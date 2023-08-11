Midazolam Murders: NICE guideline NG163 was used to cull the elderly

On the Mark Steyn Show, psychotherapist Linda Keen spoke from the audience about the state killing her mother with a mixture of midazolam and oxycodone and labelling it as covid. Keen was not allowed into the care home because the state stopped visits to “protect” the residents, meanwhile, it was the state her mother needed protection from.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

#MidazolamMatt Not to mention how he authorised NICE guidelines #NG163 protocol to cull the elderly in care homes under the pretence of covid when we were unable to protect our loved ones during #Lockdown. My poor defenceless mother was one of them. ❤️ https://t.co/uMq8w6odm5 — Linda Keen (@TopPsychCoach) August 6, 2023

On Wednesday’s Mark Steyn Show, Keen said: “They used the [National Institute for Health and Care Excellence] NICE guideline NG163 to cull the elderly. They told us all, ‘Oh, they’re all dying of covid everywhere’ … My mother was one of them. She was culled in her care home. I have all her medical records. She had huge quantities of midazolam and oxycodone. It took them two days to kill her.

“About 70 of us went to the House of Commons to give our testimonies. But still, a complete hush on what they did to the old people.”

You can watch the full Mark Steyn Show HERE, Keen’s question is at timestamp 57:04 mins.

In December, Keen gave a more detailed account of the death of her mother. Before my mother died, she said, my mother had dementia. “Not bad dementia, she still knew us,” she said. She went into a care home called Lindridge Care Home in East Sussex which is run by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. “As soon as covid hit I had to call in safeguarding for [my mother] as they weren’t taking care of her,” she said.

In January the care home called Keen to say that her mother had covid, as determined by a positive PCR test. The home said that they were monitoring her. Keen was having video chats (FaceTime) with her and she seemed fine, “she was eating, happy and laughing with us” until two days before she died.

The care home management had been “sacked or gone, I don’t know where they had all gone,” said. So, Keen phoned the clinical nurse lead who was now running the care home to find out how her mother was. She told Keen that her mother was alert and responsive. That was on the 14 January. That evening, the clinical nurse lead called to say that Keen’s mother had deteriorated and that she was being put on an end-of-life protocol.

“I knew it was coming. We knew, once they said they had covid, we knew that this was going to come. She was 92, she didn’t stand a chance, she was very frail,” Keen said. Finally, Keen was allowed to visit her mother. “To say she was agitated is an understatement, she was fighting them all the way. My mother was a fighter, she really was.”

“Every time they came and injected her, she was screaming at them. And they just carried on [saying], ‘Oh it’s for her own good’.” At the time, Keen didn’t know what they were giving her.

On 16 January, Keen arrived at the care home early in the morning and was told to have a covid test and wait in a room for the results. The results were unusually delayed and eventually, the clinical lead nurse came into the room, pretending to look upset, and she said “I’m very sorry but your mom has just passed.”

Sometime later, Keen decided she wanted to get to the bottom of what had happened to her mother. She requested her mother’s medical records. “There were about 600 pages to go through … and then it came to the last few days of her life and there we have oxycodone, midazolam, syringe drivers, the psychopath [clinical lead nurse] had signed it off and the doses were becoming heavier and heavier. I think she was on 20mg of midazolam the day she died. She was a tiny woman. What they gave her was enough to knock a horse over,” she said.

Fair Play Now UK: Linda Keen Tells the Harrowing Story of Her Mum in a Care Home, 1 December 2022 (33 mins)

As Keen mentioned during the Mark Steyn Show, Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen has taken up the cause. Yesterday, Mr. Bridgen joined Richard Vobes and one of the topics discussed was the 70 testimonies that have been given to Mr. Bridgen from families who “claim, with a lot of evidence with the medical records, that their elderly relatives were prescribed midazolam and morphine – which is the end-of-life drug – without consent. And then put down as a covid death either in hospital or in care homes.”

“There’s potentially a huge scandal around this … We voted to end the Liverpool Pathway back in 2014 because it was not right. What it looks like is it may have been brought back in as NG163, and used to remove a lot of old people from care homes,” Mr. Bridgen said.

We have embedded the interview with Mr. Bridgen below to begin at the point where midazolam is discussed.

Richard Vobes: An update from THAT MP! 10 August 2023 (54 mins)

Further reading: