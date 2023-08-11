Oxford Professor said the elites trust each other but the bad news is that people don’t trust “their elite”

In 2021, Speaking at a conference for elitists, Professor Ngaire Woods, who is strongly suspected to be an operativefor the UK deep state, said:

“At Davos a few years ago, the Edelman survey showed us that the good news is the elite across the world trust each other more and more so we can come together and design and do beautiful things together. The bad news is that in every single country they were polling, the majority of people trusted their elite less.”

Woods, a professor and founding Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, made the gobsmacking statements during the closing panel discussion at the World Economic Forum’s ‘Great Narrative Conference’ held on 10 to 13 November 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The video below is the full closing panel discussion which, WEF stated, was to share key takeaways from the meeting. This session was ominously titled ‘The Great Narrative: A call to action’. The panellists were Ngaire Woods, Naoko Ishii, Klaus Schwab, Ilona Szabó de Carvalho, Freeke Heijman, Dambisa Moyo. Her good news and bad news as revealed by the Edelman survey on trust is stated at timestamp 39:08.

https://videopress.com/v/n0WWi0fq?resizeToParent=true&cover=true&preloadContent=metadata&useAverageColor=true The Great Narrative: A call to action, 12 November 2021 (46 mins)

Commenting on the event at the time, Glenn Beck said this ‘Great Narrative’ could give world elites even more power to further their ‘Great Reset’ agenda. During the meeting, they called for the creation of a “story for the future” to lead “humankind.” Not only is this “freaking terrifying,” Beck said, but it’s the “SCARIEST thing he’s seen.”

Glenn Beck: World Economic Forum’s ‘Great Narrative’ is ‘Freaking Terrifying’, 12 November 2021 (7 mins)

Returning to Woods’ statements that the elites “can do beautiful things together,” one has to wonder how it is she knows that the self-styled elites trust each other. Perhaps she holds firmly to the belief that there is honour among thieves. Or perhaps she relies solely on computer models and technology to tell her who she trusts, who trusts her and measure the level of that trust.

In 2019, WEF published an article ‘What the future of trust looks like’ by Simon Fuglsang Østergaard, a futurist and senior advisor at Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies.

“Recent events have contributed to declining trust levels in major public and private institutions across much of the world. These same institutions are now in a position where they will be forced to rethink their current trust-facilitating models,” he wrote. “It will, of course, take time for the new trust-enabling technologies to fulfil their potential, with issues of scalability and energy usage still to be convincingly addressed.”

He thinks we trust technology more than we trust people. He ignores a major and obvious factor – the people who are in control of those technologies. If it is the same people in whom trust has already “declined,” then no amount of “trust-enabling technology” will change that. “It is considerably more difficult to restore trust than it is to retain it,” he wrote. Again, the overlooking of reality; in some cases, and certainly in the case of WEF “elites,” once trust is lost it can never be restored.

As if to prove Østergaard believes trust is merely something a computer model can measure and predict, below is an image of the “Edelman Trust Barometer” that he included in his article.

There is no point in spending any amount of time attempting to fathom how the “trust barometer” was developed, what data is included or what nonsense it spews out – the mere idea of a “trust barometer” seems so childlike that it is in danger of generating peals of laughter. These so-called “elites” really don’t have the slightest comprehension of the wonderful and complex characteristics that make us human. Characteristics that cannot be modelled and measured by science, mathematics or computer models.

What the future of trust looks like, World Economic Forum, Simon Fuglsang Østergaard,

5 April 2019

Who is Ngaire Woods?

