The simulation aimed to spur US officials and researchers to think through challenging scenarios and questions before the next health emergency strikes,.writes the Global Health Now Org, who ask “For instance, should the US cave to public pressure and issue travel bans and quarantines when a workable vaccine is likely one year away, no rapid diagnostic test exists, and other countries shut down travel?“

“The assembled experts quickly mapped out the case against travel bans. Julie Gerberding, MD, MPH, playing the role of the CDC director (a role she held in real life from 2002-2009), pointed out that Frankfurt is a major airport hub, so banning just one leg of the journey wouldn’t work. Travel bans, she explained, are simply “…not effective, impractical, and potentially harmful.”

By June 1st, the FBI learned that a splinter group of an international organization focused on overpopulation, A Brighter Dawn, was behind the attacks; one member of the group, a parainfluenza researcher from the US, could not be located.

By the end of the exercise, the much-anticipated first vaccine flopped, and although a vaccine candidate emerged and Clade X did eventually burn out, it brought the entire world to its knees first, that sounds familiar, hmm?

The Clade X Videos

You can watch the Clade X tabletop exercise in the videos below, to see what has been planned and prepared for.

Not A Real Virus….Again

“The underlying storyline is all too plausible”. say the Global Health Now Org, “The advisors, a distinguished cast of ex-officials with plenty of real-world experience in their adopted roles, grappled with critical dilemmas—while intermittent mock newscasts delivered steadily worsening news about the outbreak.”

“Thankfully, Clade X is not real, and this was a mock pandemic”—they say. Ah, yes, we are aware of that, and we were aware of that the last time, but look where that still got us.

Are we about to see attempts to terrorise us with a new Plandemic and all that entails? and if so, are we really about to allow it? Hopefully with the evidence of their potential practice run and being able to see those partaking in the role play sounding every bit as wooden acting their parts as our politicians have done in the last show, I can’t imagine any of us will.