“Ngaire Tui Woods CBE is strongly suspected to be a UK deep state operative.” – Wikispooks

“Among the many Rhodes Scholars that dominate world politics and push the world towards globalism are the aforementioned Bill Clinton and, from the World Economic Forum, the New Zealand lady Professor Ngaire Woods, who this year became very well known for her saying at the WEF that the elite can do beautiful things if they come together and if the people of the world simply accept that they are in the lead.” – Alex Thomson: World Domination By A Few Families Through Mindspace and Mind Control

Ngaire Woods, World Economic Forum

Her biography reads like a who’s who list of globalist corporations and organisations:

She founded the Global Economic Governance Programme at Oxford University, and co-founded (with Robert O. Keohane)[1] the Oxford-Princeton Global Leaders Fellowship programme. She led the creation of the Blavatnik School of Government.[2] Ngaire Woods serves as a member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s International Advisory Panel, and on the Boards of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the Stephen A. Schwarzman Education Foundation, and L’Institut National du Service Public. She is an Independent Non-Executive Director at Rio Tinto and a member of the Alfred Landecker Foundation’s Governing Council. She sits on advisory boards of the Centre for Global Development, the African Leadership Institute, the School of Management and Public Policy at Tsinghua University, and the Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy at Cape Town University. She is an Expert Advisor to the Australian Government’s Strengthening Democracy Taskforce and Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Complex Risks. Previously, she served as a Non-Executive Director on the Arup Global Group[3] and on the Board of the Centre for International Governance Innovation and the Van Leer Foundation.[4] From 2016–18, she was Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Values, Technology and Governance. She has also served as a member of the IMF European Regional Advisory Group, and as an Advisor to the IMF Board, to the Government of Oman’s Vision 2040, to the African Development Bank, to the UNDP’s Human Development Report, and to the Commonwealth Heads of Government, and to the UK Government’s Department for International Trade. She was a member of the G20 High Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, and of the Lancet Commission on COVID-19. She was educated at Auckland University (BA in economics, LLB Hons in law). She studied at Balliol College, Oxford as a New Zealand Rhodes Scholar [5] … She won a Junior Research Fellowship at New College, Oxford (1990-1992) and subsequently taught at Harvard University (Government Department) before taking up her Fellowship at University College, Oxford and academic roles at Oxford University. Ngaire Woods was appointed Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2018 New Year’s Honours … [Emphasis our own.] Ngaire Woods, University of Oxford

Additionally, Woods has also presented numerous documentaries for BBC Radio 4 and BBC TV2 and was one of the 131 participants at the 66th Bilderberg Meeting which took place in June 2018. The Bilderberg Group is a secretive club founded in 1954 by Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands.[6]

Notes:

[1] Wikispooks lists Robert O. Keohane and his wife Nannerl O. Keohane as members of the Council on Foreign Relations. See Council on Foreign Relations/Members 2

[2] Members of the Blavatnik School of Government Staff and Advisory Council include Mark Carney, Bill Clinton, See Blavatnik School of Government/Staff and Advisory Council

[3] The infamous ‘The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World’ was co-created and co-delivered by C40, Arup and the University of Leeds with funding from Arup, University of Leeds and Citi Foundation. See By 2030 you will not eat meat and you will be allowed only three items of new clothing a year, report says

[4] See Van Leer Group, Board of Trustees

[5] See Ngaire Woods’ Profile on the Rhodes Project website HERE. Before he died Cecil Rhodes outlined the new conditioning process for the next generation of British imperial managers which would become the backbone of Rhodes Scholarships. See Towards A Church Of The British Empire: World Government As British Empire Revivalism

[6] Prince Bernhard also created the 1001 Nature Trust with Prince Philip Mountbatten, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband. The 1001 Nature Trust worked in tandem with the Bilderberg Group. Maurice Strong, the “Godfather of climate change,” was a founding member of the Trust. See The Man who invented Climate Change and influenced Schwab’s Great Reset Agenda.

The 1001 Nature Trust, the contributors to which are sometimes referred to as the 1001 Club, helps fund the World Wide Fund for Nature (“WWF”). Behind the glossy, feel-good image cultivated by its PR people and on display on its Web Site lies an altogether different reality. See The 1001 Club

Prince Philip was educated under a Nazi curriculum centred on eugenics. He founded the WWF with fellow one-time Nazi Party member Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands. The current epicentre of power is the Anglo-Dutch monarchies. It is this power that controls the Bilderberg Group and its junior appendage the World Economic Forum. See Charles “The Great Reset” King and Global Britain using the Commonwealth, Five Eyes and City of London to exert influence.